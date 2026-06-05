Kyle Larson Wins Third Straight High Limit Race at Gondik Law Speedway

The Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series marched forward with its sixth race of the Roto Rooter Midweek Series event at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wisconsin. Kyle Larson found himself in a similar situation. He was in victory lane for the third time this week after starting in the third position and winning a heat race.

“It’s a cool race track, like a great shape for Sprint Car racing, this great orange dirt,” Larson said to Flo Racing on the frontstretch. “It’s some of the best in the country. This is a lot like Port Royal (Speedway, another dirt track). It’s really, really slick. In the slick, where it gets black. That was getting me a little bit nervous there in the end. I know Justin (Peck) was running lower than me; it sounded like in Turns) 1 and 2.

“He slid me there into Turn 1 on the restart and I wasn’t sure if I could get enough of an exit. I figured his car was pretty good to do that. I just picked the pace up and try to run a little harder. Hats off again to Paul (Silva) and Trevor (Canales, Larson’s crew member). It’s been a great week so far and hopefully we can keep it up. I guess one more race for me this week (I-94 Speedway).”

29 Sprint Cars were checked in.

Larson has been seeking three consecutive victories ever since winning the Monday night event at Davenport Speedway.

Rico Abreu, who pilots the No. 24 Tony Stewart Racing Sprint Car, is looking to carry the momentum into the weekend after taking over the season’s championship points standing by one point over Aaron Reutzel.

Three heat races were on the table with eight laps for each heat, with the top six transferring to the A-feature.

Before the green-flag beginning in the first heat race, Brenham Crouch and Justin Peck made contact with each other. Crouch received the most damage to his Sprint Car. Replays showed that Crouch spun around in Turn 4. Then, Peck came in hot, couldn’t slow down and made contact with Crouch. It also appeared Crouch had a lot of front-end damage. Due to the freak accident, both drivers were able to keep their starting positions for the heat race. Crouch’s team fixd the car and sent it back out.

Following the accident, the heat race was finally able to go green. Larson picked up another heat victory with Peck, Abreu, Crouch, Chase Randall, and Tanner Holmes the top six. Larson won by 3.699 seconds over Peck.

In the second heat, a caution was called early. This was due to Darin Naida’s car shutting off in Turn 4 and coming to a stop on the frontstretch. This was the only incident during the second heat race. Giovanni Scelzi took the second heat race win. The Spire Motorsports driver was followed by Reutzel, Sye Lynch, Ayrton Gennetten, Tyler Courtney, and Danny Sams III to round out the top six.

For the third and final heat race, Kasey Kahne’s Racing, Daison Pursley claimed the heat in a close battle with the top three. Brent Marks, Kerry Madsen, Hank Davis, Christopher Thram, and Joel Myers Jr were the final six transfers out of the heat races.

Moving on to the dash, which consisted of seven laps, were Larson, Scelzi, Pursley, Holmes, Reutzel, and Marks to vie for the pole. By drawing the lowest number possible of 00 in the dash draw, Pursley was on the pole for the dash event. The Kasey Kahne Racing driver was victorious in the dash and claimed the pole position for the first time this season. Interesting to note, this was the first time Pursley was on the pole for the KKR machine.

🏁 @DaisonPursley 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 the @FKRodEnds Dash at Gondik Law — he’ll lead the @RotoRooter Midweek Series A-Main to the green flag tonight.



It’s his first pole position aboard the @KKRDirt, @NAPARacing #9! pic.twitter.com/KKcW2y1Ny0 — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) June 5, 2026

In the only B-main, there was a big name in this feature. Tanner Thorson, who failed to transfer out of the heat races, was able to transfer out of the B-main with a second-place finish. As for your winner, it was Brooke Tatnell who won the B-feature.

Once the heat races, dash, and B-mains were completed, it was finally time for the 30-lap feature. Pursley, Reutzel, Larson, Scelzi, Marks, Holmes, Peck, Abreu, Lynch, and Madsen were your Top 10 starters.

As the green flag waved for the start of the feature, Pursley and Reutzel raced down into Turn 1. Pursley had a great start, but it was Larson who fired down the backstretch to take the lead. Caution quickly flew on the first lap for Lynch, who was turned down in the infield off Turn 4 after contact with Davis. Lynch had a left-rear flat tire following the contact. Lynch was able to rejoin the field after the team made repairs.

