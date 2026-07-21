Spire Motorsports Indianapolis Raceway Park NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

In eight NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Spire Motorsports has earned one pole, two top fives and five top 10s. Corey Day earned a runner-up result in the 2025 event at the controls of the team’s No. 7 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

The 200-lap race will be televised live on FS1 Friday, July 24 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 16th of 25 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Connor Mosack – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Connor Mosack will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP).

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers and to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

Through six 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, Mosack has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes. His best result came at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, where the 27-year-old qualified 10th and finished fifth in his second start of the season with Spire Motorsports.

Last season, in his lone CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Mosack drove McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s No. 81 Chevrolet to a 17th-place finish. The Charlotte, N.C., native was the highest finishing rookie in the 200-lap event.

In two previous ARCA Menards Series starts at IRP, Mosack finished fifth in 2022 and sixth in 2025.

Mosack will return to the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado next month at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He will round out his 12-race Spire Motorsports’ schedule at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 17), Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (Oct. 9), Phoenix Raceway (Oct. 16), and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway (Nov. 6).

Mosack will be at the controls of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-086 Friday night. This is the same Chevy Silverado Kyle Busch drove to Victory Lane last May at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway where he led a race-high 147 laps.

Connor Mosack Quote

IRP is one of the more technical short tracks on the schedule. From a tactical standpoint, how do you approach the racetrack?

“I like IRP because you have a lot of options to make speed and it’s a wide racetrack that allows you to run from the wall all the way down to the grass on the apron. We had really strong, long-run speed there last year, so hopefully we can back that up this weekend.”

Brian Pattie – Crew Chief, No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Brian Pattie is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that will see a selection of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

Over the first 15 races of the year, Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 team has compiled two poles, two wins, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Meanwhile, the Pattie-led effort has recorded a 7.3 average start, an 11.3 average finish and led 296 laps.

Pattie has called the shots in three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at IRP, highlighted by a runner-up result with driver Corey Day last season.

In NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, the Zephyrhills, Fla., native led Reed Sorenson to third and second-place results at IRP in 2005 and 2006, respectively, during his time with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Last weekend at North (N.C.) Wilkesboro Speedway, Pattie guided Chase Elliott to a seventh-place finish in the FaithFest 250. Elliott made up three positions over the final 100 laps to earn the team’s ninth top 10 of the season.

Nick Sanchez – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Nick Sanchez will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday’s CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan, with confidence, for whatever’s next.

Sanchez returns to Truck Series competition this weekend for his first start with Spire Motorsports in 2026. During his two full-time seasons, Sanchez qualified for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs in both 2023 and 2024, advancing to the Round of 8 each year.

The Miami, Fla., native will pull double duty this weekend and also race Peterson Racing’s No. 87 Chevrolet in Saturday’s 100-lap NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In 47 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, the 25-year-old has recorded seven poles, two victories, 13 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. Sanchez earned wins at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway during the 2024 season, leading 391 laps in Truck Series competition.

Sanchez has proven to be a strong contender at Indianapolis Raceway Park, earning two top-10 finishes in three career starts across CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ and ARCA Menards Series’ competition. The 25-year-old has posted Truck Series finishes of 10th and 11th, while finishing seventh in his lone ARCA Menards Series start.

Sanchez will be at the controls of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-087 Friday night. This is the same truck Connor Zilisch raced to a third-place showing in May’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nick Sanchez Quote

This is your first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race with Spire Motorsports this season. How quickly do you expect to get comfortable with the team and what are your expectations for the weekend?

“The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is always quite a bit different than the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and that’s where I’ve spent the bulk of my time over the last year-and-a-half. I think the biggest thing that is going to help is it’s my old team from 2023 and 2024 when I ran in the Truck Series. I’ll see a lot of familiar faces, and I think just understanding how they set up the trucks and what their goals are, it should be easy to acclimate quickly.”

Chad Walter – Crew Chief, No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Chad Walter is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, an entry that will see multiple all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season

Walter has called three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at IRP. The Albion, N.Y., native led Rajah Caruth to top 10s in 2023 and 2024 in addition to winning the pole in 2024.

The Cornell University graduate played a part in Ron Hornaday, Jr.’s 2000 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory at IRP when Walter worked in a shop engineer role at Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Hornaday led the final 49 laps en route to his second-career victory.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.