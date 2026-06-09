Spire Motorsports Great American Getaway 400 Race Advance

In 18 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Spire Motorsports has five top-20 finishes, with a best result of 17th earned by Carson Hocevar in 2024. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the Cup Series for Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell and Hocevar, respectively.

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA will be televised live on Prime Sunday, June 14 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 16th of 36 points-paying races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Daniel Suárez – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Daniel Suárez will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Freeway Insurance/Roamly Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA at Pocono Raceway.

Freeway Insurance was established in 1987 and is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a “click, call, or come in” approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options – from basic to premium coverage – in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation’s leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300-0227.

Roamly is a leading provider of innovative, specialty insurance solutions purpose-built for the modern mobility and marketplace travel economy. As a Lloyd’s Coverholder and AI-first insurance innovator, Roamly delivers a robust platform, deep carrier partnerships, and an expanding ecosystem that empowers consumers, professional fleet owners, and marketplaces to unlock new revenue streams while reducing risk. Roamly’s technology harnesses AI, advanced automation, and embedded distribution to power tailored coverages for recreational vehicles, carsharing, and other emerging mobility models – covering everything from underwriting and claims to compliance, data analytics, and real-time risk management. Learn more at www.roamly.com.

Suárez, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, has made 14 Cup Series starts at Pocono, earning one pole, two top-five and four top-10 finishes while leading 39 laps at the 2.5-mile triangular-shaped racecourse. He holds an average starting position of 14.0 and an average finish of 16.6, with his best result coming in 2018 when he won the pole and finished second. Last season at the “Tricky Triangle,” Suárez started 10th, spent much of the day running inside the top 10 and ultimately finished 15th.

After 15 races, the 34-year-old driver currently ranks ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings with 418 points and sits just 10 points behind his Spire Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar in seventh.

Last week at Michigan International Speedway, Suárez led 10 laps, raced with the leaders throughout the event and ultimately brought home a spirited sixth-place finish. He collected eight stage points, helping to propel him from 10th to ninth in points. The solid effort marked Suárez’s fifth top-10 finish of the season.

Suárez is a veteran of 338 Cup Series starts and has notched three wins, 26 top fives and 80 top-10s in NASCAR’s premier division. He has led 945 laps and earned three poles since making his series’ debut in 2017.

Over the last 15 races, the Monterrey, Mexico native has completed 3,985 of 4,045 laps (98.5%), posted an average starting position of 12.2 and a 13.7 average finish. That consistency marks a significant step forward from the same 15-race stretch a year ago. He has improved his average starting position by 13 spots and bettered his average finish by seven positions.

Daniel Suárez Quote

Pocono Raceway has been a good track for you in the past. You won the pole in 2018 and have several solid finishes. What are you looking forward to heading into this weekend?

“Pocono is a really unique and challenging track. The speeds are very high, and with three completely different corners, it’s hard to put together a perfect lap. You’re always trying to find a balance, because what works in one turn might hurt you in the next. That’s what makes it such a tough place, but also a fun one to race. I feel like we’ve been bringing competitive cars lately and improving each week, and that’s given us good momentum. The team has been working hard, and I’m looking forward to getting to Pocono, continuing that progress and seeing what we can do.”

Ryan Sparks – Crew Chief, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Ryan Sparks is the Crew Chief of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Coming off a top-10 finish at Michigan, Sparks has called 217 NASCAR Cup Series races since making his crew chief debut in 2020. Since then, he’s led his drivers to one victory, six top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He earned his first career Cup Series win in this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sparks has called eight races at Pocono Raceway, with his best finish coming last season when former driver Justin Haley finished 19th.

Sparks joined Spire Motorsports prior to the 2021 season, where he served as both Crew Chief and Competition Director, leading the organization’s competitive and technical efforts. In 2026, Sparks serves in a singular role as crew chief for Daniel Suárez. He brings more than a decade of experience across all three of NASAR’s national series, highlighted by 13 seasons at Richard Childress Racing and contributions to title-winning campaigns in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (2011) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (2013).

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA at Pocono Raceway.

Delaware Life is a life insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance, Delaware Life was born out of the advisor industry and understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation, and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping its clients with annuities that give customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan with confidence for whatever’s next.

McDowell owns 23 Pocono starts where he’s earned two top 10s and led 14 laps in NASCAR Cup Series competition. He registered a venue-best sixth-place finish in 2022. The father-of-five has logged a 25.5 average start and a 26.2 average finish at the “Tricky Triangle.”

