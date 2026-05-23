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Indianapolis Colts Receiver Alec Pierce in Fastest Seat at Indy 500

By Official Release
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Motorsports Legend Jimmie Johnson To Drive NFL Star on Race Day

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 23, 2026) – Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pierce was selected by the Colts in the second round, with the 53rd overall pick, of the 2022 National Football League Draft. He has completed four seasons with the Colts and has developed into one of the top receivers in the league.

Illinois native Pierce, who played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati, produced his best season in 2025. He had 47 receptions for 1,003 yards – his first career 1,000-yard season – and led the NFL in yards per catch at 21.34. He also scored six touchdowns.

Pierce signed a four-year contract with the Colts in March after his breakthrough season.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Indianapolis 500 veteran Jimmie Johnson will drive Pierce in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat, leading the field of 33 drivers to the green flag for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” before sold-out grandstands at the world’s largest spectator sporting facility.

Pierce joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers before a global audience and the FOX national broadcast. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride has been taken by the likes of Tom Brady, Simu Liu, Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum and Rudy Pankow.

Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m. ET Sunday on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One. The green flag is expected at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. The full schedule is available here.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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