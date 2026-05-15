Academy Award-Winning Actor Brendan Fraser Named Indy 500 Honorary Starte

Will Star in Upcoming Motion Picture ‘Pressure’ From Focus Features in Theaters May 29

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 15, 2026) – Brendan Fraser, star of the highly anticipated upcoming film “Pressure,” will serve as honorary starter for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Written and directed by Anthony Maras, “Pressure” follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower, played by Fraser, and Captain James Stagg, played by Andrew Scott, in the tense 72 hours before D-Day. With the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, “Pressure” follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg as they face an impossible choice: launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

Watch the trailer and purchase your tickets for the film, debuting in theaters May 29, 2026, with nationwide special sneak peeks over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Brendan stars in a movie about one of the most pivotal moments in World War II,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “His presence atop the flag stand is fitting as we honor the service and sacrifice of our military heroes on Memorial Day Weekend and prepare for another iconic edition of the world’s greatest race.

“Brendan was also born in the Circle City, and we’re incredibly excited to give him a warm Hoosier welcome as he returns for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Fraser’s nuanced performances and compelling role choices have earned widespread acclaim. Fraser starred in Darren Aronofsky’s, “The Whale,” which premiered in December 2022 and earned him several awards, including his first Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, a Critics Choice Movie Award, SAG Award, AACTA International Award and Satellite Award, and nominations for a BAFTA Award and Gotham Independent Film Award.

Fraser is most well-known for his role in Universal’s “Mummy” franchise as Rick O’Connell. Stephen Sommers’ 1999 action/horror adventure was an ambitious retooling of the 1932 horror classic, with Fraser cast as an American serving in the French Foreign Legion who becomes involved with an English archaeological expedition and the ancient secrets they unleash. In 2001, Fraser reteamed with Sommers and co-star Rachel Weisz in the sequel, “The Mummy Returns.” In 2008, Universal released “Mummy 3: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.” The franchise has grossed $1.415 billion worldwide.

Fraser was born in Indianapolis and raised in Europe and Canada. He has been dedicated to honing his craft since the early age of 12 and began attending theater when his family lived in London. He attended high school at Toronto’s Upper Canada College and received a BFA in acting from the Actor’s Conservatory, Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle.

Coverage of the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

Visit IMS.com for more information on the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 and the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.