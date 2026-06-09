Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Pocono Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Pocono Raceway 400
Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
Event: Race 18 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 160
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00PM ET on Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (22nd)
Todd Gilliland (25th)
Noah Gragson (29th)
Noah Gragson Notes
Next on the schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series is Pocono Raceway, nestled in the Pocono Mountains region of Pennsylvania. Last week, at Michigan, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team put themselves in position for a solid finish until a late-race incident relegated them to a 27th place result. Gragson will look to improve upon previous NASCAR Cup Series performances at the track known as “The Tricky Triangle”, with a best finish of 22nd that occurred in 2023. Gragson has found some success at the track known for its three unique turns, winning in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2022 while competing for JR Motorsports. Gragson started ninth in that event and led 43 laps, on his path to victory.
Repowered for the summer stretch of races, Gragson and his Front Row Motorsports team will have MillerTech Performance Lithium Batteries back on as primary sponsor of the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. MillerTech will share space on the car with Kampgrounds of America (KOA), through a business-to-business partnership built around keeping campers “powered up” wherever the road takes them. The relationship between the two companies also includes co-branding of the entitlement of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, the MillerTech Performance Lithium Batteries 250 Presented by KOA. Throughout the race weekend, fans are encouraged to visit the MillerTech booth in the Pocono Raceway Fan Fair area of the facility, located behind the main grandstands. At the booth, MillerTech will be giving away branded items and will also welcome Gragson for an appearance at 11:55 a.m. (ET) on Sunday morning.
For the 2026 season, MillerTech is doubling down on its mission of “Powering Your Adventure” with durable, high-performance battery technology built for any environment. To bring that story to life, MillerTech and Front Row Motorsports have started rolling out a six-part social media series showcasing the many ways its products fuel the adventures of fans, customers and partners alike. From the track to the real world, MillerTech remains committed to providing reliable power wherever the journey leads.
“I’m excited about the direction we’ve been heading in these past few races,” said Gragson. “I feel like we’re more competitive and starting to hit our stride a bit. Outside of the disappointing finish last week, which we had no control over, we were right there, battling around the top-10 all race. Pocono is a track that’s a lot of fun to race at. It takes precise balancing of the setup to be fast. You might be good in one or two turns but not so good in the others, so you need to focus on what gives you the most momentum to get down the long straightaways quickest. Plus, there’s a lot going on, in the cars, from constantly shifting to setting yourself up for the next corner, and then you also have to be playing defense, to not allow someone to get a run on you down those straightaways. Hopefully, we can keep the energy we’ve had the last few weeks and come out with a strong run.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones
Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Tommy Bebie
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
This will be Todd Gilliland’s fifth Pocono Raceway start in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gilliland’s best finish at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track was in the 2023 event, where he started 36th and finished 15th. In his four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track, Gilliland has finished seventh three times (2018, 2019, 2021) and fourth in 2020.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve managed to pull out some top-20 and top-25 finishes to keep us in the fight, but we need to execute better in qualifying to start scoring some stage points and not starting behind the eightball when the green flag waves,” said Gilliland. “It’s easy to lose focus this time of year, but Chris (Lawson) and the guys have been hard at work. If we unload and need to throw the kitchen sink at it to get better, they won’t hesitate. As far as Pocono, it’s a one of those ‘Achilles Heel’ tracks. The tunnel turn gets me every time. Hopefully, we can hit the nail on the head early and keep up the top-20 finishes.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith will make his third Pocono Raceway start in the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday. While his experience at the track in the NASCAR Cup Series is limited, Smith has five starts at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, earning one pole (2022) and a career best finish of eighth in 2021.
Long John Silver’s will join the No. 38 car this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 160-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
“We had really good speed last week that I can feel like can translate to Pocono,” said Smith. “Even though we didn’t have the finish we deserved at Michigan, the car was really good and we’re still feeling a lot of momentum with how good the cars we’re bringing to the track are.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT MILLER TECH
MillerTech Energy Solutions is a faith-based, family-run American manufacturer of UL Certified lithium batteries built to power your adventure. Whether you’ve got an RV parked at the track, a boat at the lake, a golf cart on the course, or you’re living off-grid, MillerTech is built for you. Backed by a 10-year warranty and US-based customer support, MillerTech is the proud sponsor of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Front Row Motorsports. Learn more at millertechenergy.com.
ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.
Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of “connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world’s largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning ‘Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.