Young’s Motorsports Pocono Raceway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | MillerTech Batteries 250 Presented by KOA

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): United States Naval Academy — Navy Racing

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 28th

2026 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s MillerTech Batteries 250 Presented by KOA at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 180 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the 17th of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes the United States Naval Academy and Navy Racing as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday afternoon’s 100-lap event.

The United States Naval Academy (USNA, or “the Academy” for short) is the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service. Located in Annapolis, MD, it prepares young men and women to become professional Officers of competence, character and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Naval Academy students are midshipmen on Active Duty in the U.S. Navy.

They attend the Academy for four years, graduating with Bachelor of Science degrees and commissions as Ensigns in the Navy or Second Lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

Naval Academy graduates serve at least five years in the Navy or Marine Corps.

● Even More Sweet: Sweetwater Construction, a Cranbury, N.J.-based construction management and general contracting firm delivering high-quality construction solutions throughout New Jersey will serve as a major associate marketing partner at the halfway point of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

Founded in 1988 by the late Ronald C. Witt Sr., the company has built a reputation for excellence through its commitment to integrity, craftsmanship, and client-focused service.

Today, under the leadership of President and CEO Ronald C. Witt Jr., Sweetwater continues to expand its footprint across a diverse range of market sectors, including corporate interiors, healthcare, biopharma, life sciences, multi-family, senior living, institutional, and hospitality.

Specializing in out-of-ground construction, additions and renovations, and interior construction projects, Sweetwater Construction remains dedicated to delivering projects safely, efficiently, and with the highest level of quality.

● Tablo Gives Fans More Ways to Watch NASCAR: Fans have even more ways to watch and record NASCAR action with Tablo, as 4th Generation Tablo DVR owners can now access and record The NASCAR Channel, delivering 24/7 free programming including classic races, delayed broadcasts of the current season, select live events, NASCAR Studios original content, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive, bringing Tablo’s total to 106 free streaming channels — in addition to the ability to watch and record free local broadcast TV using a TV antenna and Tablo whole-home DVR.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s battle in the Pocono Mountains will mark Ellis’s fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, the 2.5-mile triangular race track popularly known as the “Tricky Triangle.”

In his previous four outings at the Long Pond, Pa.-based track, Ellis delivered a track-best finish of 18th after starting 27th in the 2023 summer edition of the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225, while driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Overall, he holds an average NOAPS finish of 27.8 at the popular venue.

Additionally, the Ashburn, Va., native brings previous experience at Pocono Raceway, having competed in three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events at the 2.5-mile tri-oval from 2014 through 2016 for FDNY Racing. His best result came in his Truck Series debut during the Pocono Mountains 150 on August 2, 2014, where he earned a 19th-place finish.

This weekend’s action is part of a marquee triple-header weekend at the famed 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, beginning Friday, June 12, with the ARCA Menards Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, June 13, and culminating Sunday, June 14, with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Great American Getaway 400.

Known as the “Tricky Triangle,” Pocono Raceway welcomes NASCAR’s top developmental and premier series for one of the most unique and challenging weekends on the racing calendar.

Unlike any other track in NASCAR, the 2.5-mile triangular layout features three distinct turns, each modeled after a different speedway. The unconventional design forces teams to compromise on setup, as drivers must balance handling and speed through corners that require vastly different approaches.

Long straightaways create opportunities for drafting and passing, while the track’s unique geometry places a premium on braking performance, throttle control and adaptability. Pit strategy, fuel mileage and track position often become critical factors as teams work to navigate one of the most technically demanding venues in motorsports.

With a rich history and reputation for producing unpredictable finishes, Pocono Raceway remains one of NASCAR’s most iconic destinations, consistently delivering memorable moments and intense competition.

Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports look to capitalize on the opportunity this weekend as the No. 02 team continues its pursuit of strong finishes during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

As the schedule settles into the summer months, Ellis aims to build on recent momentum while continuing to showcase the growth, resilience and determination of the Young’s Motorsports organization at one of NASCAR’s most distinctive and challenging tracks.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Pocono, Ellis has 180 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.6 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series made its traditional Music City stop at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway for an 188-lap showdown.

For the second consecutive race weekend, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on Saturday’s schedule, drenching the 1.33-mile concrete oval and forcing the cancellation of qualifying. As a result, the field was set according to the series metric.

Sporting the No. 02 Tablo TV Chevrolet, Ellis rolled off from the 26th starting position and showed competitive pace throughout the afternoon. Looking to gain track position and position themselves for another strong finish, Ellis and the Young’s Motorsports team employed an alternate pit strategy in hopes of capitalizing on a timely caution.

Unfortunately, a caution-free race never provided the opportunity they needed. Instead, the team was forced to make a late-race pit stop under green, disrupting their strategy and eliminating any realistic chance of securing a third consecutive top-25 finish.

While the final results credited Ellis with a 29th-place finish, the outcome did not reflect the speed and effort displayed by the No. 02 team throughout the event.

Now, after their first off-weekend of the season after a 16-race consecutive stretch, Ellis and Young’s Motorsports turn their attention to Pocono Raceway as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series officially reaches the halfway point of the 2026 season.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ryan Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday, Troconis will call his 38th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race from atop the pit box. In his previous 37 starts, he has recorded two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The season’s 17th race will mark his second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at Pocono Raceway and his first since 2021, when he guided series veteran Josh Williams in the Pocono Green 225.

Additionally, Troconis brings extensive experience at Pocono Raceway, having made six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts atop the pit box. His best result at the 2.5-mile track is a pair of runner-up finishes, most recently with driver Ben Rhodes in the 2017 Overton’s 150. That same weekend, the team captured the pole position and went on to finish second in the 60-lap event.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Pocono Raceway: This weekend’s MillerTech Batteries 250 Presented by KOA will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third and fourth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Pocono Raceway.

In the organization’s previous appearances at the popular 2.5-mile triangle, veteran Anthony Alfredo delivered the team’s strongest performance in 2025.

After qualifying 28th, Alfredo methodically worked his way through the field and maintained a consistent presence throughout the event, earning a respectable 13th-place finish.

Beyond its growing résumé in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization also brings valuable experience to Pocono through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Young’s Motorsports has made 22 Truck Series starts at Pocono Raceway, highlighted by a track-best finish of 11th on two occasions. The organization has continued to build notebook knowledge at the unique 2.5-mile facility while competing against some of the sport’s toughest competition.

Across those appearances, Young’s Motorsports owns an average starting position of 21.5 and an average finishing position of 22.7, continuing to gain experience at one of NASCAR’s most distinctive and challenging venues.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 98 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.6 and an average finish of 24.9.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ryan Ellis Quoteboard:

On Pocono Raceway: “Pocono is one of those tracks that really keeps you on your toes because all three corners are so different.

“You’re constantly trying to find the right balance in the car, and it challenges both the drivers and the teams to be adaptable throughout the weekend. We’ve shown some speed lately, and I think our No. 02 Tablo TV Chevrolet has the potential to have another solid run.

“If we can stay on track, execute our strategy and be there at the end, I think we can put together a result we can be proud of.”

On Keys to Success at Pocono Raceway: “Pocono is all about being disciplined and maximizing every opportunity.

“With three completely different corners, you’re never going to have a perfect race car, so it’s important to communicate with your crew chief and continue making adjustments throughout the race.

“Track position is always important, but strategy can play a huge role here too. If we can stay out of trouble, execute on pit road and keep ourselves in contention throughout the day, I think we’ll have a good opportunity to bring home a strong finish.”

On Goals for Pocono Raceway: “Every weekend, the goal is to continue building momentum and put ourselves in position for a strong finish.

“We’ve had some races recently where the results haven’t fully reflected the effort and speed of our team, so I’d like to see us put together a complete race from start to finish. Pocono can be unpredictable, but if we execute, stay on the lead lap and make the most of our opportunities, I think a top-20 finish is a realistic goal for our No. 02 Tablo TV Chevrolet.”

On the United States Naval Academy Partnership for Pocono Raceway: “It’s an honor to represent the United States Naval Academy this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

“The Academy has a long-standing tradition of developing leaders who serve our country with integrity, commitment and excellence, and those are values that translate well into motorsports. Being able to help showcase that mission on a national stage is something I take a lot of pride in.

“It’s a privilege to have the Naval Academy on our No. 02 Chevrolet this weekend, and everyone at Young’s Motorsports is motivated to deliver a strong performance while helping share their story with race fans across the country.”

On Halfway Point of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season: “It’s hard to believe we are at the halfway point of the season.

“We’ve had some good moments and some races that didn’t go our way, but I’m proud of how this team keeps fighting every week. We’re focused on continuing to improve and putting together the kind of results we know we’re capable of.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Now that we’re at the halfway point of the season, our focus is continuing to build momentum and turning the speed we’ve shown into stronger finishes.

“I think there’s been a lot of progress behind the scenes, even if the results haven’t always reflected it. The communication continues to improve, the chemistry within the team is getting stronger and we’ve definitely unloaded with more speed compared to where we started the year.

“For us, it’s about putting together complete races and continuing to execute throughout the second half of the season.

“If we can keep improving on the small details, qualify better and stay in position during the closing stages of these races, I really believe the results we’re capable of are going to come. Everyone at Young’s Motorsports is committed to taking another step forward, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish over the remaining races.”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Motorsports

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

﻿2026 Driver Points Position: 36th

2026 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, looking to build momentum with its expanding two-car effort as the season rolls on at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

Fan-favorite and open-wheel standout Nathan Byrd returns to the organization and will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the 17th of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 26, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September 2024, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

Last year, Byrd continued his foray into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, making 15 starts for Young’s Motorsports. His campaign was highlighted by three top-15 finishes, including a career-best 14th-place result in back-to-back races at Rockingham Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively.

Byrd’s most recent NASCAR national series start came during his ninth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He has made additional NOAPS starts this season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Rockingham (N.C.) Motor Speedway, respectively.

● Nathan Byrd O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s race in the Pocono Mountains will mark Byrd’s first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, the distinctive 2.5-mile venue known throughout motorsports as the “Tricky Triangle.”

While making his series debut at the track, Byrd is no stranger to Pocono Raceway. He competed at the facility in last year’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event, earning a solid 21st-place finish after starting 23rd in the MillerTech Battery 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

This weekend’s action is part of a marquee triple-header weekend at the famed 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, beginning Friday, June 12, with the ARCA Menards Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, June 13, and culminating Sunday, June 14, with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Great American Getaway 400.

Known as the “Tricky Triangle,” Pocono Raceway welcomes NASCAR’s top developmental and premier series for one of the most unique and challenging weekends on the racing calendar.

Unlike any other track in NASCAR, the 2.5-mile triangular layout features three distinct turns, each modeled after a different speedway. The unconventional design forces teams to compromise on setup, as drivers must balance handling and speed through corners that require vastly different approaches.

Long straightaways create opportunities for drafting and passing, while the track’s unique geometry places a

premium on braking performance, throttle control and adaptability. Pit strategy, fuel mileage and track position often become critical factors as teams work to navigate one of the most technically demanding venues in motorsports.

With a rich history and reputation for producing unpredictable finishes, Pocono Raceway remains one of NASCAR’s most iconic destinations, consistently delivering memorable moments and intense competition.

Nathan Byrd and Young’s Motorsports look to build on their growing partnership this weekend as the Arizona native returns to NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition at Pocono Raceway.

While continuing to gain valuable seat time, Byrd is focused on delivering a competitive performance, supporting the organization’s overall objectives and helping the No. 42 team continue its progression throughout the 2026 season.

● Nathan Byrd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Pocono, Byrd has nine NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by a career-best 16th-place finish in his series debut at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway after starting 26th in the 2026 edition of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2024 debut, Byrd has recorded an average finish of 27.2 in series competition, adding starts at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Darlington (N.C.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway and Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for DGM Racing, SS-GreenLight Racing and Young’s Motorsports, respectively.

