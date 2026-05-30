Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Allegiance 200 – Nashville Superspeedway

Friday, May 29, 2026

FORD RACING AND RIGGS EARN MUSIC CITY NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES VICTORY

Lebanon, Tenn. Ford Racing earned the victory and third place at the rain delayed Allegiance 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race from Nashville Superspeedway. Polesitter Layne Riggs swept all three stages on the 1.33-mile concrete oval outside of Nashville to score his third – second consecutive – win of the 2026 season. Despite leading every lap of the first two stages, the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford F-150 fell deep in the pack in the third and final stage. Riggs worked his yellow Ford F-150 back through the field to take the lead on the final lap. He would lead a total 99 of 150 laps on his way to victory lane. Riggs’s Front Row Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith challenged at the front of the field most of the night and for the lead late in the race before taking the checkered flag in third-place.

Ford Racing now has four race wins in the 2026 season and 133 all-time NCTS races. The victory is the 19th Truck Series win for Front Row Motorsports.

Ford Finishing Results:

1st – Layne Riggs

3rd – Chandler Smith

12th – Ty Majeski

16th – Cole Butcher

21st – Derek Lemke

24th – Frankie Muniz

28th – Ben Rhodes

29th – Clayton Green

32nd – Jake Garcia

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford F-150 – “I don’t know what was wrong with those tires we put on to start the final stage. I was like, maybe I’m just this loose in dirty air, and I haven’t been as far back all day. I swore they’d put the left rear on the right rear and the right rear on the left rear. It was just absolutely undrivable. So, held on to it, and didn’t wreck it. It was that bad. Thankfully, the caution came out just at the right time, of course. Had nothing to lose, so we just came down pit road and put four [tires] on and I got my race car back. I’m glad we were able to come back. I just blacked out for those last 10 or 15 laps to just get to the front. Those guys gave me such a good truck in the first two stages. They gave me a shot at the very end to win it back, to claw back the front. And I knew I couldn’t leave here without that guitar. Thank you to everybody. It was really fun racing the [No.] 7 there. We were three wide across the line through the white flag. I wish that Chandler could have gotten to second instead of third, but still a great performance for both Ford F-150 trucks from Front Row. Probably the best race truck I’ve ever had before. I knew it in practice. It was just so dominant. It did everything I wanted to do, just so secure and had so much grip. We really went to work in the Ford Racing simulator to be better for this racetrack. We were already pretty good here, and we just fine tuned it that much better. So, yeah, just so happy to get me a guitar, number four for the Riggs family. Going to put it next to Dad’s.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 Matheus Lumber Ford F-150 – “It was tight, you know, from stage two on, just a little snug. Then we got on the other side of that and my truck really got good on long runs especially. So all those short runs, kind of clustered together, didn’t feed into our strong suit, but nevertheless, our No. 38 Matheus Lumber Ford F-150 was solid today. I was able to get stage points all day. To have the No. 34 get the win and we came in third… I know Bob Jenkins is here. I’m sure he’s happy. I look forward to going up to Michigan.”