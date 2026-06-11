The 10 Best Wake & Surf Boats of 2026: A Buyer’s Guide

Walk through any major lakefront marina in 2026, and you’ll see the same shift that’s changed wake boat ownership over the past decade: the wakeboard era has grown into the wakesurf era, and a handful of inboard boat builders stand out.

For a buyer shopping in 2026, whether stepping up from a runabout, replacing an aging inboard, or moving from a sterndrive into a real surf boat for the first time, the question isn’t whether to buy a wakesurf-capable boat. It’s which of the ten serious brands in the market is the right fit for your wave, your use, your lake, and your family.

This guide is built to help you answer that question. The ten brands below cover both the premium and value tiers of the 2026 wake and surf boat market. Each section walks through the brand’s history, current models, real strengths and honest tradeoffs, and what reviewers and owners are saying.

The 10 Best Wake & Surf Boats of 2026

1. Tigé

Tigé (pronounced “tie-guh”) is a Texas-based wake boat builder and the most decorated wakesurf boat brand on the market today. Founded in 1991, Tige built its reputation on hull design, specifically the patented Convex V hull (U.S. Patent #6874441),and on a run of recent wake industry awards that adds up to five major honors over the past 24 months.

Notable models include the flagship Ultré ZX class (Ultré 23ZX and Ultré 25ZX), the RZX class (22RZX and 24RZX), and the Z class (Z1, Z3, Z5). The Ultré ZX won Boating Magazine’s 2025 Boat of the Year award in the Watersports Category, and the fully redesigned 2026 Tigé Z3 was named the only inboard wakesurf boat on Boating Industry’s 2026 Top Products list.

Pros:

Patented Convex V hull (Patent #6874441)

Fully adjustable TAPS 3T (vs. preset competitors)

GO System single-touch helm

5 major industry awards in 24 months

Cons:

Smaller used market than the volume players

Dealer network thinner in some regions

Consumer feedback: Editorial reviewers have been steady in their praise. As Boating Magazine wrote in its 2025 review of the Ultré 23ZX: “What makes the Ultré 23ZX stand out among its other premium-class peers are not only the features that can’t be found on other boats, but also how much you wish other boats had them after using them.” Tigé has also won WakeWorld’s Riders Choice Innovation of the Year in back-to-back years — the UltréLounge interior system in 2024 and the Alpha E4 Powered Tower in 2025 — making it the only wake boat builder to win the award in consecutive years.

2. MasterCraft

MasterCraft is one of the most established names in the inboard towboat category. Founded in 1968 in Maryville, Tennessee, the company built its reputation on tournament water skiing through the 1970s, 80s, and 90s before adapting its lineup to the wake and surf sports that now lead the market. MasterCraft is still a benchmark brand for many buyers entering the category, with a dealer network and brand recognition that few competitors match.

Notable models include the flagship XStar (fully redesigned for the 2025 model year), the X-Series (X22, X24, X26), and the NXT line (NXT20, NXT22, NXT24) as the brand’s value-tier entry point into inboard ownership. MasterCraft’s surf system is the Gen 2 Surf System, a preset-mode dual-plate design that’s been refined over many years.

Pros:

Long tournament inboard heritage

Large and mature dealer network

Strong resale value

Recently redesigned 2025 XStar flagship

Cons:

Gen 2 Surf System runs in preset modes

NXT value-tier identity blurs against flagship X-Series

Consumer feedback: Boating Magazine’s 2025 review of the redesigned XStar called out the wake quality at lower ballast loads, noting the boat’s ability to throw “clean wakes at slow speeds with little ballast” and praising its signature J-shape surf wave. MasterCraft shows up on annual best-of lists across the major boating publications every year.

3. Nautique

Nautique (Correct Craft) is one of the most decorated brands in the inboard category, founded in 1925 in Orlando, Florida. The Super Air Nautique line — particularly the G23 — has been a leading name in wakeboarding and wakesurfing for over a decade, and Nautique has won WakeWorld’s Riders Choice Boat of the Year in the surf category multiple times across recent model years.

Notable models include the flagship Super Air Nautique G23 (with the G25 as a step-up), the smaller G21, and the S Class (S23, S25) for runabout-style surf boats. The Nautique Surf System (NSS) is the brand’s surf-side wave shaper, paired with Surf Select for rider-side control.