Even though Larson took the lead briefly on the backstretch, the caution came out right before he crossed the start/finish line. Meaning, it would be a complete restart and Pursley got his pole position back, and Larson did not officially lead a lap.

Pursley got a better restart this time around and maintained his top spot. However, his lead would be short-lived, as Larson took the lead on the frontstretch at 28 laps to go. Pursley fell to second and tried protecting his position from Peck. Peck, however, took second away at 24 laps to go. The two would put on a thrilling battle in the early laps, which allowed Larson to pull away.

As Pursley threw a slider, his car went over the banking and lost several spots, sliding back to the fifth position. At 20 laps to go, it was Larson, Peck, Marks, Reutzel, and Holmes in the top five.

One lap later, with 19 to go, a caution came out for Myers Jr., as his car did not have power and pulled into the infield.

Coming to the choose cone, Larson chose inside, while Peck was outside for the double-file restart. Going back green, Larson went to the top side to stretch the lead. But a red flag came out immediately for two cars flipping upside down in Turn 1. Gennetten and Sams III were the cars involved in the incident, which went up and over the wall.

Gennetten was rightfully frustrated with the accident and had some words for Sams III, which you can check out in the clip below.

💥 Ayrton Gennetten voices his displeasure after a trip over the outside wall at Gondik Law@HighLimitRacing #HighLimitRacing @RotoRooter pic.twitter.com/oxmhmlECGr — FloRacing (@FloRacing) June 5, 2026

Following a brief red flag period for cleanup, the race resumed at 19 laps to go, with Larson checking out up front. Another caution was flown with 16 laps to go for Lynch, who spun around in Turn 2.

The caution was short-lived, and again, the green flag came back out. A few laps would be run until the caution flew once more at 12 laps to go. Madsen went over the wall while running in the top five, but thankfully did not go upside down. However, he suffered a right-front flat tire in the process. Meanwhile, Crouch and Davis also spun around as the caution came out.

A red flag would once again come out due to light rain showers impacting the racetrack, causing open red conditions, allowing teams to work on the cars.

The rain shower was brief, and the race was able to resume after a couple of minutes. The lineup was Larson, Peck, Marks, Reutzel, and Holmes in the top five. After the restart, Peck threw a slider on Larson, but Larson took control again and kept the top spot. The driver of the Paul Silva No. 57 entry would so in the final remaining laps and secured his third consecutive victory of the week. Larson’s margin of victory was 1.503 seconds over Peck.

The victory was his fifth of the 2026 season and the 14th of his career.

As Larson’s dominance continues in Sprint Car racing, he was asked if this is what it would look like if he ran in the series full-time.

“I’ve always wondered how we would do if we ran a full season,” Larson said in his victory lane interview. “In 2020, I think we proved how lethal we could be. If you give Paul (Silva, Team Owner) enough nights at it, and me more nights behind the wheel too. These tracks have been a lot different than what we ran on so far to start the year for me. I don’t know if they suited our style or what, but we definitely have been a lot more competitive these first three nights of this week than we have the other races this year.

“Happy about that. Hopefully, that means we’re getting our car better. You just don’t ever know until you get to some of the bigger races with all the competition. Look forward to some of those.”

🏁 𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗗-𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧!



It’s a hat trick for @KyleLarsonRacin — he wins his Gondik Law Speedway debut to sweep all three @RotoRooter Midweek Series races this week! pic.twitter.com/ex4toL4nX3 — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) June 5, 2026

Official Race Results Following Gondik Law Speedway

Kyle Larson Justin Peck Brent Marks Tanner Holmes Aaron Reutzel Rico Abreu Giovanni Scelzi Daison Pursley Tanner Thorson Chase Randall Tyler Courtney Brenham Crouch Kerry Madsen Danny Sams III Hank Davis Brooke Tatnell Alex Pokorski Will Gerrits Christopher Thram Joel Myers Jr Sye Lynch Ayrton Gennetten Austin Hartmann Zach Daum

Up Next – The next Interstate Batteries High Limit Series race is slated for Friday night at I-94 Speedway, live on Flo Racing.