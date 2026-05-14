RCR Race Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR All-Star Race… Richard Childress Racing has four wins in the NASCAR All-Star Race, three with Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990, 1993) and one with Kevin Harvick (2007). All four of RCR’s All-Star Race wins came at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Earnhardt is tied with Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano for the most top-five finishes in the All-Star Race (nine).

All-Star Format… This weekend marks the first time the NASCAR All-Star race is taking place at Dover Motor Speedway. In addition to a new venue, the format for this year’s All-Star weekend is all-new, with a greater emphasis on qualifying than in previous years. The three-segment, 350-lap event consists of two opening segments of 75 laps each, followed by a 200-lap final segment featuring 26 drivers with a competition break taking place at or around lap 225. Qualifying on Saturday sets the starting lineup for Segment 1, while Segment 2 begins with the top 26 finishers from Segment 1 inverted and the rest lined up by their finishing positions. The final 200-lap segment will consist of 26 drivers featuring all 2025 and 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race winners, the Fan Vote winner, full-time past series champions and All-Star Race winners, along with the remaining positions determined by the combined finishing results from Segments 1 and 2. Both Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch are locked into the final segment.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Dover Motor Speedway. Dale Earnhardt won three times, including a sweep of both races in 1989 and the 1993 spring event. Jeff Burton won the 2006 fall race to claim his first and only win at Dover Motor Speedway. The Welcome, N.C. based organization has recorded 25 top-five and 60 top-10 finishes at the Monster Mile. RCR will look to continue to improve from last year’s results after finishing 11th (Kyle Busch) and 15th (Austin Dillon) at the one-mile oval.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Dover Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing owns three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins at Dover Motor Speedway, two of which belong to Clint Bowyer (fall races in 2006 and 2009). Burton won the spring event in 2006, rallying from the 36th-place starting position and giving RCR a sweep of O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races that season. RCR has earned six poles, 24 top-five and 53 top-10 finishes in 107 starts.

Veterans Coffee… This past Wednesday, RCR, alongside Veterans Bridge Home, hosted Veterans Coffee as part of RCR’s ongoing commitment to honor and support those who served our country. Please join us on Wednesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. for our next Veterans Coffee event. All veterans are encouraged to attend.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday morning’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Catch Us on FS1… The Cup Series’ All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday’s practice session at 3 p.m. ET will be televised live on FS2 and Saturday’s qualifying session at 12 p.m. ET will be shown live on FS1. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon has made 20 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, earning three top-10 finishes at the track, including a best finish of seventh in October 2018.

Beyond the Cup Series… Dillon has made eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, highlighted by one pole award in 2013, one top-five and six top-10 finishes. He earned his best O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Dover finish of fourth in the fall 2015 race. Dillon has made two NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Monster Mile with a best finish of fourth and has one ARCA Menards Series East race under his belt at the one-mile concrete oval.

All Star History… Dillon has made five previous All-Star Race appearances, earning a best finish of seventh in 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earning His Spot… Dillon secured his spot in this year’s All-Star Race with his victory in the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Last Week… Starting 25th in last Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, Dillon and crew chief Richard Boswell leaned on strategy during Stage 1 when Boswell made the call to bring the six-time Cup Series winner to pit road early in an effort to gain valuable track position for the start of Stage 2. The strategy proved successful, as Dillon raced to a fourth-place finish in Stage 2 to earn his first stage points of the season. In the final stage, Dillon combined smart fuel saving with consistent pace to bring the car home to a sixth-place finish — his first top-10 result of the season and a career-best finish both at Watkins Glen and on a road course.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Teams Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE®, an AstraZeneca product, at Dover Motor Speedway. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about Dillon and his family’s personal connection to the brand at Breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Meet Dillon… Fans will have several opportunities to see Dillon this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. On Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to partake in the Monster Mile Bash located at Miles Beach in the Fan Zone. On Sunday, May 17 at 9 a.m. Local Time, the All-Star driver is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Monster Monument located in the Fan Zone. At 9:45 a.m. Local Time, the veteran racer is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler, also in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Dillon and purchase new No. 3 gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What was your experience at the Monster Mile when you came for the first time?

“The place is spectacular when you see it for the first time. It’s jaw dropping when you watch cars drive off into Turn 1 at those speeds and eat up the concrete. You move fast at a high rate of speed, so you need a car that can handle that. When you first come there in the lower series, you are pretty much told to run wide open with the lower horsepower. That is intimidating. It’s one of the most intimidating tracks you go to, especially when you go there for the first time.”

What is the sensation inside the car when driving at Dover Motor Speedway? Does it feel like a rollercoaster?

“It’s rough. It’s not a smooth track, so you feel a lot through the front end and tires. There is a common saying of the bouncy ball or basketball effect when the front tires grow air pressure and heat up. It’s definitely not a smooth place with the ripples of the concrete. You start to figure out that you have to relax from a physical standpoint though. If you stay tense when driving there, you are going to wear yourself out. You are constantly telling yourself to loosen up on the steering wheel and you find a comfortable spot during the rhythm of a race. I don’t think you ever get comfortable qualifying there, because the air pressures are up and the grip is high. You’re on the edge in qualifying so there is no way to calm yourself down for those two laps.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway… Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR All-Star Race will be Kyle Busch’s 38th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Dover Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native has three wins, 14 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes. He has led 1,375 laps at the Monster Mile and holds an average finish of 13.9.

Monster Success… Busch earned his first Cup Series win at Dover Motor Speedway in the 2008 spring race after leading 158 laps and dominating the second half of the race. In May 2010, Busch captured his second victory at the Monster Mile, leading 131 laps. His most recent win at Dover Motor Speedway came in September 2017 when the two-time series Champion tracked down leader Chase Elliott in the closing laps of the race. Using lapped traffic to his advantage, Busch completed the pass for the lead with just three laps remaining to secure the checkered flag. In addition to his success in the Cup Series, Busch has also won races in both the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (five) and the NASCAR Truck Series (four) at the Delaware facility.

Hey Now, You’re an All Star… Busch has one win, six top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in 20 career All-Star Race starts contested at Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Winner, Winner… Busch scored his lone All-Star victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2017. He took control following the final restart with 10 laps remaining and pulled away to a 1.274-second victory to grab the million-dollar check.

Double Duty… In addition to his driving duties in Sunday’s All-Star race, Busch will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in Friday’s Truck Series race.

Last Week… After qualifying 21st for last Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, Busch and the No. 8 team used strategy to their advantage by pitting prior to the end of Stage 1 to gain valuable track position for the start of Stage 2. The move paid off, as the 63-time Cup Series winner charged to a fifth-place finish in Stage 2 to collect stage points. During the final stage, the No. 8 team remained a fixture inside the top 10, and with effective fuel-saving strategy, Busch secured an eighth-place finish. The result marked his second top-10 finish of the season and his best finish at The Glen since 2021.

About Lucas Oil… For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand’s commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company’s rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA, Walmart, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Rural King, Tractor Supply and more. For additional information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Meet Busch… Fans will have two opportunities to meet Busch this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. On Saturday, May 16 at 3:25 p.m. Local Time, the three-time Dover race winner is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Monster Monument located in the Fan Zone. Shortly afterwards at 3:45 p.m. Local Time, the former All-Star race winner is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler, also in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Busch and purchase new No. 8 gear.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTE:

What are your thoughts about Dover Motor Speedway hosting the All-Star Race for the first time?

“It’s certainly going to be interesting. Dover Motor Speedway has been a pretty good place for us here at RCR and for me. We finished fourth a couple years ago, 11th last year. We’ve been able to get some good top-five and top-10 finishes and are right there on the brink of doing well each time. We qualified on the pole there a couple times as well, so I’m looking forward to getting back to Dover. It’s always a great place to race and I’ve enjoyed that track for a long time. I’ve won there before in the Truck Series, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and in the Cup Series as well. I’ve got my own little family of monster trophies at home and at the shop.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made two career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway. In his most recent appearance at the track, Love started 12th and finished fifth in last year’s rain-shortened event. The Menlo Park, California native has also competed in two ARCA Menards Series East events with a best finish of second in 2022 at the one-mile, concrete oval.

