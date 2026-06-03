Why the ATG Report Has Once Again Drawn Attention to Sweden’s Gambling Market

In 2025, discussions surrounding Sweden’s gambling sector have once again focused on market channelisation. The trigger was a report from ATG indicating that a significant share of player activity continues to take place outside the licensed segment. According to industry estimates, the gap between actual and target channelisation represents billions of Swedish kronor in annual turnover.

The situation has also been closely analysed by vegazonesverige.com, which monitors regulatory developments across Northern Europe. For licensed operators, even a shift of 3–5 percentage points in channelisation can result in a substantial redistribution of traffic and payment volumes.

The issue extends beyond the numbers themselves. Sweden is considered one of the most heavily regulated gambling markets in Europe. Despite this, the channelisation rate remains below the level previously identified by regulators as the desired benchmark. The more players choose websites operating outside the regulated market, the more difficult it becomes to maintain consistent standards across the industry.

Some analysts view the current situation as an indicator for the broader Swedish gambling market. If this trend continues over the next 12–24 months, further regulatory adjustments may follow. These could affect bonus policies, payment mechanisms, and specific operator requirements.

Market Channelisation Overview

Indicator Value Target channelisation rate 90% Estimated actual channelisation rate Around 85% Main topic of discussion Growth of activity outside the licensed sector Impact on the market Redistribution of turnover Regulator’s primary objective Bringing players back into a controlled environment Significance for players Changes to available conditions Significance for operators Increased competition

Where Players Are Going and What They Are Looking for Outside the Licensed Sector

The reasons why users move to alternative gambling websites rarely come down to a single factor. In most cases, several considerations are involved. One player compares bonus offers. Another looks for additional game providers. A third focuses on limits or payment methods.

One of the most frequently discussed topics within the industry is casino bonus policy. Following recent reforms, licensed operators have faced stricter restrictions. As a result, part of the player base has started exploring offers available outside the national regulatory framework.

Game selection also plays a significant role. Some international websites offer thousands of slot games, dozens of live casino providers, and additional gaming categories. For active players, this can become an important factor in the decision-making process.

Another key consideration is service speed. In modern online gambling, users expect to access their accounts within minutes. If registration takes 10–15 minutes instead of 2–3, some players begin looking for alternatives.

Market competition is another influential factor. In a highly competitive environment, even small differences in bonuses, tournaments, betting limits, or loyalty programmes can affect player choice.

Many users also research operator reviews before registering. As a result, content such as Vegazone reviews receives increased attention from players comparing different casinos.

Additional Factors Influencing Casino Choice

Size of the game catalogue.

Available payment methods.

Registration speed.

Number of gaming providers.

Withdrawal processing times.

Loyalty programmes.

Mobile compatibility.

Customer support quality.

What Is Changing for Licensed Casinos in 2025–2026

Growing interest in alternative gambling websites is forcing licensed operators to reassess their development strategies. Competition is no longer limited to rival brands. The licensed sector must now compete directly with operators based outside Swedish jurisdiction.

For operators, player retention has become a key priority. This is why gaming revenue metrics and the effectiveness of player retention programmes are becoming increasingly important. Even a 1–2% shift in player activity can have a noticeable impact on financial performance.

At the same time, spending on gambling compliance continues to increase. Requirements related to customer identification, transaction monitoring, and internal controls are expanding.

Key Industry Trends

Area Trend Customer monitoring Increasing Transaction verification Increasing Compliance costs Rising Competition Rising Importance of player retention Rising Technology investment Rising User experience Rising

Practical Consequences for Swedish Players

For the average player, these changes are reflected in everyday activities. Account registration, identity verification, deposits, and withdrawals are gradually becoming more standardised. The primary goal of these measures is to strengthen player protection.

One of the most important tools remains BankID. The system enables identity verification within seconds and is widely used not only in gambling but also across the banking sector. As a result, most licensed operators can complete customer verification significantly faster than many international websites.

Financial transaction monitoring also plays a major role. Casinos are required to review certain categories of transactions and identify signs of unusual activity. For players, this may mean additional document requests in specific situations, while simultaneously improving account security.

From a practical perspective, players are increasingly comparing service reliability rather than bonus size. Fast withdrawals, transparent terms, and account stability are becoming more important than many marketing offers.

Another important area is responsible gaming. Modern licensed casinos provide deposit limits, session time restrictions, and temporary self-exclusion options.

Player Protection Tools

Tool Purpose BankID Identity verification Deposit limit Spending control Session time limit Activity management Spelpaus Self-exclusion Document verification Data confirmation Transaction history Financial monitoring

Why Combating the Grey Market Is Becoming a Europe-Wide Priority

The Swedish experience demonstrates that issues related to the unlicensed gambling sector affect many European countries. Rising activity on such websites is encouraging regulators to place greater emphasis on common supervisory standards.

European authorities are strengthening fraud prevention measures. Transaction monitoring, activity tracking, and information sharing between licensed operators are becoming essential regulatory tools.

Governments are concerned not only with security but also with gambling tax revenues. The more players remain within the licensed sector, the greater the budget contributions and the transparency of financial flows.

Comparison of Selected Market Indicators

Indicator Sweden EU Average Market channelisation 85% 78–90% Target level 90% Around 85% Share of unlicensed activity 15% 10–22% Increased regulatory oversight Yes Yes Player protection level High High

What Happens to the Black Market After Regulations Become Stricter

Following the introduction of stricter requirements, part of the gambling activity shifts towards offshore operators. Such websites often provide more flexible bonus conditions, limits, and financial options.

The situation is becoming increasingly complex for international payment providers. Many payment companies restrict cooperation with unlicensed operators, although alternative payment channels continue to be used.

From a casino security perspective, licensed operators hold a clear advantage. They implement multi-layer account protection, suspicious activity monitoring, and additional security measures.

At the same time, some players seek more flexible deposit limits available through certain international websites. This is why competition for player attention remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges.

Similar Examples and Their Outcomes

Comparable situations have already occurred in several European countries. In the Netherlands, the share of unlicensed activity gradually declined after stricter regulations were introduced. A similar trend was observed in Germany.

These jurisdictions actively implemented digital verification systems and enhanced account verification procedures. Regulators focused on improving operational transparency and strengthening player protection.

Experience suggests that consistent regulation can gradually bring players back into the licensed sector without causing major disruption to the industry.

International Comparison

Country Main Measures Result Netherlands Account monitoring, bonus restrictions Reduced share of unlicensed activity Germany Deposit limits, digital identification Reduced share of unlicensed activity United Kingdom Payment controls and self-exclusion tools Stronger player protection Sweden BankID, Spelpaus, licensing framework Market adaptation remains ongoing

Who Will Be in the Strongest Position by 2027

Current trends suggest that licensed operators capable of combining strong security standards with a seamless user experience will enjoy the greatest advantages.

User experience quality will be particularly important. A fast Vegazone login process, transparent withdrawal policies, and a competitive Vegazone bonus are becoming increasingly important factors in retaining players.

Financial activity will also remain under close regulatory scrutiny. AML (Anti-Money Laundering) procedures are already becoming a standard requirement for most major operators and will continue to play a central role.

Players will continue reviewing Vegazone testimonials and comparing casino offers before registering. In mature markets, decisions are increasingly based on service reliability rather than bonus size alone.

By 2027, the strongest market positions are likely to belong to operators capable of balancing regulatory compliance with user convenience. These companies will be best placed to maintain a stable customer base and minimise migration towards the unlicensed sector.