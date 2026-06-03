Kevin Magnussen to drive Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 entry at San Diego

Kevin Magnussen has been revealed as the driver for the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry for Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program. He will pilot the entry for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series’ Anduril 250 event at Qualcomm Circuit, San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado, in San Diego, California, on June 21.

Magnussen’s No. 91 entry will be sponsored by Qualcomm Technologies, as Qualcomm will be serving as the Official Circuit Partner during NASCAR’s inaugural race weekend festivities at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado. In addition, Phil Surgen, a former full-time Cup crew chief who is now a technology director at Trackhouse, will crew chief Magnussen. Surgen notched six victories as a Cup crew chief from 2022 to 2025, including the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 with Ross Chastain.

The news comes as Magnussen, a 33-year-old native of Roskilde, Zealand, Denmark, is currently campaigning in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar class and in select IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance events within the GTP Class for BMW M Team WRT. Magnussen joined the BMW M program before the 2025 season after spending the previous three seasons (2022-24) driving for the Haas F1 Team in Formula 1.

The upcoming Cup Series’ event at San Diego will mark Magnussen’s first career start in NASCAR’s premier series, the Cup Series division, and he will join Kimi Räikkönen, Shane van Gisbergen and Hélio Castroneves as iconic international competitors to pilot Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 entry for at least a single Cup event. It will also occur a day after Kevin’s father and former 24 Hours of Le Mans and IMSA SportsCar champion, Jan, made his lone Cup start at Sonoma Raceway 16 years ago, where the latter finished in 12th place while driving for Phoenix Racing.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to have the opportunity to compete in NASCAR,” Magnussen said. “What [team owner] Justin Marks and Trackhouse have done with PROJECT91 is unique. To provide drivers from outside of the NASCAR world with a chance to compete at this level. I’m proud to have this opportunity. I’ve already spent time with the team in North Carolina – meeting everyone, doing the seat fit, going through pit stop procedures and all the details that come with preparing for a NASCAR weekend. They’re an awesome group of people, incredibly dedicated, and just as excited about this debut as I am. I really can’t wait to get to San Diego and experience it all for the first time.”

Kevin Magnussen, a champion in Formula Renault 3.5 (2013) and Danish FFord (2008), made his Formula 1 debut at the start of the 2014 season with McLaren Mercedes. He became the first Danish competitor to achieve a podium result in F1 competition after he notched a runner-up result during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit.

To date, Magnussen has made a total of 185 F1 starts (2014, 2016-20 and 2022-24). His starts include competing with McLaren, Renault and Haas. Between his starts, he achieved 177 points, 49 top-10 results and an average finishing result of 13.6. His best result while driving for Renault was during the 2016 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom. His best results while driving for Haas were a trio of fifth-place results: 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix, 2018 Austrian Grand Prix and 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. During the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix, Magnussen achieved the first-ever F1 pole for both himself and Haas. His best points result was ninth in 2018 as he also accumulated a career-high 56 points.

In addition to Formula 1, Magnussen competed in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing’s Daytona Prototype International (DPi) class in 2021. He achieved his first victory during the Detroit Grand Prix at The Raceway on Belle Isle, Michigan. Since then, he has made four Rolex 24 at Daytona starts, two 24 Hours of Le Mans starts and one 24 Hours of Spa start. Magnussen made his lone NTT IndyCar Series start at Road America with Arrow McLaren SP in June 2021.

The creation of Project 91 was revealed on May 24, 2022, with the intent of featuring iconic international competitors to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series division for at least a single event. Kimi Räikkönen, the 2007 Formula 1 champion, was the first competitor to pilot Trackhouse’s Project 91 entry at Watkins Glen International in August 2022. Since then, the entry has appeared in a total of six Cup events from 2022 to 2023 and in 2025.

The highlight of Project 91 was when Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, piloted the entry to his first-ever Cup Series victory in his debut during the inaugural Chicago Street Course event in July 2022. At the time, van Gisbergen became the first competitor in 60 years to win in a Cup debut. Van Gisbergen currently competes as a full-time Cup competitor for Trackhouse in the No. 97 Chevrolet entry and has seven victories to his resume.

Project 91’s recent start was the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with Hélio Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 champion from São Paulo, Brazil. At the conclusion of the Cup Series’ event at Watkins Glen International on May 10, 2026, Trackhouse’s team owner Justin Marks was asked if Project 91 would return, to which he only replied, “Don’t forget about Project 91.” Ten days later, Trackhouse revealed a teaser through social media that confirmed the project’s return before the official reveal was made on June 3, 2026.

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring back PROJECT91 again this year, especially at San Diego,” Marks said. “We were waiting for the right opportunity with the right partner and driver to bring this PROJECT91 entry to fruition. Qualcomm is a worldwide brand, and Kevin Magnussen is a global driver, and both are elements we look for when it comes to running PROJECT91.”

The inaugural Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit, San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado, is scheduled to occur on June 21 at 4 p.m. ET on Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.