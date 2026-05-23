Signs of a Bad Ball Joint (And What Happens If You Keep Driving on One)

If your car clunks over every bump and the steering feels loose, your ball joints are probably worn out. Ball joints connect your control arms to the steering knuckles, and when they fail, the front suspension can literally come apart while you’re driving. That’s not an exaggeration. I’ve seen wheels fold under cars in shop parking lots.

The good news is the warning signs show up early if you know what to listen for.

The Main Symptoms of a Bad Ball Joint

The clearest sign of a failing ball joint is a clunking or knocking sound when you drive over bumps, potholes, or speed humps. It usually comes from one corner of the front end and gets louder as the joint wears.

Here’s the short list of what to watch for:

Clunking over bumps — a hollow knock from the front suspension, often worse at low speeds

— a hollow knock from the front suspension, often worse at low speeds Wandering steering — the car drifts left or right, and you’re constantly correcting

— the car drifts left or right, and you’re constantly correcting Uneven tire wear — the inner edge of the front tire wears faster than the rest, sometimes down to the cords

— the inner edge of the front tire wears faster than the rest, sometimes down to the cords Steering wheel vibration — felt mostly between 20 and 45 mph, before alignment issues kick in at highway speed

— felt mostly between 20 and 45 mph, before alignment issues kick in at highway speed A creaking sound when turning at low speed, especially in parking lots

A lot of these symptoms overlap with tie rod or control arm bushing problems, which is why a hands-on inspection matters. Just like diagnosing a bad headlight relay, you want to confirm what’s actually failing before you start throwing parts at it.

What Happens If You Keep Driving on a Bad Ball Joint

If you ignore a worn ball joint, eventually the stud pops out of the socket, and your wheel folds inward at the top. The control arm drops, the tire jams into the fender, and the car is done moving. That’s the worst case, and I have seen it happen.

Had a 2017 Chevy Equinox come in last month, the owner said it was clunking for about three months. By the time she brought it in, the lower joint had almost no grease left, and the boot was torn open. Another 500 miles, and that thing was coming apart on the freeway.

Before it fully separates, you’ll usually get:

Faster wear on the CV joint and wheel bearing on the same side

Ruined tires from the bad camber angle. You can chew through a $180 tire in under a month

Failed alignments. No shop can align a car with play in the joints

The safety risk is the part most drivers underestimate. A ball joint failure at 65 mph is not something you steer out of. The wheel collapses, and you’re a passenger.

How to Check a Ball Joint Yourself

You can check a ball joint at home with a floor jack, a jack stand, and about ten minutes. The test is called the grab and shake, and it works on most front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive cars.

Here’s how I do it in the shop:

Jack the front of the car up and put it on a jack stand. The wheel needs to hang free. Grab the tire at the 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock positions. Rock the tire in and out, top to bottom. Any clunk, click, or visible play means the joint or the wheel bearing is bad. Repeat at 3 and 9 o’clock. Play here usually points at the tie rod, not the ball joint.

While you’re under there, do a visual check on the rubber boot. If it’s torn, cracked, or leaking grease, the joint is on borrowed time, even if it doesn’t have play yet. Once dirt and water get in, the bearing surface wears out fast.

On some trucks, the upper ball joint is the one that fails first. On most cars, it’s the lower. Check both if you can.

When to Replace a Ball Joint and What It Costs

Replace a ball joint as soon as you confirm play in the joint or a torn boot. There’s no “drive it another month” with this part. The labor to replace it costs about the same whether you do it now or after it leaves you stranded.

Typical pricing in 2026:

Parts: $25 to $90 per ball joint for most passenger cars and light trucks

$25 to $90 per ball joint for most passenger cars and light trucks Labor: 1.5 to 2.5 hours per side, depending on whether it’s pressed in or bolt-on

1.5 to 2.5 hours per side, depending on whether it’s pressed in or bolt-on Total at a shop: $200 to $400 per side, including an alignment

If you’re doing it yourself, OEM-quality replacement ball joints from Detroit Axle run a fraction of dealer pricing and ship pre-greased. Always replace ball joints in pairs on the same axle, and budget for an alignment after — non-negotiable.

One thing worth flagging: if your truck or SUV has a P-code stored along with the suspension symptoms, scan it before you wrench. A weird drivetrain code like the P2002 on a Powerstroke can show up at the same time as worn front-end parts and lead you down the wrong path.

FAQ

How long can you drive on a bad ball joint?

You can drive on a bad ball joint for anywhere from a few days to a few thousand miles, but there’s no safe number. Once the joint has visible play or a torn boot, the failure curve is unpredictable. Some last another month, some let go that afternoon. The right answer is don’t drive on it, period.

Can I replace just one ball joint or do I need to do both sides?

You can replace just one ball joint, but you really shouldn’t. Both joints have the same age and the same miles, so if one is worn, the other one is usually right behind it. Replacing in pairs also keeps your suspension geometry symmetrical, which matters for tire wear and steering feel.

Is it cheaper to replace a ball joint or the whole control arm?

It is sometimes cheaper to replace the whole control arm, especially on newer cars where the ball joint is riveted or pressed into the arm from the factory. A complete control arm assembly with a new joint and new bushings can cost less than the shop labor to press a single joint in and out. Get a quote both ways before you decide.