Demand Charges Are the Hidden Tax on Fleet Electrification

Most fleet electrification budgets account for the cost of chargers and the cost of construction. Almost none of them account for the bill that arrives every month after the chargers turn on.

Fleet operators planning an electrification project tend to focus on two numbers: how much the chargers cost and how much the infrastructure to support them will cost. Both of those numbers matter, and both of them get plenty of attention during planning. There is a third number that gets far less attention, and it is the one that keeps showing up on utility bills for as long as the chargers are in operation.

That number is the demand charge, and for many fleet operators it becomes the single largest ongoing cost associated with their charging infrastructure. Most EV fleet charging solutions on the market today are evaluated on sticker price and deployment speed, while the recurring cost of demand charges is left out of the comparison entirely. Understanding what demand charges are, why DC fast charging makes them worse, and how to avoid them structurally is one of the most overlooked parts of fleet electrification planning.

What a Demand Charge Actually Is

Most commercial electricity bills include two components. The first is a usage charge, based on the total amount of energy consumed during the billing period, measured in kilowatt hours. The second is a demand charge, based on the highest rate of power draw at any point during the billing period, measured in kilowatts.

The logic behind demand charges is straightforward from the utility’s perspective. The grid has to be sized to handle peak load, even if that peak only occurs for a few minutes each month. Utilities pass the cost of that peak capacity on to the customers who create it, and they do so through the demand charge. A facility that draws a steady, predictable amount of power pays relatively little in demand charges. A facility with sharp, unpredictable spikes pays significantly more, even if its total energy usage is the same.

Why DC Fast Charging Creates a Demand Charge Problem

DC fast charging is, by design, a spike. A single 200 kW charger drawing full power for even a short session can dramatically increase a facility’s peak demand for that billing period. When multiple vehicles charge at the same time, which is exactly what happens during shift changes at a fleet depot, the spike compounds.

The financial impact can be severe. A facility that was paying $8,000 per month in electricity costs before electrification might find its bill climbing to $20,000 or more once DC fast chargers are running at capacity, and a large portion of that increase comes from the demand charge rather than the energy usage itself. Because demand charges are based on a single peak moment each month, even a brief period of simultaneous charging can set the demand charge for the entire billing cycle.

This cost is permanent. Unlike a one time infrastructure expense, the demand charge recurs every month for as long as the charging pattern that created it continues. Over a ten year infrastructure lifecycle, the cumulative demand charge cost can rival or exceed the original capital cost of the charging equipment itself.

Why Most Solutions Only Manage the Symptom

A number of approaches exist to reduce demand charge exposure, and most of them involve managing when vehicles charge. Software platforms can stagger charging sessions, schedule vehicles to charge sequentially rather than simultaneously, or shift charging into off peak hours where possible.

These approaches help, but they come with real operational tradeoffs. Staggering charging sessions means some vehicles finish charging later than others, which can conflict with shift schedules. Scheduling around off peak hours assumes the fleet has flexibility in when vehicles need to be ready, which is not always true for operations running multiple shifts around the clock. And no amount of software scheduling changes the fundamental physics of the situation: if the facility needs to deliver 200 kW to a vehicle, that power has to come from somewhere at the moment it is needed.

Solving the Problem Structurally

Battery-integrated charging takes a different approach. Instead of drawing the full charging load from the grid at the moment a vehicle plugs in, a battery-integrated charger stores energy in an onboard battery during off peak hours, when demand is low and rates are favorable. When a vehicle connects, the charger draws power from its own battery rather than pulling a 200 kW spike from the grid.

From the utility’s perspective, the facility’s power draw stays smooth and predictable. The battery recharges gradually over hours, drawing a modest 5 to 66 kW from the grid, while delivering up to 200 kW to vehicles on demand. The demand spike that would otherwise define the facility’s peak for the month simply does not reach the utility meter.

This is a structural solution rather than a scheduling workaround. It does not depend on shift patterns, software optimization, or operational flexibility. The battery absorbs the spike before it ever becomes a demand charge, which means fleet operators can run their charging operations on whatever schedule their business requires without creating the cost exposure that would otherwise come with it.

What This Means for Fleet Electrification Planning

Demand charges deserve the same attention in fleet electrification planning that capital costs and deployment timelines already receive. A charging solution that looks affordable based on hardware and installation costs alone can become significantly more expensive once the monthly utility bills are factored in over the life of the equipment.

Fleet operators evaluating charging infrastructure should ask vendors directly how their solution addresses demand charges, and whether that approach depends on operational discipline or is built into the technology itself. The difference between those two answers can represent hundreds of thousands of dollars over a ten year infrastructure lifecycle, and it is one of the clearest places where the right technology choice pays for itself.