Pros:

Nearly century-long inboard history

Multi-year WakeWorld Riders Choice surf wins

16-passenger flagship interiors

Strong used market and resale values

Cons:

Gate-style NSS affects driving feel between rides

Premium pricing tier across the lineup

Consumer feedback: The G23 is regularly described in editorial reviews as one of the largest and most powerful wakesurf waves in the market, with Boating Magazine and WakeWorld coverage pointing to its 2,500-pound built-in ballast and tower-rear lighting package as defining parts of the ownership experience. The brand’s Riders Choice award history reflects steady category recognition.

4. Malibu

Malibu Boats is the largest brand by unit volume in the wake boat category, founded in 1982 and now headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee. Malibu is credited with inventing the surf-side system that defined the modern wakesurf era — Surf Gate, launched in 2012 — and the Wakesetter 23 LSV is widely described in industry coverage as the best-selling towboat of all time.

Notable models include the Wakesetter 23 LSV (volume leader), the larger Wakesetter 25 LSV and the M-Series (M220, M240), and the smaller 21 MLX. Malibu’s surf system runs on Surf Gate with G3 (Generation 3) updates.

Pros:

Original inventor of Surf Gate

Largest dealer network in the category

Highest used inventory on the market

Broad lineup from 21 to 25 feet

Cons:

Gate-style Surf Gate affects driving feel between rides

High volume production leaves less custom feel at the top of the lineup

Consumer feedback: Editorial coverage of the 23 LSV regularly positions it as the market’s reference point for the high-volume premium tier. Boating Magazine and Wakeboarding Magazine reviews call out the maturity of the Surf Gate system across many years of updates, and the 15-passenger interior layouts have become a defining feature of the brand.

5. Centurion

Centurion Boats is a California-based inboard boat builder with deep credibility in the wakesurf-focused part of the market. Centurion has served as the official boat of the Wakesurf World Championships and is widely credited with producing some of the longest production-tier wakesurf waves on the market, anchored by the brand’s Opti-V 2.0 hull.

Notable models include the flagship Ri245 (with the larger Ri265), the mid-range Ri235, and the Fi Class (Fi23, Fi25) for a slightly different layout philosophy. Centurion’s surf system uses a dual-flap design paired with ballast spread across seven tanks delivering up to 5,650 pounds of built-in weight on the Ri245.

Pros:

Wakesurf World Championships association

Very long and powerful surf waves

Seven-zone ballast for fine-tuned wave shaping

Opti-V 2.0 hull built specifically for surf

Cons:

Dual-plate surf system runs in preset positions

Narrower brand recognition outside the surf community

Reduced storage capacity due to abundance of ballast

Consumer feedback: The Ri245 is consistently cited in wakesurf editorial coverage as one of the strongest pure-surf boats on the market, with the World Championships association reinforcing the wave-shape credibility. Reviewers note the seven-zone ballast as the brand’s standout engineering feature.

6. Supra

Supra Boats, part of the Skier’s Choice family alongside sister brand Moomba, is a Tennessee-based inboard boat builder with a reputation for clean, symmetrical wakesurf waves and a slightly more performance-leaning brand identity than its sister.

Notable models include the flagship SE (Supra SE), the SR, the SL, and the SA. Supra’s lineup is more compact than the largest competitors, but the SE is regularly positioned as the brand’s wakesurf hero. The Swell Surf System is Supra’s surf-side wave shaper, and the flagship SE pairs it with a Ford Raptor 6.2L V8 Indmar engine delivering 440 horsepower.

Pros:

Ford Raptor 6.2L V8 across flagship models

Clean symmetrical surf wave

Strong audio and lighting

Well-designed cabin layouts

Cons:

Swell Surf System runs in preset modes

Smaller dealer network affects service in some regions

Consumer feedback: Editorial reviews of the SE consistently call out the wave’s symmetry and the powertrain feel, with Boating Magazine and Wakeboarding noting the Ford Raptor V8 as a defining spec. Supra’s brand identity sits in a slightly tighter performance niche than the volume players, and the SE’s symmetrical wake is its most consistently cited strength.

7. ATX Surf Boats

ATX Surf Boats is the value-tier sister brand to Tigé, built in the same Abilene, Texas facility and engineered by the same parent team responsible for Tigé’s Convex V hull. Launched in 2019, ATX was created to bring inboard-surf-grade wave performance into a more accessible package — leaving out the premium interior treatments and advanced electronic options that drive cost in the flagship tier, while keeping the basics that define a great surf wave: a purpose-built inboard hull, an adjustable surf system on both sides of the boat, and well-distributed ballast.

