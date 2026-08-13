TPC Racing Back in Action in USAC Sports Car Race Weekend at Road America

Tillman Schmid Set for Season Debut in the No. 277 TPC Racing/Monoflo International Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in Porsche Sprint Challenge Doubleheader

Michael Levitas and His Son Harris Levitas Share the No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R in the Weekend’s USAC Mustang Cup Doubleheader

Cliff Elliott Returns in the No. 65 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R in USAC Mustang Cup

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – With premier Porsche power and big-bore Ford Mustang V8 thunder both under their tent in the paddock, TPC Racing returns to action this week with top-tier entries in both USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and USAC Mustang Cup in a full weekend of doubleheader race competition at Road America, August 14 – 16.

TPC Racing, the Maryland-based championship-winning sports car racing powerhouse, is the only one of the more than two dozen teams competing in USAC competition this weekend at Road America fielding entries in both Porsche Sprint Challenge and Mustang Cup. The full weekend includes overdue returns to competition for the majority of TPC Racing’s four competing drivers across three different classes in the Porsche and Mustang racing series.

Making his latest season debut in more than four years with TPC Racing, Tillman Schmid is back for what is remarkably his first race of the season in the No. 277 TPC Racing/Monoflo International Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The No. 277 has been previously campaigned in this year’s top Pro-Am 992 GT3 Cup class by Schmid’s “tradeoff teammate” Evan Hinkle, but Schmid gets the call up this weekend for his first appearance at Road America since racing a TPC Racing Porsche Cayman there in 2024.

Another returning driver after a lengthy layoff is first-year TPC Racing pilot Cliff Elliott who will contest both weekend races in his No. 65 TPC Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse R. In just his second career and most recent race weekend in Mustang Cup at Barber Motorsports Park in April, Elliott scored his first top-five finish in the series with fifth in the Dark Horse Legends class on Saturday.

In addition to racing out of the same paddock space for the first time with Schmid, Elliott rejoins fellow Mustang Cup competitors and TPC Racing principals Michael Levitas and his son Harris Levitas in the No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R at Road America.

The senior Levitas, a Rolex 24 At Daytona GT class winning driver and team owner, was the only competitor who raced in the most recent rounds of USAC’s 2026 road racing series in June at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR). Unfortunately, he was taken out in a hard contact incident in the opening Miles Cup Mustang race at VIR while battling in the lead pack. Michael Levitas was uninjured in the heavy accident, but the No. 36 was nearly destroyed.

Despite the severe damage – which sidelined Harris Levitas from competing in the No. 36 in Sunday’s Parnelli Cup round – the no-quit TPC Racing crew worked tirelessly the last month to put a new tub on the No. 36 and essentially rebuild the Mustang from the ground up.

Michael Levitas is set for Saturday’s Miles Cup race in Dark Horse Legends while Harris Levitas renews his competitive first season of driving in several years in Sunday’s 45-minute Parnelli Cup weekend finale. The younger Levitas, who also serves as TPC Racing’s Director of Race Operations, has been impressive as a driver this year and nearly pulled off his first Dark Horse class and overall win in the rain-soaked final race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in June.

Following practice for all racing series today and qualifying on Friday, racing gets underway later Friday afternoon with Schmid’s first Porsche GT3 Cup race for 40 minutes at 4:15 p.m. CDT. Saturday features the second and final Porsche GT3 race at 12:15 p.m. CDT that goes back-to-back with the Mustang Miles race at 1:55 p.m. CDT. Sunday’s Parnelli Cup Mustang sprint wraps the weekend with a 1:05 p.m. CDT green flag.

The Mustang Cup races can be viewed through livestream coverage on the Ford Racing YouTube Channel while the Porsche rounds will air via livestream coverage on the Porsche Motorsport North America YouTube Channel.

Tillman Schmid, Driver – No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “I am Just excited to get back into the car. I have only been to Road America one time in the Cayman a few years ago with Chloe Chambers for a Porsche Endurance series race, but that ended prematurely with that big wreck at the green flag. Overall, I am just looking for a good, clean weekend back with Monoflo International and TPC Racing.”

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations; Driver – No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R: “It is awesome to get back to racing this summer, particularly on a track as great at Road America. We welcome Tillman and Cliff back for the first times in a while and have to give full credit and huge thank you to the entire TPC Racing crew and everyone who helped us get our DSC Sport No 36 Mustang back together. The important thing is that my Dad was OK in a pretty hard hit at VIR, and now we are more than ready and look forward to a solid and successful weekend ahead at Road America.”

Michael Levitas, Driver – No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R: “It will be great to get back to racing again. It’s a good thing we had a little bit of off time because it took every bit of it to put the Mustang back on its feet. Harris and I are ready to go back at it, and I think we will have a great car. We have worked hard at it, so it should be good right out of the box. We are really excited to be back in it, driving our Mustang alongside Cliff and keeping Tillman and the Porsche going and right up there too. It is always great to have the Monoflo International guys, and Tillman or Evan, with us at the track, and Cliff returns for the first time since Barber. Virginia wasn’t on his schedule, and he took off the COTA race for his daughter’s graduation, so congratulations to them. He has been working on the simulator and is raring to go. It is going to be an exciting weekend, I may put in a little sim time myself. It has been a good couple years or so since I have been to Road America.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.

About DSC Sport: Founded in 2011, DSC Sport quickly established itself as an industry leader in dynamic suspension control, developing and offering best in class suspension solutions for a wide range of luxury and performance vehicles. The company designs and manufactures advanced controller units that enhance the performance and handling of sports cars, luxury sedans and lightweight trucks for both track and road use. The company frequently works with the affiliated TPC Racing, a race-winning and multiple championship-winning sports car racing team, to gather data and learnings from a race weekend environment that directly are used in the company’s ongoing development of performance hardware and software solutions for track and street vehicle applications. Learn more at www.DSCsport.com.