Last Week… During last Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen International, Love started eighth after qualifying was rained out and consistently ran inside the top-10 throughout the opening two stages, recording finishes of fourth and fifth. The complexion of the race changed following a caution with 33 laps remaining, when teams split on strategy. Love was one of the first to pit under caution, gambling on being able to save enough fuel to reach the finish and potentially the victory, while the remaining frontrunners opted to pit under green. After the leaders made their final pit stop, the 21-year-old inherited control of the race with 19 laps to go and methodically managed his fuel over the closing run. In the final laps, Love came under pressure from Connor Zilisch, who completed the pass in the final corner to take the victory, leaving Love with a hard-fought runner-up finish.

Consistency Continues… Love’s average finish of 8.5 is third-best among full-time drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Still Streaking… Love currently holds the longest active streak of running at the finish of races, with 26 straight events without a DNF.

Get to the Points… Love remains third in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 161 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and six points behind second-place Sheldon Creed.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Everyday Champion… You don’t have to wear a cape to be a hero. Sometimes, all it takes is a willingness to step forward, a commitment to others, and the determination to make a difference—day after day, year after year. That’s the spirit behind Whelen Engineering’s Everyday Champion program, which is now accepting nominations for 2026. Created to honor first responders and everyday citizens who rise to the occasion when it matters most, the program celebrates the quiet strength, compassion, and leadership that define true heroism. Each year, the Everyday Champion program recognizes those who go above and beyond – whether through a single act of heroism or a continued commitment to serving others. Past honorees have included law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedicine teams, and civilians whose actions made a life-saving difference.

Nominations are open from May 1 through August 14, 2026. Individuals can nominate a deserving hero by visiting whelen.com/everydaychampion and completing a brief submission form outlining their story. The selected 2026 Everyday Champion will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will be honored during a special ceremony and inducted into the Whelen Hall of Champions. In addition, a generous donation will be made in their name to the charity of their choice.

Meet Love… On Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. Local Time, Love, joined by RCR teammate Austin Hill, is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Love and purchase new No. 2 gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What are your expectations for this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway?

“I’m excited to go back to Dover Motor Speedway. I ran second there in ARCA and the first time when I was in a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series car there, I had a right front tire go flat, but I led laps. Last year I finished inside the top-five and was competitive. We just need to build a little bit off of our package from last year, and I think that if we do that, we should have a shot at the win. Dover is always a lot of fun and it’s even more fun when it’s hot outside because the track moves around a lot and rubber gets laid down pretty thick. It should be fun, it’s gonna be a dynamic weekend and you’re going to have to adapt and adjust the best you can to the track changing. I’m just excited to get back to the track.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made four career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of fourth in 2023 and completing 100 percent of laps competed (742). Hill has also driven in six NASCAR Truck Series races at the track, earning a pair of top-10 finishes (seventh in 2019 and eighth in 2020). The Winston, Georgia native made three ARCA Menards Series East starts at the high-banked, Delaware oval, scoring wins in 2013 and 2014.

Last Week… After qualifying was canceled due to weather, Hill started ninth last Saturday at Watkins Glen International. The veteran driver maintained a steady pace throughout the opening two stages and collected valuable stage points. In the closing laps, Hill securely held the third position, but despite the team’s best efforts to stretch fuel, the car ran out of fuel on the final lap. Hill and the No. 21 team crossed the finish line in 11th-place.

Get to the Points… Following last weekend at Watkins Glen International, Hill sits seventh in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship standings. The 15-time Series winner is 248 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and seven points behind sixth-place Sammy Smith.

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Meet Hill… On Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. Local Time, Hill, joined by RCR teammate Jesse Love, is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Hill and purchase new No. 21 gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Dover Motor Speedway is known as the Monster Mile. What makes it unique?

“Dover is a really fast, concrete track. You almost have a rollercoaster effect on entry in the corner, where you drop off into a hole. The whole car gets light on entry, and for a second, you don’t have front grip. Then it suddenly lands in the corner with a big compression, and you gain a lot of grip. You have to be ready to get back on throttle as soon as that happens. It’s a tough track to get around. If you are a little bit off, you’re really far off compared to the rest of the field. It can come out and bite you. They don’t call it the Monster Mile for nothing. The resin is going to throw us a new challenge this weekend, so we will see how the car reacts to even more grip and speed. I’ve had this one circled for a while and really want to get a monster trophy in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.”