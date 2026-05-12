NTT IndyCar
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

INDYCAR and INDYCAR Officiating Announce Operating Update Following IMS Road Course Race Review

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, May 12, 2026) – INDYCAR and INDYCAR Officiating have announced an operating practice and process update following a review of the on-track incident involving car No. 20 during the Saturday, May 9 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

On Lap 21, car No. 20 lost power and stopped on the front straightaway on drivers’ right of the track – off the racing line. Course marshals followed standard flagging protocol and deployed a standing yellow condition at Marshal Panel 14, with a corresponding waving yellow condition at Marshal Panel S/F (start-finish) to alert competitors to the stationary car. The escalation to a full course yellow (FCY) was made on Lap 22 as the driver began to exit the race car.

Following race control practice, the assessment of whether and when to escalate a local yellow to a FCY included the weighing of the following standard factors: driver egress, vehicle position, recovery vehicle access, safety team locations, laps remaining and the timing of approaching traffic to the incident. Additional factors on timing of a FCY also included pit windows and the running order of cars on track.

Effective immediately, INDYCAR Officiating will no longer take into consideration pit windows and the running order of cars on track before deploying a FCY. While there is no change to local yellow procedures, initiation of a FCY will be based primarily on: driver status, vehicle position and condition, the location and readiness of safety personnel, recovery access, and the speed differential between affected cars and approaching traffic.

“The Lap 21 incident on Saturday made clear that there needs to be a cleaner standard for how race control moves from a local to a full course yellow,” INDYCAR Officiating’s Independent Officiating Board chair Raj Nair said. “INDYCAR Officiating, with INDYCAR’s full support, has made this change of approach to ensure that the only inputs to the full course yellow escalation are safety ones. Streamlining the assessment will also save time as competitive considerations are no longer a factor.”

Added INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles: “The most important job in race control is to ensure the safety of our drivers, crews, safety workers and fans. Saturday highlighted that we must not waver from that central mission and aligning everyone on that philosophy was critical to discuss over the last 48 hours. The Independent Officiating Board, the new managing director of officiating, race director and INDYCAR are all in agreement and the metrics used to determine when to initiate a full course yellow will now ensure that when there is any risk to driver safety that race control will initiate a full course yellow.”

The race result from Saturday’s race on the IMS road course stands as posted. The updated flag escalation standard has been communicated to teams and drivers.

The next NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Sunday, May 24. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One. Audio coverage is available via INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Qualifying Procedure Expanded for 110th Indianapolis 500
Qualifying Procedure Expanded for 110th Indianapolis 500

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen charges to dominant Cup victory at Watkins Glen
02:50
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch overtakes Love on the final lap for a wild O’Reilly victory at Watkins Glen
02:43
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Kaden Honeycutt capitalizes in overtime for first Truck career victory at Watkins Glen
02:53

Latest articles

Spire Motorsports ECOSAVE 200 Race Advance

Official Release -
Friday's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway marks Spire Motorsports' first start in the series at the one-mile, concrete oval.
Read more

Spire Motorsports All-Star Race Advance

Official Release -
The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race will mark Spire Motorsports’ 14th appearance in NASCAR’s annual all-star showcase. This year's 350-lap event, held for the first time at Dover Motor Speedway
Read more

Parker Retzlaff extends strong start in 2026 with seventh top-10 result at The Glen

Andrew Kim -
The 23-year-old Retzlaff from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, is off to a career-start by notching seven top-10 results through 13 events of the 2026 O'Reilly season.
Read more

Daniel Hemric regains Truck momentum with first top-five result of 2026 at Watkins Glen

Andrew Kim -
The 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion from Kannapolis, North Carolina, jumped three spots in the standings to 10th after capping off a strong weekend at The Glen with his first top-five result of 2026.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos