NY Giants & Gotham FC Co-Owner Emily Tisch Sussman’s ‘She Pivots’ Enters Motorsports with NASCAR Trailblazer Dystany Spurlock

The first-of-its-kind partnership brings together a leading voice in women’s sports and a history-making racer to accelerate change on and off the track.

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Dystany Spurlock’s historic racing journey has attracted support from one of the most influential women in sports.

She Pivots, the award-winning podcast and women-focused media brand founded by Emily Tisch Sussman—co-owner of the NFL’s New York Giants and Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League—will sponsor Spurlock’s ARCA Menards Series entry at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 24.

The partnership marks the first-ever athlete sponsorship for She Pivots, bringing together two trailblazers actively working to expand opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

Coming from one of the most prominent families in professional sports, Tisch Sussman has built She Pivots around spotlighting women who have shown that success isn’t defined by a one-size-fits-all formula. That mission aligns naturally with Spurlock’s rise through stock car racing, where she recently became the first Black woman to compete in NASCAR’s developmental ARCA series and in one of NASCAR’s three national touring series.

“Motorsports has never looked like Dystany Spurlock, and that’s exactly why She Pivots is showing up for her,” said Tisch Sussman. “She is the only Black woman in the world competing at this level, and she’s doing it on her own terms. That’s not just breaking barriers, that’s blowing them up. She Pivots was built on the belief that women don’t have to make history alone, and this sponsorship is me putting that belief into action.”

For Spurlock, the alliance goes beyond a traditional sponsorship. She describes it as a shared commitment to visibility, access, and representation, and sees clear synergy with Tisch Sussman, a respected sports owner, entrepreneur, and advocate who has built a career around elevating women and challenging the status quo.

“Emily is a disruptor. She Pivots is a disruptor,” Spurlock said. “They love supporting people who are paving their own path, and that’s exactly what we’re doing in racing.”

Spurlock herself continues to break new ground in a sport where diversity has historically been limited. Her efforts have been supported by Foxxtecca, a Detroit-based experiential media and events company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology, co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford.

“It’s one thing to have a mission statement on a website, but it’s another thing to truly live it out and use your resources to ensure it is actually executed. Emily and the She Pivots podcast talks the talk and most importantly, they back it up with action. We respect it, and we’re grateful for that,” said Crawford.

Tisch Sussman and Spurlock were introduced earlier this year by film producer Crystal McCrary at one of Gloria Steinem’s famed Talking Circles—intimate gatherings where participants are encouraged to connect, share, and collaborate. The two quickly discovered a mutual passion for creating opportunities and helping others succeed, forming a connection rooted in the belief that women can achieve more together.

“When women gather, doors open for each other,” Spurlock added. “This partnership is proof of that.”

On track, Spurlock has delivered impressive results with MBM Motorsports and Garage 66. She earned a seventh-place finish in her ARCA East debut at Hickory Motor Speedway, followed by a top-10 finish in her first ARCA national race at Kansas Speedway. In just five starts across the ARCA platform this season, she’s recorded four top-15 finishes.

Before transitioning to stock cars, Spurlock made her mark in motorcycle drag racing, becoming the first woman to win the Real Street class in the XDA Motorcycle Drag Racing Series and setting a world record in the process. In 2025, she also became just the second Black woman to compete in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle category; she’ll suit up again this year for two of the NHRA’s premier events: the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis and the Texas NHRA FallNationals in Dallas.

Her journey is also being documented in Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR, a docuseries produced by Foxxtecca. The series has helped draw national attention to her story, building fans and supporters as she continues to break new ground in motorsports.

About Dystany Spurlock

Dystany Spurlock is a trailblazing stock car racer who has become one of the most recognizable emerging figures in motorsports. Through her on-track achievements and advocacy efforts, she continues to create opportunities for greater representation throughout the racing industry.

About She Pivots

She Pivots is a media company founded by Emily Tisch Sussman that explores success at the intersection of personal and professional growth. Through storytelling, interviews, and live experiences, She Pivots highlights women who challenge expectations, redefine what’s possible, and inspire others to pursue their own paths.

About Foxxtecca

Foxxtecca is a Detroit-based experiential events and media company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. Co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca amplifies underrepresented voices in the mobility and technology industries through motorsports, education, and culturally driven experiences.