RFK Racing – Dover All-Star Advance

Dover Event Info:

Date: Sunday, May 17th

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Dover, Delaware

Format: Segment 1 – 75 Laps, Segment 2 – 72 Laps, Race – 200 Laps

TV: FOX Sports 1 (FS1)

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 3:00 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying + Pit Crew Challenge (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Dover hosts this season’s All-Star race this weekend, a track where Jack Roush has nine wins in the Cup Series alone, tied for the third-most of any track on the circuit.

Brad Keselowski won the 2012 fall race in the No. 2 car, and additionally has two runner-up finishes, both of which came in 2014.

In 2023, Chris Buescher qualified fifth and went on to finish ninth, just a season after earning the pole (the first of his career) before finishing eighth.

The No. 17 Pit Crew heads to the All-Star Race and this weekend’s pit crew challenge feeling strong coming off being the fastest Cup Series crew this past weekend in Watkins Glen.

Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece made the top 5 for this season’s NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Solomon Plumbing

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Mohawk Northeast

Keselowski at Dover

Starts: 27

Wins: 1 (2012)

Top-10s: 12

Poles: 2 (2014, 2016)

Keselowski makes his 28th Cup start at Dover this weekend. He has a 13.4 average finish with one win (2012) and 12 top-10 finishes, most recently finishing 10th in last year’s Dover race.

Keselowski won the 2012 fall race in the No. 2 car, and additionally has two runner-up finishes, both of which came in 2014.

Keselowski’s average starting position stands at 11.9 with two poles (2014, 2016) and 14 top-10 startin`g efforts.

He also made 12 combined additional starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, earning an Xfinity win in 2009 in the No. 88 with seven overall top-10s in 10 starts.

Buescher at Dover

Starts: 15

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: 1 (2022)

Buescher makes his 16th Cup start at Dover this weekend, where he has top-10 finishes in three of the last four seasons.

In 2023, he qualified fifth and went on to finish ninth, just a season after earning the pole (the first of his career) before finishing eighth.

He has an average starting position of 16.7, and has started inside the top-10 in four of the last five races.

He also made four Xfinity starts in the No. 60 entry, earning one win (2015) with three top-10s overall.

Preece at Dover

Starts: 9

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece is set for his 10th Cup start at Dover this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of 17th at the track in 2022.

He holds a 24.9 average starting position at Dover, including a 13th-place start in 2022.

Preece has also made three NXS starts at Dover, finishing fourth in 2018 while driving for JGR after starting 11th.

RFK Historically at Dover

Cup Wins: 9 (Mark Martin, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2008; Matt Kenseth, 2006, 2011; Carl Edwards, 2007)

The Monster Mash: RFK’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover is tied for the third most for the organization trailing only Bristol (12) and Michigan (14). Dover also ranks third in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (87) for the organization.

Get the Broom: RFK swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State: RFK has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCTS). RFK won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond: RFK has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 226 NCS races at Dover with 87 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFK’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 3918 laps at Dover.

RFK Dover Wins

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-2 Martin Cup

2000-1 Busch Truck

2002-1 Biffle NOAPS

2004-1 Martin Cup

2004-1 Biffle NOAPS

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 Kenseth Cup

2006-1 Martin Truck

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Edwards NOAPS

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-1 Edwards NOAPS

2011-2 Edwards NOAPS

2015-1 Buescher NOAPS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Watkins Glen: Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing’s Day was one of perseverance throughout the race. Chris Buescher consistently posted top five lap times and ran inside the top 10 for much of the day, ultimately finishing 12th. Brad Keselwoski fought persistent rear brake issues from the first stage, with the No.6 team making multiple adjustments to keep from going behind the wall and despite the challenges Keselowski brought it home on the lead lap. Ryan Preece worked through the field after starting 30th, relying on strong and fast pit stops and determination to secure a 14thplace finish for the No. 60 team.

Points Standings: Buescher – 5th, Keselowski – 9