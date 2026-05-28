Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Nashville Superspeedway

Event: Cracker Barrel 400

Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 7 p.m. ET

Location: Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tennessee

Layout: 1.33-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: Prime Video, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 team head to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 looking to build on the pace they showed in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway before getting collected in an accident.

The trip to Nashville carries added significance for Berry, whose hometown of Hendersonville, Tenn., sits about 30 minutes from the 1.33-mile concrete oval. This weekend also marks the second consecutive race that the Wood Brothers Racing team will carry the familiar eero colors aboard the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Berry has shown speed at Nashville in the past. In the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville, he qualified on the outside pole. He also owns two top-five finishes in three starts at the track in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Berry believes the No. 21 team is capable of putting together a strong performance this weekend.

“It’s always great getting back to Nashville,” Berry said of racing at his home track. “Racing there is something I always look forward to, and it’s a weekend that definitely means a little extra to me.

“I felt like we were putting together one of our stronger intermediate-track races of the season at Charlotte before getting collected late, so hopefully we can carry over what we learned there and put together a strong weekend for the No. 21 team.”

Practice for the Cracker Barrel 400 is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s 399-mile, 300-lap race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 7 p.m. ET, with Stage 1 ending on Lap 90 and Stage 2 concluding on Lap 185.

Prime Video will provide television coverage throughout the weekend.

Saturday, May 30

Berry will participate in a Q&A session at the Ford Racing activation at 1 p.m. local time in the Nashville Superspeedway fan zone.

Berry will sign autographs at the Team Penske/Wood Brothers merchandise hauler beginning at 1:15 p.m. local time in the Nashville Superspeedway fan zone. 100 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.

Sunday, May 31

Berry will participate in a Q&A session at the Pre-Race Stage on race day at 3:45 p.m. local time.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.