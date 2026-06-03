FUNNY CAR’S CHAD GREEN FOCUSED ON MORE SUCCESS AT NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS PRESENTED BY BPROAUTO

EPPING, N.H. (June 3, 2026) – A strong start to the season has the chance to get even better for Funny Car’s Chad Green at this weekend’s 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto at New England Dragway.

Approaching 100 career starts in the Funny Car ranks, Green is off to the best start in his career, winning in Gainesville and Chicago and currently sitting third in points in the loaded Funny Car category.

This weekend, he’s also sporting a new look with bproauto, adding another layer of importance to the race at New England Dragway, which is celebrating its 60th year during the 2026 season. Doing well in his 12,000-horsepower bproauto/Chad Green Motorsports Ford Mustang at his sponsor’s race would be another huge moment for Green in what’s been a standout start.

“The new bproauto livery looks so good on the track and we are ready to hit the New England Nationals with the blue, orange and white colors,” said Green. “The brand fits perfectly with the NHRA fanbase and our goal is put the CGM bproauto machine in the winner’s circle.

“It’s really super amazing to see the position we’re in right now. Our car is running really well and I attribute that all to my team. We turned our car around at the end of last year and it really started performing well. This year, I think it’s just a continuation of that and it’s just gotten better and better.”

Last year, Brittany Force (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) picked up race wins, while Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) earned victories in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus race. This season’s event will again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, with eliminations on FOX on Sunday beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

It is the eighth of 20 races during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and fans can expect a variety of highlights this weekend, including:

A feature of the Tasca Cobra Jet with Funny Car team owner Bob Tasca III.

On Friday, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free, limited-edition NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto flag celebrating NHRA’s 75th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of New England Dragway.

Green and points leader Ron Capps both have two wins this season, which means a victory at New England Dragway – a venue that fans have continually packed for more than a decade at NHRA events – would make him the first to three wins in 2026 in the category.

He’d love to get a trio of 75th anniversary diamond Wallys, but it won’t be easy against a loaded lineup that also includes defending winner Todd, who is second in points, four-time champ Matt Hagan, Georgia winner Jordan Vandergriff, back-to-back world champion Austin Prock, who won on Sunday in Maryland, Beckman and Alexis DeJoria.

Green is well aware of the competition level in the category, but it’s brought out the best in his team thus far and he’s confident it can continue the rest of the year.

“It’s really tough to maintain a spot at the top because these are tough races,” Green said. “I know we’re going to have a good car, but I know these other teams have good cars, too. It’s going to be some really first-class, top-notch racing we’re going to see coming up.

“For our team to be performing as well as it has been, it increases the confidence in everyone, not just my confidence as a driver, but my entire team. I can see it in them and I’ve got the best team I’ve ever had this year. We just want to continue to go out and pick up win lights.”

Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon is after a fourth straight win in 2026 to continue his dominant run. The points leader will be challenged by the likes of teammate and reigning world champion Kalitta, racing legend Tony Stewart, who was the Epping runner-up in 2025, Justin Ashley, Leah Pruett, Antron Brown, Josh Hart and Clay Millican.

Six-time Pro Stock world champ Anderson won Epping for the third time last year over his long-time rival Erica Enders. His KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn claimed the world title in 2026 and is the current points leader, while others to watch include Aaron Stanfield, Hartford and Greg Standfield. A

The event will also feature standout competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the popular snowmobile categories. Race fans at New England Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Epping. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 5 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 6 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, followed by eliminations from 3-6 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.