In 2007, McDowell earned a trip to Pocono’s Victory Lane in the ARCA Menards Series where he led twice for just two laps including the final sprint to the checkered flag.

Last Sunday at Michigan, the two-time Cup Series race winner struggled to find a competitive balance until early in Stage 3. Unfortunately, the No. 71 sustained significant damage during a Lap-155 incident, leaving him 26th in the final rundown.

Across his last five races, including the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race, the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion holds an average finish of 13th, while pacing the field two times for eight laps (Watkins Glen/Charlotte).

After 15 points-paying races on the 2026 calendar, McDowell is currently 20th in points. With 11 races remaining before NASCAR’s “Chase” format begins to determine this year’s champion, the Glendale, Ariz., native sits 46 points below the cutline on the strength of two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Michael McDowell Quote

The next few tracks play to your strengths, Pocono and a few road courses. What do you need this weekend to regroup after a tough day at Michigan?

“I always look forward to Pocono. It is a great atmosphere. When it comes to racing, Pocono is pretty technical and unique given how narrow the track gets over the tunnel turn. So, getting though there is important because you can lose track position if you’re not aggressive enough and then it is important to be able to keep your speed in Turn 3 to set up a good passing zone on the frontstretch. Pocono has been a place where we’ve had good speed, and we didn’t get the result we deserved but I’m optimistic with the speed we have in 2026. This weekend is a place where we need to have a solid day to set us up for success at Coronado and Sonoma.”

Travis Peterson – Crew Chief, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Travis Peterson is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Peterson heads to Pocono to call his fifth Cup Series event at the iconic Long Pond, Pa., triangular-shaped track where he earned a venue-best 19th-place result with McDowell in 2023.

In his former role as a race engineer at Hendrick Motorsports, Peterson played a key role in Dale Earnhardt, Jr’s., 2016 runner-up Pocono finish.

The 35-year-old has called 128 races in NASCAR’s premier series, where he’s secured eight pole awards, one win, nine top fives and 26 top 10s.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, his third start at the “Tricky Triangle” in NASCAR’s premier division.

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all the domestic and majority of the imported manufacturers. Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company. The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

In last season’s annual trip to the Pocono Mountains, Hocevar qualified third and spent most of the day racing for position inside the top five. Unfortunately, an untimely sequence of cautions left him mired in traffic for the remainder of the afternoon, ultimately leaving him 18th when the checkered flag waved.

Through 15 races, the 23-year-old driver sits seventh in points, just 25 markers out of sixth. His one win, four top fives, seven top 10s, 428 points scored, average starting position of 10.9 and 14.2 average finish are all career highs through the first 15 points-paying races of the season. The team’s average starting position has improved by nearly nine spots while its average finish is eight positions better compared to this point in 2025.

Last Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, the Portage, Mich., native started on the outside of the front row and led the opening 14 circuits. He battled for the lead during the final restart of the afternoon but ultimately finished fifth, a career-best result at his home track.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year registered his first-career victory earlier this season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He survived a late-race restart with three laps remaining with help from his Chevrolet teammates and brought home the checkered flag. Hocevar became the 13th driver to earn his inaugural series victory at Talladega, and registered Spire Motorsports’ first win since the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with driver Justin Haley.

Hocevar owns four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Pocono, highlighted by a fifth-place finish in 2022.

Carson Hocevar Quote

Coming off a strong showing at Michigan, how do you carry that momentum into Pocono this weekend?

“I obviously wanted to finish better last week, but it just shows our expectations for our team. We have been really fast on the intermediates and bigger tracks. Coming off a good finish, you get a little bit of momentum to carry through the week until you get to the racetrack. We qualified third last year and ran up front for most of the race, so we expect to be up there again this weekend.”

Luke Lambert – Crew Chief, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Luke Lambert is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Lambert is in his third season at Spire Motorsports and fourth with driver Carson Hocevar. The duo has logged two pole awards, one win, seven top-five and 22 top-10 finishes in 95 races together.

The 16-year veteran crew chief has called 21 NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, earning five top 10s. Lambert owns venue-best seventh-place finishes with drivers Ryan Newman (June 2014) and Daniel Hemric (July 2019).

In his lone O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race atop the pitbox at Pocono, the Mount Airy, N.C., native guided Noah Gragson to Victory Lane in 2022. Gragson led 43 of the event’s 90 laps and held off a late-race charge to secure his third of eight wins on the season.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.