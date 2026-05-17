ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East at Toledo Speedway: Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging Post-race Notes

Tristan McKee (No. 77 Zeigler Chevrolet) scored his second career ARCA Menards Series victory and third ARCA Menards East victory of 2026 in Saturday’s Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway. McKee took the lead from Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award winner and defending race winner Max Reaves on lap seven when Reaves spun in turn two after the two made contact while racing for the lead. Reaves faded to eleventh at the finish.

McKee has now won three of the four ARCA Menards East races run in 2026; he won at Hickory Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway and finished third in the most recent race of the year at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 Bayshore Mortgage Funding / JBL Audio Toyota) finished a season-best second, his best career series finish on an oval. Annunziata has one previous ARCA Menards Series victory, at Lime Rock Park in 2025.

McKee’s Pinnacle Racing Group teammate Carson Brown (No. 28 K&L Ready Mix Chevrolet) finished third, snatching the position in a spirited late-race duel with Caden Kvapil (No. 24 Filter Time / Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet), who was making his ARCA Menards Series debut. Kvapil, who leads the ZMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car series standings with two victories, finished fifth.

ARCA Menards Series championship point standings leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished fourth, his third top-five finish and fifth top-ten finish of the season.

Andy Jankowiak (No. 71 KLAS Motorsports Chevrolet) entered the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging third in the ARCA Menards Series standings but we swept up in an early-race crash when Rita Goulet (No. 13 Black Gold Ecoverse.com Toyota) spun in turn three. Goulet’s car stopped in the middle of the track forcing Takuma Koga (No. 12 Aichi / Makido Toyota) to take evasive action. Koga went high to avoid, into a lane that was already occupied by Jankowiak. The two made heavy contact with the foam blocks in turn three; Koga would lose 45 laps while making repairs to finish 20th while Jankowiak returned to action 61 laps in arrears to finish 21st.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) finished sixth despite starting last in the 28-car field after missing qualifying due to an engine issue in practice.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) rebounded a 33rd-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway and a 23rd-place finish at Watkins Glen International with a solid seventh-place finish at Toledo Speedway, one position shy of matching his best finish of the season set at Kansas Speedway.

Wesley Slimp (No. 25 Road Ranger Foundation Toyota) finished eighth in his first ARCA Menards Series start since the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. It was Slimp’s first career top-ten finish.

Ryan Vargas (No. 91 Sheffer Engineering / Maples Motorsports Chevrolet) notched his third top-ten finish in the first five races of the season in ninth.

Craig Pellegrini, Jr. (No. 10 Let’s Be Frank Toyota) finished tenth, his fourth consecutive ARCA Menards East top-ten finish and his first career ARCA Menards Series top-ten finish.

Reaves earned the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award in qualifying with a lap of 16.139 seconds/111/531 miles per hour.

There were seven caution flags for a total of 60 laps which held the average speed to 61.824 miles per hour. The race took 1 hour, 37 minutes, 3 seconds to complete.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled to start at 5 pm ET on Friday, June 5 and will be televised live on FS1. The race will also be broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data for all on-track activity and live race audio.

The next race for the ARCA Menards East is the Circle City 150 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in combination with the ARCA Menards Series on July 24. The race, set to begin at 5 pm ET, will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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