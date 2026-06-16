Spire Motorsports Navy 250 Race Advance

In 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts on road and street courses, Spire Motorsports has earned four top-five and and six top-10 finishes. Connor Zilisch earned the team’s best finish with a second-place result in this year’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

The Navy 250 will be televised live on FS1 Friday, June 19 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 13th of 25 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Connor Mosack – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Connor Mosack will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday’s inaugural Navy 250 on the streets of San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado.

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers and to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

The 50-lap event will mark Mosack’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start this season and 10th, overall, with Spire Motorsports. In four previous starts this season, he has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Earlier this season, at the inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.), Mosack started on the pole and controlled the early goings. Unfortunately, heavy damage resulting from contact with another competitor shuffled Mosack down the leaderboard. Still, he managed to recover for a solid 13th-place finish.

Last time in the seat of Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevy, Mosack earned his third top-10 finish of the season in the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics at Michigan International Speedway. After qualifying fifth, he rallied from 17th in the closing stages to notch a respectable eighth-place finish.

Mosack earned his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series top-10 finish at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May 2024 where he posted an eighth-place result in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The Charlotte, N.C., native finished 10th on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL configuration last October while competing for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

The talented road racer has made 44 starts in the CUBE 3 Architecture Trans Am 2 Series, earning two wins, 20 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including two third-place efforts in 2026 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Lime Rock Park. The two-time Trans Am Series race winner has claimed a pair victories at Watkins Glen International, earning victory in 2021 and winning from the pole in 2022.

Mosack will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-071 Friday. This is the same truck Mosack raced at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and Watkins Glen International this season.

Before it was property of Spire Motorsports, chassis SMT-071 saw success as the primary roadcourse truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Busch drove it to victory at Sonoma Raceway in June 2022, where he led 45 of the event’s 75 laps, en route to the team’s 95th CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win.

Connor Mosack Quote

What are your thoughts on competing in the inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado?

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race in the first-ever street race at Naval Base Coronado. Street courses are one of my favorite types of tracks, and the venue definitely makes it a special one. We’ve had good speed on the road courses this year, they just haven’t gone our way. If we execute a clean day, it will be a good result for us.”

Brian Pattie – Crew Chief, No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Brian Pattie is the crew chief for Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that will see a host of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel across the 2026 season.

Pattie has led the No. 7 team to two wins, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes through the first 12 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races of 2026, posting a steady 10.0 average finish.

The Zephyrhill, Fla., native has called 11 road course races in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with one win, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes. His lone road course victory came at Watkins Glen International in 1999 with Canadian road-racing standout Ron Fellows.

Pattie is a 25-year veteran of the sport, 14 of which came in the NASCAR Cup Series. As a crew chief, he has earned six Cup Series wins, 11 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories and nine in CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition.

Justin Marks – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Justin Marks will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Jockey Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Naval Base Coronado.

Founded in 1876 by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper, Jockey, The Original American Underwear Brand®, has delivered feel-good comfort for 150 years. This third-generation, family-owned company operates from Kenosha, Wis., as it has since 1892, and draws on a heritage of quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. Jockey creates elevated essentials with enduring style while committing to making a positive impact on generations of families and communities around the world.

Chris Showalter, Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 truck chief, will reach a significant milestone at Naval Base Coronado, marking his 750th CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. Showalter attended the inaugural Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Feb. 5, 1995, with Liberty Racing’s No. 98 team, where driver Butch Miller finished seventh. “Showie” has been present for every CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race since.

Marks will trade his ownership duties for a driver’s suit as he makes his first Truck Series start since July 2022 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. The Trackhouse Racing team owner started eighth before his day came to an end 18 laps shy of the checkered flag.

The 170-mile race will mark Marks’ 40th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start dating to 2007. The St. Louis native has earned two Kennametal Pole Awards at Texas Motor Speedway (2008) and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway (2011), along with four top-10 finishes, including a pair of career-best eighth-place results at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway (2007) and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (2008).

While his lone NASCAR win as a driver came in 2016 at Mid-Ohio in O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, Marks boasts eight checkered flags in the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, including a trip to Victory Lane in the GT Class at the 2009 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

In addition to his success behind the wheel, Marks has collected more than a dozen wins as a NASCAR Cup Series team owner, in addition to Trackhouse Racing’s 2025 victory in the MotoGP ranks.

Marks will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-076. The chassis was last piloted by Trackhouse Racing Cup Series driver Connor Zilisch at Watkins Glen. Zilisch led 19 laps en route to a stage win and battled for the checkered flag before ultimately bringing home a runner-up finish.

Justin Marks Quote

How meaningful is it to return to the driver’s seat in a one-off event like this, especially with a partner like Jockey at Naval Base Coronado?

“It’s a unique opportunity to drive in the inaugural Truck Series race at Naval Base Coronado. I enjoy getting behind the wheel every once in a while, and I’m thankful to do it with Spire’s help and with a longtime partner like Jockey. They are celebrating their 150th anniversary and are very supportive of our military which makes this endeavor even more special. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming race weekend and it’s an honor to be part of it.”

Chad Walter – Crew Chief, No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Chad Walter is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that will see multiple all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

Walter has called 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series road-course events. Driver Tyler Ankrum earned Walter’s best result on a road course, a sixth-place result at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2020.

The veteran NASCAR topkick led former IndyCar standout James Hinchcliffe to a top-10 finish earlier this season in his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.).

In 19 starts on road courses atop the pit box in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the Cornell University graduate has tallied one win, five top fives and seven top 10s. Walter called Ron Fellows’ 2008 win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. The duo played strategy and elected to stay out as rain was approaching. When heavy rain drenched the track on Lap 48, the race was declared official, awarding Fellows the checkered flag.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.