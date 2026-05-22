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Infield Survival Guide: What to Do When Rain Hits

By SM
2 Minute Read

Here’s a nightmare scenario: You wait in the grandstands when suddenly the red flag gets whipped out. The roaring engines go silent, the ponchos come out, and the track-drying trucks roll onto the asphalt. A collective groan echoes across the track.

Rain is one of the worst NASCAR fan enemies. But a rain delay doesn’t have to ruin the day. Think of it as an unexpected half-time during which you can regroup, reset, and go again once the asphalt finally dries. Here are three ideas on how to do that.

Infield Card Tournament

Let’s face it, the worst thing about the rain downtime is the cool-off. We’re not the same, expecting immediate spectacle and having to wait for it for what seems like forever.

It gets worse if you’re the competitive type, but rain is no reason to grind to a halt. While outdoor sports might be temporarily rained out, the mental strategy games are wide open.

Actually, the rain delay may be a perfect excuse to fire up a game of free blackjack or, better yet, free poker online. You can play texas hold ’em poker alone or with your crew and keep the competitive juices flowing. Official poker platforms like PlayWOSP let you join free tables from your phone and play a round or two or five, and, at the end of it all, feel even more fired up for the race.

Campsite Cousine

Every NASCAR campsite has that one crew firing up a portable grill the second those trucks roll out, as if they knew the rain was coming. Nothing like the smell of burgers and smoked sausage to lift off the delay pain.

During weather stoppages, the best infield campsites almost feel like mini tailgate festivals. Music sounds louder than it actually is, folding chairs come out in a dime a dozen, and complete strangers start swapping stories about favorite drivers, craziest finishes, and legendary races from yesteryear.

This is the perfect moment to whip out that cooler from the trunk, crack open a drink, and trade race predictions with people you’ve just met.

Die-Cast Tracks and Trivia Showdowns

If your group includes hardcore racing fans, rain delays are prime time for side competitions. Plenty of fans pack die-cast cars and create makeshift races on coolers, folding tables, or strips of cardboard. It sounds ridiculous until everyone suddenly gets way too invested in whether a tiny No. 11 Toyota can survive a jump off a beer case.

Trivia battles are another excellent rain-delay idea, if you’re into that kind of stuff. Challenge your friends on classic Daytona 500 winners, obscure paint schemes, or unforgettable crashes. And don’t be surprised if the whole rigmarole always ends with a debate over which NASCAR era was the greatest (1990s Winston Cup, of course).

Which is probably the point of it all, anyway.

Make it Count

The best racing weekends are rarely the ones where everything goes perfectly to plan. Yes, rain doesn’t sound like fun in any scenario, and most fans would give their pinky finger to avoid it from now on until forever.

But it’s the unexpected moments between the g

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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