Jordin Sparks To Perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

Two-Time Grammy Nominee Returns to Must-Watch Pre-Race Show on FOX

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 14, 2026) – Jordin Sparks, a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter and actress, will perform the national anthem before the start of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sparks is a familiar and celebrated figure at the world’s most famous racetrack. This will be her third time performing the anthem before the Indianapolis 500, as she also sang in 2015 and 2024.

Indy 500 Race Day coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

“Jordin knows how important the national anthem performance is to the pre-race ceremonies of the Indianapolis 500, and we have been moved by her two previous renditions,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This year’s performance will be a special moment as we mark the 250th birthday of our nation and prepare for another incredible edition of the world’s greatest race.”

Sparks garnered worldwide attention as the youngest winner of season six of “American Idol,” one of the show’s highest-rated seasons. Cumulatively, Sparks’ popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks in the U.S. Sparks is also a gifted songwriter. Ariana Grande’s smash single, “The Way,” was co-written by Sparks and earned her a B.M.I. songwriting award. She has toured with superstars Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, The Jonas Brothers, New Kids on The Block and Backstreet Boys, and headlined her own tour.

Sparks has earned two B.E.T. Awards, one American Music Award and one People’s Choice Award and has been nominated for two MTV Awards, a Dove Award, a Billboard Award and two Grammy Awards. In 2023, she received Dove, Billboard and Grammy nominations for her No. 1 single with FOR KING + COUNTRY, “Love Me Like I Am.” She also released the R&B single “Call My Name” and the holiday single “Candy Cane Lane.”

She made her Broadway debut starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash “In the Heights” and her film debut playing the lead role in the SONY Pictures film “Sparkle,” opposite the legendary Whitney Houston. Sparks returned to the Broadway stage in 2019 to critical acclaim as the lead in the Tony Award-winning “Waitress” with music by Sara Bareilles, and executive-produced and starred in Hallmark’s “A Christmas Treasure.”

Sparks’ positive body image, message and success have impacted people worldwide. She considers philanthropy an integral part of her life and has been profiled by Dress for Success and CNN Heroes for her charity work.

She is a sought-after successful social media influencer due to her impressive social media following and has successfully transitioned into network broadcasting hosting/co-hosting on some of television’s most iconic programs, such as NBC’s “TODAY,” ABC’s “Good Morning America,” ABC’s “The View,” CBS’ “The Talk,” PBS’ “Great Performances” (with John Lithgow) and others.

Visit IMS.com for more information on the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 and the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.