TOYOTA RACING Revs Up San Diego With “The Garage” – a Free Kickoff Event Celebrating Local Culture and Motorsports

Event Merges NASCAR, Local Culture and Interactive Experiences at San Diego’s Waterfront Park on June 13

PLANO, Texas (June 10, 2026) – While the highly-anticipated NASCAR Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado is quickly approaching, TOYOTA RACING is starting the race week early, meshing motorsports with San Diego’s local culture one week ahead of NASCAR’s in town debut.

“The Garage,” a free kick-off celebration ahead of the NASCAR race weekend, will blend high-speed racing experiences with local music, art and community partnerships. The all-day event runs this Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT at Waterfront Park.

The activation features countless elements the community will enjoy, including interactive racing simulators and exclusive vehicle displays. Fans can test their skills at a NASCAR 25 Game Pod, compete in sports-themed games courtesy of the San Diego Padres and San Diego FC (SDFC), and collect limited-edition merchandise from a collaboration between Toyota and local skate shop, Arts-Rec (while supplies last).

Team Toyota athlete and Encinitas native Jordyn Barratt will headline a live skate demonstration on a mini halfpipe in conjunction with Arts-Rec, 23XI Racing (co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin), and TOYOTA RACING. Barratt will also be conducting a pit box interview session and autograph session at the Outfitters merchandise hauler on-site. A San-Diego based muralist will create a live art installation during the event, blending inspiration from TOYOTA RACING and elements of the city’s culture and identity. Music and other live entertainment will be provided by Padres resident DJ Beto Perez, premium giveaways, local enthusiast vehicles provided by the local Toyota Dealers, TOYOTA RACING merchandise for sale and food for purchase from several food trucks on-site are just a few of the many things to see and do.

“The Garage brings racing closer to fans by celebrating what makes San Diego unique,” said Paul Doleshal, general manager, motorsports and sponsorships, Toyota Motor North America. “From locally inspired art and music, to community partnerships with the Padres and SDFC (San Diego Football Club), this experience connects racing culture with the vibrant local community.”

Below is a highlight list of the extensive things to see and do at the Garage on June 13 at San Diego’s Waterfront Park:

• A live music experience reflecting San Diego’s unique sound and local community.

• The event will feature a specially wrapped San Diego Padres RAV4 and SDFC Tacoma courtesy of the local Toyota Dealers Association. In addition, two local enthusiast vehicles will be on display.

• Fans will be able to choose from the high-end premiums by visiting each of the Garage activations and completing their passport.

•Jordyn Barratt is scheduled to make a formal appearance which will include a Q+A Interview with TOYOTA RACING’S Rob Coffey. Barrett will conduct an autograph session at the on-site merchandise hauler, and skate demo on the mini half-pipe.

• TOYOTA and 23XI partnered with a local skate shop, Arts-Rec, to create unique, high-end premiums for fans to collect by participating in all the Garage activities. The collaboration with Arts-Rec includes the following limited co-branded items – skate deck, trucker hats, bucket hats, and air fresheners. Fans will be given a passport flyer to collect stamps for each of the activations at the Garage to be eligible to receive a premium (*while supplies last).

• Friar from Padres with Pad Squad.

•NASCAR Simulators and NASCAR Gaming Pod.

•Fans will be able to win prizes from a spin wheel attached to the trailer hitch of a specially designed Daniel Diamond Rhinestone Tundra. It features 143,021 rhinestones and took 435 hours of work over 55 straight days with every single rhinestone placed by hand.

•Local Food Trucks with food for purchase.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.