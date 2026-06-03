Why Polish Players Are Rapidly Switching to VPNs for Online Casinos

In 2025, the Polish market once again faced a significant expansion of DNS blocking measures. Over the past 12 months, the number of restricted gambling domains has increased by approximately 18%. As a result, part of the player base has started using VPN casinos to maintain stable access to their accounts and continue playing their preferred slot games.

The mobile audience has seen the most noticeable changes. Currently, around 64% of connections to casino websites in Poland come from smartphones. The mobile casino segment is growing particularly quickly. Many players switch to APK clients after each new wave of geo-blocking. Some use mobile LTE connections instead of home internet. A portion of the traffic is routed through WireGuard and OpenVPN.

Gaming sessions have changed as well. The average session duration through VPN connections has increased from approximately 26 to 31 minutes. Short logins have become less common. Players are more likely to spend two or three extended sessions online during an evening. Analysts at Rolling Slots Casino have separately noted that mobile traffic currently demonstrates higher retention than the desktop segment.

According to H2 Gambling Capital, mobile gambling already accounts for more than 58% of the European market. Poland is among the ten fastest-growing GEOs in the region. Against this backdrop, mirror sites have begun multiplying rapidly. Some domains remain active for only 5–10 days.

Polish Market Indicators

Metric 2023 2025 Mobile gambling share 49% 64% VPN usage for casinos 17% 33% Average gaming session 26 minutes 31 minutes Average IP changes per session 1.2 3.8 Mobile traffic growth — +28% Mirror domain activity Baseline level +42%

How VPNs Are Changing the Economics of Casinos and the Polish Market

As VPN usage has increased, the payment structure itself has changed. In 2025, the share of traditional bank deposits in Eastern Europe declined by approximately 14%. Players began using crypto gambling solutions more actively, especially for deposits below €250.

At the same time, interest in fintech services has grown. Revolut, Zen, and crypto payment gateways are now used more frequently than traditional bank cards. The average cashout through these channels takes between 7 and 15 minutes. For SEPA transfers, processing times often remain between 12 and 24 hours.

Some casinos have adapted their bonus structures to the mobile audience. In certain GEOs, the Rolling Slots bonus has been mentioned as an example of a model featuring rapid cashback and shorter wagering cycles designed for VPN-driven traffic. This trend is particularly visible within the crypto segment.

Withdrawal limits have also changed. Many websites have begun splitting automated payouts and reducing manual verification requirements for withdrawals between €300 and €500. This is linked to withdrawal limits and internal AML monitoring procedures. Verification of smaller withdrawals can now sometimes take less than 10 minutes. In 2023, the same process could take several hours.

According to the EGBA, compliance and AML costs for European operators have increased by approximately 19% over the past two years. At the same time, mobile retention within the crypto segment remains nearly 30% higher than on desktop platforms.

Payment Method Comparison

Payment Method Average Deposit Average Withdrawal Payout Time Popularity in 2025 Bank card €20–150 €50–500 6–24 h Medium SEPA €50–1,000 €100–2,000 12–48 h Declining Fintech services €15–500 €20–1,000 7–15 min Growing Crypto wallet €10–5,000 €20–10,000 3–20 min High Mobile payment €5–100 Limited Up to 1 h Stable

Why Some Players Consider VPNs a Valuable Tool

Following the tightening of restrictions, many users have switched to casino apps. This allows faster account access and reduces the likelihood of encountering DNS filtering issues.

Part of the audience also compares RTP rates across different regions. RTP (Return to Player) for certain slots can vary by 1–4%. In some cases, this difference is enough to encourage players to switch casinos or mobile applications.

According to AskGamblers, the number of mobile logins through VPNs has increased by more than 35%. The mobile betting segment and short gaming sessions are experiencing particularly strong growth.

What Has Changed for Casinos After the Growth of VPN Traffic

Following the rise in VPN traffic, casinos have increased the workload on their internal monitoring systems. In 2025, the average number of automated account checks across Europe nearly doubled. The primary burden has fallen on anti-fraud systems. These algorithms analyze IP addresses, device IDs, geolocation change speeds, and the frequency of switching payment methods.

Some Polish operators already use behavioral scoring before a player makes a first deposit. The system evaluates click speed, pauses between bets, and behavior within the lobby. Verification of a new device now typically takes between 20 seconds and 3 minutes.

Casino security measures have also become stricter. Many websites require reauthorization after a sudden change in connection country. In some cases, repeated digital verification can take up to 15 minutes. With a stable IP address, the process is usually completed much faster.

