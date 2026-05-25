TOYOTA RACING – NCS Charlotte Post-Race Report – 05.25.26

TEAM TOYOTA FALLS JUST SHORT OF 600-MILE VICTORY

Bell season-best second, leads four Toyotas in top six

CONCORD, NC (May 24, 2026) – Christopher Bell (second) led four Toyotas in the top-six finishers in the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday evening.

Toyota drivers dominated the day with the top-three in laps led with Tyler Reddick in front for 119 laps, Denny Hamlin pacing for 75 circuits and Bell in the lead for 44 laps. Bell and Hamlin were battling for the lead with Daniel Suarez after a pit strategy call when the rain ended the race 27 laps early.

Reddick continues to lead the point standings by 122 over Denny Hamlin, while Ty Gibbs moved up to fourth overall. Chase Briscoe, despite being involved in a late race incident, moved back into the provisional Chase field in 15th.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 13 of 36 – 600 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Daniel Suarez*

2nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

3rd, DENNY HAMLIN

4th, TYLER REDDICK

5th, Kyle Larson*

6th, TY GIBBS

13th, ERIK JONES

19th, COREY HEIM

21st, RILEY HERBST

22nd, BUBBA WALLACE

26th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

34th, CHASE BRISCOE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Can you talk about the finish here and losing in these circumstances?

“It is the opposite of what happened to me when I won. I honestly think they made the right call. It is really late, but it is a bummer. It is 2026 for us.”

Is there anything more you could have done on that last restart?

“I knew after the first restart that he couldn’t get clear. I knew that we would have to stay beside him and I couldn’t. He cleared me and once he cleared me, I knew it was going to be a really tough pass with it being a short run. He was going to block like hell, and he did a good job blocking and won the race.”

What happened at the end there?

“He did a good job blocking and keeping the track position whenever he got out front on the restarts. The 5 (Kyle Larson) did a good job pushing him. He stole one today from the Toyotas. The Toyotas brought the heat. Really proud of Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota and Toyota Racing Development. It was a good showing for us, so I’m happy with that. It just wasn’t meant to be today.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 National Debt Relief Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What did you make of the finish there?

“Every time it got called, we were on the bottom about to make a move on the 7 (Daniel Suarez). Me and the 20 (Christopher Bell) were fighting really hard. We knew whoever could get clear could make a move on the 7. I don’t know. It could rain till 2 am. We have no idea. Just unfortunate for us. We had a really fast National Debt Relief Camry all day. We got really good restarts when I really needed them there at the end. Just didn’t pan out. I couldn’t quite clear the 20.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Mobil 1/O’Reilly Auto Parts Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you talk about that finish – just didn’t play out the way you needed, did it?

“Yeah, on one hand, certainly. It is a 600-mile race. It’s tough, it is grueling, and you want to finish it out in the end. Twice I’ve been in this spot where I felt like we had a car that I think could have won the race, a couple of years ago, it was just past halfway, and it started on pit road. This year, it was much more of a clean race, but man, I just didn’t have a couple of good restarts at the end. Just gutted. I want to win this race so bad for this Mobil 1, O’Reilly Auto Parts Toyota team. One of the biggest races we have on our schedule. I really want to win it. Yes, it is a good points day, but there are a couple of the schedule that it is not about the points – winning Crown Jewels. Just gutted we didn’t see the race end. On the other hand, thoughts and prayers are with the Busch family and what they are going through. I hope this weekend and the racing and the support they saw from everyone in the racing community helps them move forward. One hand there is that, but on the more important hand, I hope this weekend helps them and their path forward.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Do you think there could have been a different ending for you and the team with different pit strategy?

“First off, I just want to say my condolences to Samantha (Busch), Brexton (Busch) and Lennix (Busch). I want them to know that we are there for them. It was unfortunate. We were in first, and it’s the worst time to be in first. Everyone is going to do the opposite of what you do on the strategy. I think if we would have pitted, everyone would have stayed out. Just unfortunate how it worked out, but we were really fast today. Would have loved to win that race, I thought we were really capable of doing it. Got the lead in the end, but just an unfortunate end. I want to say thank you to my team, Monster Energy, SAIA, Oakley and Toyota, everyone that helps me out. It was a fun day. A lot of fun laps of racing. Everyone was on edge, and we had a great crowd.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.