“TEAM PENSKE 60” EXHIBIT COMING TO THE NASCAR HALL OF FAME

New exhibit showcases six decades of Team Penske history through iconic race cars, artifacts and defining moments

CHARLOTTE, NC (May 14, 2026) – Team Penske and the NASCAR Hall of Fame have partnered to present “Team Penske 60: A NASCAR Hall of Fame Exhibit”, a new exhibit showcasing a special collection of Team Penske historical artifacts and stories. The exhibit opens to the public on Thursday, May 21, and will remain on display for a limited time.

Centered in the Great Hall, the exhibit celebrates Team Penske’s 60th anniversary and highlights the people, milestones and defining moments that have shaped one of the most successful organizations in motorsports history. Founded in 1966 by Roger Penske (NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Inductee), Team Penske has built a record of sustained excellence in its six decades, earning 48 national championships and more than 660 race victories across multiple racing disciplines including NASCAR, open-wheel racing and sports car competition.

“Team Penske is among the most respected, admired, and successful organizations in global motorsports history,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “Since before we opened the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010 and continuing to this day, I have often highlighted Team Penske as an organization we should emulate for its professionalism and consistent results. Partnering with Team Penske to celebrate their remarkable legacy, accomplishments and contributions over the past 60 years, and sharing so many of their one-of-a-kind treasures with our guests, is truly an honor for the NASCAR Hall of Fame team.”

Visitors will be taken on an immersive journey through Team Penske’s history via a thoughtfully curated collection that brings to life pivotal moments, as well as the drivers and team members who influenced – and continue to influence – the organization’s enduring success and foundational pillars. Anchored by six team-defining race cars spanning four disciplines, the exhibit features more than 50 artifacts and dynamic video elements that illustrate Team Penske’s impact across multiple racing series.

“When I think about Team Penske and competing in motorsports for 60 years, I think about the people that have helped get us to this point,” said Roger Penske. “Our ‘human capital’ is our biggest asset. Some of our team members have been with the organization more than 20 or 30 years, and the value of that collective experience and dedication is immeasurable. That, paired with terrific drivers and partners who support us – along with our drive to race with respect and integrity – has been the foundation of our success. To have our team’s legacy and the contributions of so many people recognized through the Team Penske 60 exhibit at the NASCAR Hall of Fame means so much to me and our entire organization.”

Team Penske’s NASCAR legacy is prominently featured in the exhibit including the first NASCAR Cup Series car designed and built by the team¸ the 1996 Ford Thunderbird chassis PRS-001. Also on display is the 2012 Dodge Charger that Brad Keselowski drove to win the organization’s first of five NASCAR Cup Series titles in a 13-year span. The 2024 No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by three-time Cup Series Champion Joey Logano represents the team’s most recent NASCAR Championship success.

Other vehicles featured include a 1975 Penske PC-1 Formula One (F1) car, the first chassis built in-house by Penske Cars as the team expanded into international competition. To this day, Team Penske remains the last American constructor to win an F1 race.

The 1982 Penske PC-10 represents a dominant CART Series season in which Rick Mears earned his third championship in four years. The 2025 Porsche 963 that delivered Porsche an IMSA Sports Car Championship for Porsche Penske Motorsport represents the most recent national title for the team in its 60 years.

The display is one of several initiatives marking Team Penske’s 60th anniversary, which includes throwback schemes, digital content, fan activities and more. Fans are encouraged to join the celebration and contribute to the team’s story by sharing their favorite Team Penske milestones and memories on social media using #Penske60.

Access to the “Team Penske 60: A NASCAR Hall of Fame Exhibit” is included with general admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame may be purchased online at nascarhall.com or in-person. Additionally, the Gear Shop inside the NASCAR Hall of Fame features apparel, die-cast cars and other memorabilia to commemorate a visit.

For more details about the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Team Penske 60 exhibit, visit nascarhall.com and follow @NASCARHall and @Team_Penske on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and is celebrating its 60th Anniversary during the 2026 season. From its first race in the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona, cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 660 major race wins, over 700 pole positions and 48 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. More than 100 drivers have raced for Team Penske in its six decades. The team currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT INDYCAR Series, as well as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship through its global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport. For more information about Team Penske, please visit teampenske.com.

About the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Located in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an interactive entertainment attraction honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR. The high-tech venue, designed to educate and entertain race fans and non-fans alike, includes artifacts, hands-on exhibits, a 278-person state-of-the-art theater, Hall of Honor and the NASCAR Hall of Fame Gear Shop. Opened on May 11, 2010, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the City of Charlotte, licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. For more information, visit nascarhall.com.