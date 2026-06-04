2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony Set to Kick Off at Hangtown Motocross Classic

Six Round Campaign Begins with Oldest Race in American Motocross

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 4, 2026) – After months of anticipation, the best and brightest female athletes in off-road motorcycle racing are ready to line up on the gate to begin the 2026 season. The Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) will consist of six rounds run in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, beginning this Saturday, June 6, with the Coker Pump Hangtown Motocross Classic from Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California. The oldest race in American motocross will provide a stiff challenge for the opening round, as reigning back-to-back champion Lachlan “Lala” Turner begins her pursuit of a three-peat.

“The 2026 WMX season is the most anticipated in the history of women’s motocross. A groundbreaking year awaits with unprecedented support from Synchrony, more than $150,000 in OEM contingency, and the deepest field of talent ever assembled. All of which will culminate in a special showcase at the SMX World Championship Final,” said Christina Denney, WMX Series Director. “While Lala Turner will once again be the one to beat this summer, her list of challengers continues to grow with the addition of new talent from around the world. It will be exciting to watch the action unfold with more eyes on the WMX than ever before.”

Each round of the 2026 season will consist of two days of racing, with Moto 1 held each Friday and Moto 2 held every Saturday as a captivating addition to the action-packed race day for a Pro Motocross National. With the WMX’s inclusion on Saturday, the broadcast audience will be treated to live coverage of every second moto on Peacock as well as SMX Video Pass for international subscribers

Turner returns with the No. 1 plate on her Altus Motorsports bLU cRU Yamaha, as the 19-year-old looks to continue her ascension as not just the most elite women’s racer, but also one of the most talented young prospects in the sport. However, her two closest friends and fiercest rivals on the racetrack will likely provide even more competition than they did one year ago. Reigning WMX runner-up and multi-time Australian National Champion Charli Cannon returns for a second season of U.S. competition with Quad Lock Honda. Although Cannon missed out on a breakthrough win last summer, she gave Turner all she could handle on several occasions. With a full season in America under her belt and a clean bill of health coming into the season, Cannon is poised to take the next step. The only racer other than Turner to claim victory last season was SLR Honda’s Mikayla “Kay Kay” Nielsen. The dynamic, multi-talented racer may be an endurance off-road racer by trade, but her motocross skillset is equally exceptional. Her championship pedigree in desert racing means Nielsen knows what it takes to win and she’s made a concerted effort to gain even more comfort and confidence in motocross heading into the new season, where she is a fixture of the three-rider rivalry that will likely define the summer and the pursuit of the WMX crown.

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.

With its old school layout filled with elevation changes, rutty terrain, and no shortage of highly technical obstacles, Prairie City SVRA is one of the most challenging tracks in the sport on its own. Combine that with the early summer heat that is commonplace in the greater Sacramento area, and the WMX field will be pushed to the limit at Hangtown, meaning it’s anyone’s race to win.

Turner (center), Nielsen (left), and Cannon (right) comprised the overall podium at last season’s Hangtown Motocross Classic.

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.

Following the action at Hangtown, the WMX will head to the mile-high altitude of Colorado for the Thunder Valley National (June 12-13) before traveling east to the Mason-Dixon Line for the High Point National (June 19-20). A midseason summer break will then set the tone for a three-round stretch run to crown a champion, beginning with the Unadilla National in Central New York (August 14-15), the Budds Creek National in Southern Maryland (August 21-22) and concluding with the Ironman National in Indiana (August 28-29).

For more information on the WMX series, visit the official website at www.RaceWMX.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #RaceWMX.

Facebook: @racewmx

Instagram: @racewmx



About the Women’s Motocross Championship

The Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX), an AMA National Championship, features the world’s fastest female outdoor motocross racers. The 6-round series begins with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in June and concludes at the Ironman National in August. It includes stops at premier facilities across America, with events in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Indiana. These female racers compete in a two-moto format on machines ranging from 125cc to 250cc. The WMX series is managed by MX Sports Pro Racing, a West Virginia-based company and industry leader in power sports event production.

For more information, please visit RaceWMX.com.

About MX Sports Pro Racing

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, whose mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of racing athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.

About the American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.

Not a member? Join the AMA today: AmericanMotorcyclist.com/membership/join.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship

The Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates in a season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country’s most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country’s #2 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.