Further bolstering his NASCAR résumé, Byrd has made 18 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2024.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Byrd as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be the crew chief in his 179th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 178 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 17th race will be his fifth tango at Pocono Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In his previous leadership effort at Pocono, Abbott earned a track-best third-place finish with driver Jeremy Clements in the 2020 edition of the Pocono Green 225.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Pocono Raceway: This weekend’s MillerTech Batteries 250 Presented by KOA will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third and fourth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Pocono Raceway.

In the organization’s previous appearances at the popular 2.5-mile triangle, veteran Anthony Alfredo delivered the team’s strongest performance in 2025.

After qualifying 28th, Alfredo methodically worked his way through the field and maintained a consistent presence throughout the event, earning a respectable 13th-place finish.

Beyond its growing résumé in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization also brings valuable experience to Pocono through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Young’s Motorsports has made 22 Truck Series starts at Pocono Raceway, highlighted by a track-best finish of 11th on two occasions. The organization has continued to build notebook knowledge at the unique 2.5-mile facility while competing against some of the sport’s toughest competition.

Across those appearances, Young’s Motorsports owns an average starting position of 21.5 and an average finishing position of 22.7, continuing to gain experience at one of NASCAR’s most distinctive and challenging venues.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 98 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.6 and an average finish of 24.9.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Quoteboard:

On Pocono Raceway: “I’m excited to get back to Pocono Raceway,” said Byrd. “It’s one of the most unique tracks we visit all season because every corner presents a different challenge, and that’s what makes it such a fun place to race.

“Having competed there in the Truck Series last season gives me a better understanding of what to expect, but this will be my first time there in an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series car, so there’s still plenty to learn.

“We continue to make progress as a team, and the goal is to keep building on that momentum throughout the weekend. If we can work closely together, make the right adjustments and stay focused on execution, I think we’ll put ourselves in position for a solid finish on Saturday.”

On Keys to Success at Pocono Raceway: “Pocono is a track that really rewards patience and execution.

“Because all three corners are so different, finding the right balance in the car is important, but so is adapting to the changing conditions throughout the race. You have to be disciplined, stay focused and make the most of every opportunity.

“If we can execute on pit road, avoid mistakes and keep ourselves in a good position throughout the day, I think we’ll give ourselves a chance to have a strong finish.”

On Goals for Pocono Raceway: “Heading into Pocono, our goal is to continue building experience while putting together one of our most complete races of the season.

“Every weekend is an opportunity to learn and improve, and that’s especially important at a track as challenging as Pocono. We’d like to qualify well, stay on the lead lap, execute throughout the race and be in contention for a strong finish when it counts.

“Pocono is a place where execution can make a huge difference, so it’s important that we stay focused, avoid mistakes and maximize every opportunity.

“If we can continue improving throughout the weekend and put together a clean race from start to finish, I think we’ll leave with one of our strongest results of the year and feel good about the progress we’ve made as a team.”

On NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Experience at Pocono Raceway: “Having the opportunity to race at Pocono in the Truck Series last year definitely helps heading into this weekend.

“Any time you can have previous experience at a track like Pocono, it’s a benefit. Last year’s race gave me a chance to learn the rhythm of the track, get comfortable with how different all three corners are and build some notes that I can carry forward.

“Even though the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series cars are different, just having laps around the track and understanding what to expect gives me a better foundation than I would have had otherwise.

“There’s still a lot to learn, but Pocono is such a unique place that any experience there is valuable. I’m looking forward to building on what I learned last year and using it to help our team have a strong weekend.”

On Another O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Opportunity with Young’s Motorsports: “I’m extremely grateful for another opportunity to compete with Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“Every race is a chance for me to continue developing as a driver, and I appreciate the confidence this team has shown in me throughout the season. We’ve continued to make progress together, and each time I get behind the wheel, I feel more comfortable and gain a better understanding of what it takes to compete at this level.

“The goal is to keep learning, keep improving and make the most of every opportunity we’re given. Young’s Motorsports has a great group of people who work incredibly hard each week, and I’m excited to continue building on what we’ve accomplished together as we head into another challenging weekend at Pocono.”

Race Information:

The MillerTech Batteries 250 Presented by KOA (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 17th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., June 13, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 11:35 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 4:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).