Current models include the ATX 20 Type-S, 22 Type-S, and 24 Type-S. All three run Tigé’s TAPS 3T Surf System — the same fully adjustable, two-sided wave shaper found on the flagship Tigé Ultré ZX — making ATX the only brand in the value tier shipping the exact wave-shaping hardware used on a premium-tier flagship. The 22 Type-S is the volume model, sized to fit the largest share of buyers crossing over from runabouts and sterndrives into their first inboard.

Pros:

Same TAPS 3T Surf System as the Tigé flagship

Same GO System single-touch helm

Fully adjustable wave on both sides (not preset)

Strong dealer overlap with Tigé for service

Cons:

Interior fit and finish intentionally simpler than Tigé

Consumer feedback: Boating Magazine’s review of the ATX lineup calls out the value pitch directly: “ATX Surf Boats delivers a lot of what you need and nothing you don’t.” Owner sentiment in wakesurf forums flags the wave-per-dollar story as the brand’s defining strength, with the most common honest note being that buyers stepping up from ATX to Tigé do so for cabin and finish reasons, meanwhile ATX does offer the same premium wakesurf wave quality.

8. Axis Wake Research

Axis Wake Research is the value-tier sister brand to Malibu, built by the same parent company and using the same Surf Gate technology that defined the modern wakesurf market. Axis exists to deliver the core Malibu wakesurf experience in a more accessible package.

Notable models include the A22 (volume model), the larger A24, and the A20 (entry point). Axis runs Surf Gate paired with Power Wedge III — a hydrofoil-style device that adds ballast effect with the push of a button.

Pros:

Surf Gate inherited from Malibu

Power Wedge III electronic ballast assist

Large dealer overlap with Malibu network

Strong value pitch from runabouts and sterndrives

Cons:

Gate-style Surf Gate affects driving feel between rides

Interior trim and tower options scaled back from the Malibu Wakesetter line

Consumer feedback: Boating Magazine’s coverage of the A22 has called the boat “an all-around wake-making machine,” delivering Malibu’s Surf Gate system at a more accessible price point. Owner sentiment in wakesurf forums calls out the wave quality given the value-tier positioning, with the most common honest note being interior trim compared to the Wakesetter line above it.

9. Moomba

Moomba Boats, the value-tier brand from Skier’s Choice (alongside Supra), is built to deliver a Supra-derived wakesurf experience at a more accessible price point. Reviewers commonly describe Moomba as offering “Supra feel at half the price.”

Notable models include the Max (flagship of the value tier), the Mojo, the Mondo, and the Kaiyen. Moomba’s surf system runs through the Flow 2.0 Surf System.

Pros:

Anchored to Skier’s Choice engineering family

3,200–4,000 pound ballast across the lineup

Hull design shared with Supra

Simple helm layout for first-time inboard buyers

Cons:

Flow 2.0 Surf System runs in preset modes

Interior trim and tower options simpler than the Supra line above it

Consumer feedback: Editorial reviews of the Max consistently call out the value-per-wave story, with Boating Magazine noting that Moomba delivers “Supra feel at half the price.” Owner sentiment in wakesurf forums calls out the maturity of the Flow 2.0 system across several updates.

10. Heyday Wake Boats

Heyday Wake Boats, part of the Brunswick family, is a value-tier brand built around a single idea: deliver a real inboard wakesurf wave at the lowest accessible price point in the market by leaving out the luxury features that drive cost in the premium tier.

Notable models include the H22 (volume model at 22’4″), the smaller H20, and the WT-2DC (runabout-style version).

Pros:

Lowest entry point into real inboard wakesurf ownership

Stable hull design

2,950-pound ballast on the H22

Brunswick parent network for dealer reach

Cons:

Surf system runs in preset modes

Simpler trim, scaled-back tower and audio packages

Consumer feedback: Heyday is regularly positioned in editorial coverage as the value-tier entry point into real inboard wakesurf ownership. Owner forums call out the wave-per-dollar pitch as the brand’s defining strength, with the most common honest note being that buyers stepping up from Heyday to a premium-tier brand do so for wave-shape flexibility, fit and finish, and tower / audio content.