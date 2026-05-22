Santino Ferrucci aiming for historic ‘firsts’ ahead of 100th IndyCar career start in 2026 Indy 500

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to mark Santino Ferrucci’s eighth consecutive start in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Ahead of his eighth start in the ‘500’, he has an opportunity to extend a streak of his own.

In seven prior Indianapolis 500 starts (2019-2025), Ferrucci has finished in the top 10 in all of his starts, a feat that has not been previously achieved. Within his seven consecutive top-10 streak, the 27-year-old native of Woodbury, Connecticut, has filled nearly every top-10 spot, with his highest on-track result being third in 2023. The only trio of spots he has not finished in for the ‘500’ are 1st, 2nd and 9th.

Now this upcoming Sunday, May 24, Ferrucci has an opportunity to make history on multiple ends. By notching another top-10 result, he extends his top-10 finishing streak to eight consecutive seasons. Having made 99 previous NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts with no victories yet recorded to his racing resume, he also has an opportunity to become the first, first-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 since Alexander Rossi made the latest achievement in 2016.

There is also another record on the line for Ferrucci entering this year’s Indianapolis 500 event. By taking the green flag for Sunday’s main event, he will make his 100th IndyCar career start. In the history of IndyCar competition, a total of six competitors have won in the centennial start (Mario Andretti, Patrick Carpentier, A.J. Foyt, Pato O’Ward, Bobby Unser and Roger Ward), but none of their achievements occurred in the ‘500’.

So, what would achieving a first-ever victory in IndyCar in the Indianapolis 500 during the centennial start mean for Ferrucci?

“[Winning in 100th start] would be quite the day,” Ferrucci said in the DEX Imaging Media Center. “It would be a [day filled with a] lot of firsts. We have a great career. There’s no reason as to why we won’t be there [to contend for the win]. I think if we keep our heads down and worry about us, there’s no reason to why we can’t be doing that at the end of the day.”

Ferrucci made his first four IndyCar career starts throughout the 2018 season with Dale Coyne Racing. He then became a full-time IndyCar competitor in 2019, during which he achieved the Indianapolis 500 Rookie-of-the-Year title by finishing in seventh place and finished in 13th place in the final standings.

Since then, Ferrucci has accumulated a single pole at Portland International Raceway in 2024, three podiums, 172 laps led and an average-finishing result of 13.6 through 99 current IndyCar starts. His best result on the track is second place, which he achieved at the Streets of Detroit, Michigan, in early June 2025, and his best result in the final standings is ninth place, which occurred in 2024. His starts have included competing with Dale Coyne, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing and A.J. Foyt Enterprises, the latest team of which is his current as he is piloting the No. 14 Dallara-Chevrolet entry.

Even as Ferrucci eyes a chance of making history this season in the Indianapolis 500, he took a moment to reflect on the road to nearly reach 100 INDYCAR starts as if his campaign just began not too long ago.

“It’s kind of wild, 100th start around this place,” Ferrucci added. “It’s really special. Just that milestone in general for me, so really happy about it. It still feels like 2019 [rookie season]. It’s been fun. It’s really fun to where you’re here and you have a good car.”

Santino Ferrucci’s 2026 Indianapolis 500 campaign is scheduled to occur this Sunday, May 24. The event’s pre-race coverage is slated to air at 10 a.m. ET before the drop of the green flag is scheduled to follow suit at 12:45 p.m. ET, both airing on FOX.