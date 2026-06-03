NHRA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON HEADS TO BRISTOL FOR 25TH THUNDER VALLEY CELEBRATION

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 2, 2026) – This year marks 25 years of incredible NHRA action at scenic Bristol Dragway, as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series celebrates its 75th anniversary in style at the highly-anticipated 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Bristol Dragway has enjoyed an incredible history of thrilling NHRA drag racing action, and with a picturesque backdrop, along with the rumble of 340-mph, 12,000-horsepower nitro machines in Thunder Valley, it remains a must-see, destination event for any fan.

This year promises to be one of the biggest yet, with three days of unbelievable racing and a celebration of NHRA’s 75 years. From two days of qualifying on Friday – including a spectacular nitro session under the lights – final qualifying, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and a special autograph session to end the day on Saturday, and eliminations on Sunday, it will be a jam-packed weekend full of incredible action.

The weekend’s race, which is the ninth of 20 during the 2026 NHRA season, will also feature a host of 75th anniversary items, including:

An appearance from NHRA fan-favorite Top Fuel driver Clay Millican as well as NHRA legend Darrell Gwynn. Millican’s memorable 2017 Bristol win will also be celebrated as the race’s historic moment.

Millican will be featured on the unique commemorative ticket for the race. Fans can scan the onsite signs at the track to purchase the commemorative ticket, which will be distinctive to each event.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA pennant will be given to the first 4,000 fans in attendance.

In 2025, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Bristol. This season’s Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.

This year’s Top Fuel field has been dominated by 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon, who has four wins this season, including three in a row. Langdon also made the fastest past in NHRA history in April with a blast of 345.00-mph. Others to watch include reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, racing legend Tony Stewart, Antron Brown, the returning Leah Pruett, Josh Hart, Clay Millican and rookie standout Maddi Gordon

Funny Car veteran Ron Capps nabbed his eighth Bristol win last season, making him the winningest driver in NHRA history at Thunder Valley. This year, Capps has two wins and the points lead in the loaded category, which also features the likes of J.R. Todd, four-time champ Matt Hagan, Chad Green, who has two wins in 2026, past Bristol winner Alexis DeJoria and Funny Car newcomer Jordan Vandergriff.

Six-time world champion Greg Anderson made more Pro Stock history last season in Bristol when he secured his 1,000th round win en route to the win over KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, who is the points leader and reigning world champ. Aaron Stanfield, Erica Enders, Matt Hartford and Greg Stanfield will be on the hunt for Thunder Valley wins as well.

Since joining the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in 2021, the Pro Stock Motorcycle class has not had a repeat winner at Thunder Valley. Could 2026 be the year it happens? Richard Gadson, the reigning world champ and current points leader, hopes so, but will be challenged by Maryland winner Angie Smith, six-time champ Angie Smith, Matt Smith, John Hall, Jianna Evaristo and Steve Johnson.

The event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown. After final qualifying on Saturday, fans will also be treated to a special autograph session at the Bristol Dragway Welcome Tent in the midway.

Bristol race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 13 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.