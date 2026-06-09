Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Pocono Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Pocono Raceway 400

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Event: Race 18 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 160

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00PM ET on Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (22nd)

Todd Gilliland (25th)

Noah Gragson (29th)

Noah Gragson Notes

Next on the schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series is Pocono Raceway, nestled in the Pocono Mountains region of Pennsylvania. Last week, at Michigan, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team put themselves in position for a solid finish until a late-race incident relegated them to a 27th place result. Gragson will look to improve upon previous NASCAR Cup Series performances at the track known as “The Tricky Triangle”, with a best finish of 22nd that occurred in 2023. Gragson has found some success at the track known for its three unique turns, winning in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2022 while competing for JR Motorsports. Gragson started ninth in that event and led 43 laps, on his path to victory.

Repowered for the summer stretch of races, Gragson and his Front Row Motorsports team will have MillerTech Performance Lithium Batteries back on as primary sponsor of the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. MillerTech will share space on the car with Kampgrounds of America (KOA), through a business-to-business partnership built around keeping campers “powered up” wherever the road takes them. The relationship between the two companies also includes co-branding of the entitlement of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, the MillerTech Performance Lithium Batteries 250 Presented by KOA. Throughout the race weekend, fans are encouraged to visit the MillerTech booth in the Pocono Raceway Fan Fair area of the facility, located behind the main grandstands. At the booth, MillerTech will be giving away branded items and will also welcome Gragson for an appearance at 11:55 a.m. (ET) on Sunday morning.

For the 2026 season, MillerTech is doubling down on its mission of “Powering Your Adventure” with durable, high-performance battery technology built for any environment. To bring that story to life, MillerTech and Front Row Motorsports have started rolling out a six-part social media series showcasing the many ways its products fuel the adventures of fans, customers and partners alike. From the track to the real world, MillerTech remains committed to providing reliable power wherever the journey leads.

“I’m excited about the direction we’ve been heading in these past few races,” said Gragson. “I feel like we’re more competitive and starting to hit our stride a bit. Outside of the disappointing finish last week, which we had no control over, we were right there, battling around the top-10 all race. Pocono is a track that’s a lot of fun to race at. It takes precise balancing of the setup to be fast. You might be good in one or two turns but not so good in the others, so you need to focus on what gives you the most momentum to get down the long straightaways quickest. Plus, there’s a lot going on, in the cars, from constantly shifting to setting yourself up for the next corner, and then you also have to be playing defense, to not allow someone to get a run on you down those straightaways. Hopefully, we can keep the energy we’ve had the last few weeks and come out with a strong run.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

This will be Todd Gilliland’s fifth Pocono Raceway start in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gilliland’s best finish at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track was in the 2023 event, where he started 36th and finished 15th. In his four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track, Gilliland has finished seventh three times (2018, 2019, 2021) and fourth in 2020.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve managed to pull out some top-20 and top-25 finishes to keep us in the fight, but we need to execute better in qualifying to start scoring some stage points and not starting behind the eightball when the green flag waves,” said Gilliland. “It’s easy to lose focus this time of year, but Chris (Lawson) and the guys have been hard at work. If we unload and need to throw the kitchen sink at it to get better, they won’t hesitate. As far as Pocono, it’s a one of those ‘Achilles Heel’ tracks. The tunnel turn gets me every time. Hopefully, we can hit the nail on the head early and keep up the top-20 finishes.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith will make his third Pocono Raceway start in the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday. While his experience at the track in the NASCAR Cup Series is limited, Smith has five starts at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, earning one pole (2022) and a career best finish of eighth in 2021.

Long John Silver’s will join the No. 38 car this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 160-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“We had really good speed last week that I can feel like can translate to Pocono,” said Smith. “Even though we didn’t have the finish we deserved at Michigan, the car was really good and we’re still feeling a lot of momentum with how good the cars we’re bringing to the track are.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT MILLER TECH

MillerTech Energy Solutions is a faith-based, family-run American manufacturer of UL Certified lithium batteries built to power your adventure. Whether you’ve got an RV parked at the track, a boat at the lake, a golf cart on the course, or you’re living off-grid, MillerTech is built for you. Backed by a 10-year warranty and US-based customer support, MillerTech is the proud sponsor of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Front Row Motorsports. Learn more at millertechenergy.com.

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of “connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world’s largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning ‘Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.