The changes have also affected live casinos. Operators now pay closer attention to multi-account activity and VPN chains. If an IP address changes four or five times during a single session, some live tables automatically restrict access.

The mechanics of bonuses in online slots have also changed significantly. Some operators have introduced dynamic wagering systems and restrictions on free spins for unstable traffic sources. This reduces pressure on fraud prevention departments.

According to the EGBA, approximately 72% of licensed operators in the EU already use automated digital onboarding during registration. Nearly 40% of suspicious logins in 2025 were associated with proxy or VPN connections.

What Players in Poland and Europe Should Expect in 2026

In 2026, players increasingly evaluate the technical aspects of casinos rather than focusing solely on bonus offers. Before using a Rolling Slots login, many compare cashout speeds, domain stability, and payout histories.

AML verification has become a particularly important consideration. Some websites request documents after the second deposit once amounts reach €200–300. If the IP address remains stable, verification usually takes between 10 and 30 minutes. With frequent VPN changes, the process can extend to several hours.

Some Polish users also keep backup casino mirror addresses. This is particularly common in the mobile segment, where the share of quick logins already significantly exceeds desktop traffic.

According to Casinomeister, casinos offering instant payouts retain players almost 24% more effectively than traditional operators.

Casino Reliability Indicators

Casino Feature Reliable Scenario Elevated Risk License EU or Curaçao No information Withdrawal speed Up to 15–60 min More than 48 h Verification One-time check Frequent repeats Domains Stable Constant changes Support 24/7 live chat Email only Payments Fintech + crypto Limited methods

What Will Happen to the Black Market and Crypto Deposits

Following stricter blocking measures, part of the traffic shifted toward the grey market. Telegram channels and temporary casino domains have experienced particularly strong growth. In 2025, registrations through anonymous payment services in Eastern Europe increased by approximately 27%.

Cryptocurrency payments have seen the strongest growth. Players increasingly use crypto wallets instead of traditional bank cards. The average VPN-related deposit now reaches €180–250. Most transaction volume still comes from USDT and Litecoin.

Digital wallet infrastructure is also evolving. Some offshore casinos have integrated DeFi gateways and hybrid payment systems. This reduces dependence on banking filters and accelerates cashouts. Processing times for crypto deposits now often range between just 5 and 12 minutes.

Competition among offshore operators has also changed. Many have reduced wagering requirements for mobile users and accelerated withdrawals. The battle is increasingly focused on retention and stable VPN-driven traffic.

According to Mr-Gamble, the share of cryptocurrency deposits in certain European GEOs has already exceeded 38%.

How Casinos, Banks, and Affiliate Networks Will Profit

Player acquisition costs continue to rise. In 2025, the price of premium traffic in the European gambling market increased by approximately 22%.

Large casinos are strengthening retention through faster withdrawals and mobile-focused services. Banks generate additional revenue from enhanced monitoring requirements introduced under updated gambling regulations. Affiliate networks are increasing commissions for players with high payout speeds and longer gaming sessions.

According to WSN statistics, the cost of high-quality gambling traffic in Poland has increased by nearly 50% over the past 18 months.

How the Current Situation Resembles Previous Blocking Waves and Who Will Benefit Most

The current situation resembles the period between 2021 and 2023, when European regulators rapidly expanded blocking registries. At that time, the market quickly shifted toward mobile platforms. Today, the same pattern is repeating, but at a noticeably faster pace.

The average lifespan of mirror sites often no longer exceeds 5–12 days. Some domains disappear within 48 hours of being indexed. This creates a constant race between enforcement actions and new traffic sources.

At the same time, mobile-focused operators are strengthening their positions. Casinos offering fast APK access and integrated crypto payments enjoy longer gaming sessions, particularly within the crypto gambling segment. Players in this category are less dependent on restrictions imposed by Polish banks and local internet providers.

Major brands are also consolidating their positions. They continue investing in AI monitoring, accelerated account verification, and proprietary fintech solutions. Smaller operators face greater pressure as compliance costs continue to rise.

According to European digital research, VPN usage for gambling within the EU has increased by more than 31% over the past two years. This is a substantial increase. Mobile gambling continues to grow by approximately 9–11% annually at the same time.

Within the professional casino community, Rolling Slots reviews and user-submitted Rolling Slots testimonials are increasingly discussed as examples of successful adaptation to mobile audiences and unstable VPN traffic. Payout speed is gradually becoming more important than bonus size.