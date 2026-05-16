TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Dover Post-Race Report – 05.16.26

SAWALICH SCORES SECOND TOP-FIVE OF THE SEASON AT DOVER

Jones continues strong performance with fifth straight top-10

DOVER, Del (May 16, 2026) – Rockingham winner William Sawalich had another strong run at Dover as the Minnesota-native led 15 laps and finished fourth to lead Team Toyota in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday evening.

Brandon Jones won the first stage but had to overcome a slow pit stop after his stage victory. He bounced back to finish sixth – his fifth straight top-10 run – to continue to hold down a top-five points position.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Dover Motor Speedway

Race 14 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Corey Day*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, Sam Mayer*

4th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

5th, Austin Hill*

6th, BRANDON JONES

16th, HARRISON BURTON

20th, DEAN THOMPSON

22nd, BRENT CREWS

26th, BLAKE LOTHIAN

32nd, TAYLOR GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Starkey Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Solid run, but I’m sure you wanted more.

“Absolutely, we came up a little short on that last restart, and the second-to-last restart. We just kept getting a little bit too tight, but when we were out front in clean air, our Starkey GR Supra was really good today. We just needed more there at the end. We were too tight to run the top, and a little too snug to run the bottom. Just fell short.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 20 Menards/DAP Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Sixth yesterday, and sixth today. Really strong start and then had to overcome the slow pit stop. How was your race?

“That was a little unfortunate. It is certainly not like those guys, and it is not like they meant to do it. I think I heard that their gun switch on them on that first stop. That is unfortunate. It is all about track position here. We knew that coming into it, so when you go from running in first and tuning your balance for first, you get back to seventh and eighth – I knew it was going to be pretty difficult to work our way back, but we missed a lot of wrecks and just continued to slowly pick guys off one by one. I was hoping I could have gotten a few more than we did there. We have a little bit of work, I think, coming back here. All weekend long it was like we didn’t have quite the right feel in the car to go win, and capitalize today, but we did a lot of other things right today as well. Still a good points day for our Menards Toyota with the stage win and a sixth-place, so I will take it and we will figure out how to be better when we come back.”

About Toyota

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