Spire Motorsports Team EJP 175 Race Advance

In three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports has earned two top-10 finishes. Corey LaJoie earned the team’s best result at the “Magic Mile”, an eighth-place result in last year’s event.

The Team EJP 175 will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, Aug. 22 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 18th of 25 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Connor Mosack – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Connor Mosack will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday’s Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS).

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers and to raise awareness through its Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

Through seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts for Spire Motorsports in 2026, Mosack has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes. His best result came last month at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP), where he qualified seventh and finished second.

The Charlotte, N.C., native’s lone CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at NHMS ended abruptly on the opening lap last season when was collected in a multi-truck incident in Turn 1, leaving him 36th at day’s end.

Mosack made his lone NHMS O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start in 2023 where he was involved in two on-track incidents, leaving him with a 26th-place finish.

Mosack will return to the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado next month at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and round out his 12-race Spire Motorsports schedule at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (Oct. 9), Phoenix Raceway (Oct. 16), and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway (Nov. 6).

Mosack will be at the controls of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-086 Saturday afternoon. He drove the same Chevy Silverado to a runner-up finish at IRP.

Connor Mosack Quote

You don’t have a ton of laps at New Hampshire, but you had a great run at IRP. Can that translate this weekend?

“New Hampshire is one of the tracks where I have the least amount of laps, considering the Lap 1 crash last year. The good news is the speed from IRP should translate, so I would expect another strong run with the No. 7 team and hopefully, be in contention for the win.”

Brian Pattie – Crew Chief, No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Brian Pattie is the crew chief for Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that will see select all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

Last September, Pattie and Patrick Emerling ran into trouble early when contact on pit road damaged the left-front fender of their No. 7 Chevy. The scrape ultimately led to a cut left-front tire, relegating the team to a 28th-place finish.

Last week at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, the No. 7 team clinched a spot in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Owner’s Chase with one race remaining in the regular season. Through 17 races, the team tallied two wins, seven top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The 51-year-old has called 25 races in NASCAR’s premier series at NHMS, registering four top-five and five top-10 finishes. His best results came in 2009 with Juan Pablo Montoya and 2012 with Clint Bowyer, leading both drivers to third-place finishes.

Connor Zilisch – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Connor Zilisch will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 NationsGuard Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday’s Team EJP 175 at NHMS.

NationsGuard is an innovator in the Automotive F&I space. Its programs are designed to maximize sales, profit, CSI and customer retention. NationsGuard delivers consistent, measurable results through disciplined monitoring and continuous improvement. The process measures every key element of a dealer’s program – from vehicle inspection efficiency to service advisor performance. NationsGuard targets and eliminates waste and inefficiency wherever it’s found, maintaining process improvements, making changes where necessary and relentlessly pursuing perfection.

Zilisch will pull double duty at NHMS this weekend, where he’ll also race the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Dollar Tree 301.

The 175-lap event will mark his 10th CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start and eighth with Spire Motorsports. In seven previous starts with the team, Zilisch has earned two Kennametal Pole Awards and four top-five finishes.

The 20-year-old has logged two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts in 2026, both with Spire Motorsports, and has finished on the podium in both showings. The talented racer earned a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and a third-place result at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, combining to lead 29 laps and post a remarkable 2.5 average finish.

Zilisch has found Victory Lane twice in 2026, earning NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen behind the wheel of JR Motorsports’ No. 1 Chevrolet.

Zilisch will pilot Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-085 on Saturday. This is the same truck Shane Van Gisbergen drove to a third-place finish in July at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Connor Zilisch Quote

You’ve shown strong speed at Watkins Glen and Charlotte this season. How confident are you that you can translate that momentum to New Hampshire, especially with the extra track time you’ll have this weekend?

“I want to thank everyone at NationsGuard and Spire Motorsports for this opportunity. We ran very well at both Watkins Glen and Charlotte earlier this season and I certainly think we can back that up this weekend at New Hampshire. It’s always beneficial to get extra laps on the track but it’s really important to get the extra track time this weekend because I don’t have any laps there but I’m still confident we’ll get up to speed quickly.”

Kevin “Bono” Manion – Crew Chief, No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Kevin Bono Manion is the Crew Chief of Spire Motorsports No. 71 NationsGuard Chevrolet Silverado RST in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team has entered four races in 2026 with drivers Daniel Suárez, Shane Van Gisbergen and Zilisch, collectively.

Manion has called three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, highlighted by a third-place finish with Todd Gilliland in 2017 during his time with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Manion is a Boylston, Mass., native, just a 92-mile ride from NHMS. He previously led Martin Truex, Jr., to Victory Lane in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition at NHMS in July 2004. The win marked the team’s fifth of six victories on the season en route to their second-consecutive O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title.

The 54-year-old has racked up six Cup Series victories – including the 2010 Daytona 500 – 17 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series triumphs and 12 CRAFTSMAN Truck series wins. Manion is also one of 11 crew chiefs to have called wins across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Tristan McKee – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Tristan McKee will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s Team EJP 175 at NHMS.

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McKee made his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ debut last week at Richmond Raceway, just 11 days removed from his 16th birthday, where he started 13th and raced his way to an impressive eighth-place finish.

The Kannapolis, N.C., resident has two ARCA Menards Series West starts at Phoenix Raceway – another flat, one-mile oval – where he finished fourth and second, respectively (’25-’26).

The Spire Motorsports Ascent developmental driver competes full time in the ARCA Menards Series East, piloting the No. 77 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group. McKee currently leads the driver point standings on the strength of four wins, six top-five and six top-10 finishes.

McKee won’t slow down during the upcoming break and will compete in both the ASA STARS National Tour and ARCA Menards Series over the next three weeks.

Following this weekend’s 175-lap CRAFTSMAN Truck Series tilt, McKee will continue his efforts with Spire Motorsports at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 17), Phoenix Raceway (Oct. 16) and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (Oct. 30).

McKee will be at the controls of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-087 Saturday afternoon. This is the same truck Nick Sanchez raced to a fifth-place finish last month at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Tristan McKee Quote

What are your expectations heading into New Hampshire?

“I’m ready to get to New Hampshire and get another race under my belt. New Hampshire seems like a track that fits my style well. I’ve gotten a feel for everything as far as pit road and how these Trucks race. I’m looking forward to getting on track and trying to get the 77 locked into the Chase.”

Chad Walter – Crew Chief, No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Chad Walter is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, an entry that will see multiple all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

Walter has called one CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at NHMS where he led Corey LaJoie to an eighth-place finish in 2025.

As an engineering manager at Michael Waltrip Racing, the Albion, N.Y., native played a key role in Brian Vickers’ 2013 NHMS triumph. Vickers made the race winning move on Tony Stewart with 15 laps remaining and held off the field in a green-white-checkered finish.

Between NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the Cornell University graduate has racked up seven wins, 60 top fives and 147 top 10s.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.