JEGS NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR NHRA DEBUT AT MARYLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (May 19, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today that JEGS, a DTC, e-commerce retailer and distributor of high-performance automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, has been named the presenting sponsor for the first-ever event at Maryland International Raceway in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

The inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS takes place May 29-31 at the standout facility just outside of Washington, D.C. during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, coming just after Memorial Day Weekend and on the eve of America’s 250th celebration.

The debut at Maryland International Raceway marks one of four new tracks during NHRA’s milestone campaign, as fans will get to see all the incredible action of 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro cars, plus all the stars in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

With a NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally on the line and a chance to win the first-ever race at Maryland International Raceway, the NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS should be spectacular from start to finish.

“JEGS has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with NHRA, and we were proud to support its expansion into the Greater Washington, D.C., market,” said Rob Fisher, Director of Marketing. “Bringing our JEGS Experience trailer to Maryland International Raceway gives us an exciting opportunity to connect with fans and racers alike to showcase the products, service and value that has defined the JEGS legacy.”

The action starts with two rounds of qualifying on Friday, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race on Saturday – as well as two more rounds of qualifying – and eliminations on Sunday, plus a host of 75th anniversary events, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and three-time Top Fuel world champion Shirley Muldowney and a tribute to Muldowney’s trailblazing history in the sport.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA pennant will be given to the first 4,000 fans in attendance.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and much more.

The 2026 NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS includes action in all four Mission Foods Drag Racing Series classes and coverage of the event will be broadcast on FOX, with elimination coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31.

“JEGS has been a tremendous NHRA partner for many years and we’re excited to have them as the presenting sponsor of the NHRA Potomac Nationals, which marks a historic weekend for NHRA and the facility,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Our first-ever national event at Maryland International Raceway is a major moment during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and we’re thrilled to work together with JEGS to make this an amazing event for the local community, our fans, race teams and partners.”

Former Top Fuel world champion Shawn Langdon powered to a new speed record of 345.00-mph at the NHRA Southern Nationals before going on to win the event. He took over the points lead and will look to impress in Maryland against the likes of Josh Hart of John Force Racing, reigning world champion Doug Kalitta, motorsports legend Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher.

The Funny Car class continues to be ultra-competitive, with Ron Capps earning two wins in 2026. J.R. Todd is the current points leader and will look for his first win of the season in Maryland. Matt Hagan has a win as well, while others to watch in Maryland include Gainesville winner Chad Green, Funny Car newcomer Jordan Vandergriff, who won in Georgia, and reigning world champion Austin Prock.

Reigning Pro Stock champ Dallas Glenn currently leads the points with two wins in 2026. Matt Hartford also has two victories this year, while six-time world champ Greg Anderson picked up the win in Pomona. Fans at MIR will also see the Elite Motorsports team, led by six-time champion Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and T.J. Coughlin.

Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Richard Gadson won his first title last season over two-time champ Gaige Herrera. Six-time champ Matt Smith and his teammates Angie Smith, John Hall and Jianna Evaristo will look to win in Maryland, as will Kelly Clontz, Steve Johnson and Chase Van Sant in an area loaded with motorcycle fans.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 1:30 and 4 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 30 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, with eliminations action on Sunday at 3 p.m on FOX.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About JEGS High Performance

Founded in 1960 by drag racing champion Jeg Coughlin Sr., JEGS Performance has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted names in the automotive aftermarket industry. JEGS serves racers, builders, restorers, and automotive enthusiasts across the country through an extensive catalog and e-commerce platform featuring more than 2 million products from over 900 trusted brands. From drag racing and street performance to off-road, truck, restoration, and garage equipment, JEGS provides solutions for nearly every type of automotive project and passion. The company’s long-standing commitment to performance, innovation, and automotive culture has helped make JEGS a go-to destination for generations of car enthusiasts and racers. For more information visit www.jegs.com

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.