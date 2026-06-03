Miscellaneous
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Finding Your Confidence Behind the Wheel After a Major Accident

By SM
3 Minute Read

Sometimes, all it takes is a split second—one unexpectedly loud, terrifying crash—and suddenly, something you’ve probably done a thousand times (driving) doesn’t feel quite so routine anymore. Whether you were the driver, a passenger, or even just someone dealing with the aftermath, getting back into a car after a serious accident can feel like an uphill climb. And that’s okay. Fear after a wreck is normal, and so is taking your time to find your footing again.

Starting Small—Really, Tiny Steps Are Okay

First off, there’s no prize for jumping right back into rush hour or tackling a highway full of big trucks. It’s perfectly valid to start small. Maybe sit in your parked car for just a few minutes, listening to the radio. Maybe you start with a short trip around the block, or have someone ride shotgun just for moral support. My aunt, after getting rear-ended, spent a whole afternoon backing in and out of her driveway before she felt up for a real drive. Sometimes, the tiniest milestone feels huge.

Let Someone You Trust Ride Along

Having a buddy in the car isn’t just about feeling safe—they’re your backup for emotions that come out of nowhere. You’ll probably have moments of tightness in your chest or flashbacks at stoplights. It’s all normal. Bring a friend, partner, or family member who won’t rush you. Sometimes, just having someone to say, “You’re doing great, breathe,” can be a turning point.

Talk (or Write) About It

The scary thing about the aftermath of a crash is that the memories stick. You might get a wave of nerves just picturing yourself behind the wheel. Talk to someone—a counselor, therapist, or even a support group—about your fears. Sometimes just saying it makes it less huge. If you’d rather write, keep a little journal about each drive and how you felt. Tracking your ticker-tape of emotions can make them easier to handle the next time around.

If your accident included injuries, especially visible ones—cuts, bruises, or scars—you might feel even more self-conscious. For some people, that physical piece can be as hard as the driving part. People sometimes consider solutions for visible scars, like laser treatments or even facial plastic surgery, if that’s what’s making them hesitate. That choice is personal and absolutely valid, but remember, healing comes in all sorts of shapes and timelines.

Give Yourself Permission to Take Your Time

There’s no set schedule for “getting over it.” If you need to take breaks, that’s perfect. If you need to avoid highways for a while, that’s fine. Little victories matter—each one builds into bigger confidence. One neighbor of mine put off night driving for months after a wreck; when she finally felt ready, we went out for ice cream to celebrate.

Get Help When You Need It

Sometimes, nerves and flashbacks don’t get better on their own—and that’s not a sign you’re weak. Organizations like the American Psychological Association offer great resources and tips for overcoming trauma after accidents. If your fears feel stuck on repeat, a mental health professional can help you untangle those knots at your own pace.

Back on the Road—Your Way

Remember, regaining comfort with driving isn’t about erasing the accident or pretending it never happened—it’s about showing up and honoring what you’ve been through. If you take it slow, listen to what your body and mind need, and ask for support, you’ll find your way back behind the wheel, one mile at a time. And truly, that’s something to celebrate.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Why Should Larger Auto Businesses Consider Executive Benefit Plans?
Why Should Larger Auto Businesses Consider Executive Benefit Plans?
Next article
How to Keep Your Business Fleet Running Smooth—So the Wheels Don’t Fall Off Your Plans
How to Keep Your Business Fleet Running Smooth—So the Wheels Don’t Fall Off Your Plans

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:24
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier outmuscles Brent Crews for third O’Reilly victory at Nashville
02:20
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs rallies for last lap Truck victory at Nashville
02:14

Latest articles

FUNNY CAR’S CHAD GREEN FOCUSED ON MORE SUCCESS AT NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS PRESENTED...

Official Release -
A strong start to the season has the chance to get even better for Funny Car’s Chad Green at this weekend’s 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto at New England Dragway.
Read more

2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Michigan International Speedway

Official Release -
Saturday’s NCTS race at Michigan International Speedway is sponsored by DQS Solutions & Staffing and Precision Vehicle Logistics
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane...

Official Release -
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan and the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
Read more

NASCAR at Michigan Weekend Schedule

Angie Campbell -
NASCAR travels to Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos