ARCA Menards West at Colorado National Speedway: The Legendary Billy Green 150 Presented by NAPA Auto Parts Pre-Race Notes

THE RACE: The Legendary Billy Green 150 Presented by NAPA Auto Parts
THE PLACE: Colorado National Speedway
THE DATE: Saturday, May 23, 2026
THE TIME: 10 pm ET / 8 pm MT
TV: FloRacing, Live
- Reigning ARCA Menards West champion Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) will be on the hunt for his second win of the 2026 and his fifth straight top-five finish to open the season in Saturday’s The Legendary Billy Green 150 Presented by NAPA Auto Parts at Colorado National Speedway. Huddleston won the most recent race on May 2 at Shasta Speedway and leads the ARCA Menards West championship standings by 12 points over Mason Massey (No. 19 Mongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet).
- Huddleston has yet to find victory lane at Colorado National Speedway; in five previous starts Huddleston has two top-five finishes – a pair of third-place finishes in 2018 and 2025 – and has finished among the top ten in each of his five previous appearances. Massey will be making his first start at Colorado National Speedway but will be driving for the Bill McAnally Racing organization that won the 2025 race – the team’s 100th series victory – last year with Jake Bollman at the wheel.
- Bill McAnally Racing has seven previous victories at Colorado National Speedway: 2008 and 2010 with Eric Holmes; 2014, 2016, and 2017 with Chris Eggleston; 2019 with Hailie Deegan; and 2025 with Bollman.
- Deegan will make her first start at Colorado National Speedway since her 2019 victory. While she is still looking for her first top-five finish of the season, she has been incredibly consistent to start 2026 with three top-ten finishes – sixth at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, and a pair of seventh-place finishes at Tucson Speedway and Shasta Speedway.
- Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) will be attempting to continue his recent hot streak; he earned his first ARCA Menards West victory at Tucson Speedway and followed it up with a runner-up finish at Shasta Speedway in the series’ most recent two races.
- Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) continues to recover from a tough start to the season at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway where he was sidelined by a transmission issue. Since then, he’s finished tenth at Phoenix Raceway, fourth at Tucson, and fifth at Shasta. Kennealy finished sixth last year at Colorado National Speedway.
- Colorado National Speedway modified racers Cade Fox (No. 66 Champ Transportation / Grease Monkey Chevrolet) will make his ARCA Menards West debut driving for his CNS championship rival Eric Rhead.
- Last year’s runner-up Kyle Keller (No. 4 Nascimento Motorsports / Battle Born Chevrolet) will make his first ARCA Menards West start of the season at Colorado National Speedway driving for Nascimento Motorsports. The No. 4 team finished second in the season opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with Eric Nascimento driving.
- Mia Lovell (No. 15 Pine Health Toyota) and Will Robinson (No. 25 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) will both be making their first appearance at Colorado National Speedway. Lovell has started all four ARCA Menards West races so far in 2026 with a best finish of eighth at Tucson. Robinson was 16th at Tucson in his only previous series start.
- Kody Vanderwaal holds the ARCA Menards West track qualifying record at Colorado National Speedway, set in 2019, at 16.151 seconds/83.586 miles per hour.
- Derek Thorn holds the ARCA Menards West track race record at Colorado National Speedway, set in 2018, at 76.678 miles per hour.
- The Legendary Billy Green 150 Presented by NAPA Auto Parts is set for 10 pm ET / 8 pm MT on Saturday, May 23. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).