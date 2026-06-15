Front Row Motorsports: San Diego Street Course NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

San Diego Street Course NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Navy 250

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Event: Race 13 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Naval Base Coronado (3.4-miles)

#of Laps: 50

Time/TV/Radio: 7:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (1st)

Chandler Smith (3rd)

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team will reach the halfway point of the 2026 season this Friday as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Naval Base Coronado for the inaugural San Diego Street Course race. Riggs enters Friday’s race leading the points standings and with a 26-point buffer to Kaden Honeycutt. Riggs and the team have an advantage over the rest of the field at the 3.4-mile street course, having earned his first win of the season on the streets of St. Petersburg, the only other street course race of the season.

Riggs will bring a new partner aboard the No. 34 Ford F-150 for the event, partnering with Mattermost for the 50-lap race. The open-source, self-hostable collaboration platform built for mission-critical environments will make their NASCAR debut with Riggs and Front Row Motorsports. Trusted by the world’s leading military and security organizations worldwide, public sector organizations, and technology enterprises, Mattermost enables secure, compliant, and extensible team communication at scale. Learn more at mattermost.com.

“I’m excited to have Mattermost join us as a partner for this race,” said Riggs. “Their commitment to helping teams perform under pressure aligns perfectly with what we do every week in the Truck Series. It means a lot to have a partner that understands the importance of communication, teamwork, and execution at the highest level.”

“Mattermost is built for organizations that operate in the most demanding, high-security environments in the world — including active military installations,” said Leigh Dow, Chief Marketing Officer, Mattermost. “The people who serve at Naval Base Coronado operate in some of the most demanding environments imaginable. It’s an honor along with Layne and the entire Front Row Motorsports team to celebrate them.”

“We have a pretty diverse schedule the next two months,” said Riggs. “I think it’s great for the sport, and I think the fans like it too. I like the road courses and have a short-track background, so for as diverse as the schedule is, I think it was built for me. We’re leading the standings now, but we need to keep our foot on the gas and continue to execute and build that points gap.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Hometown: Peoria, Arizona

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Hometown: Hudson, Ohio

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Hometown: Niceville, Florida

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire

Spotter: Josh Williams

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek

Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina

Chandler Smith Notes

The Naval Base Coronado will be the second street course of the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season for Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team. Smith is no stranger to street courses, having competed in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chicago Street Course race in 2023 and 2024, earning an eighth-place finish in 2023 with Kaulig Racing. In the first street course of this season, the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, Smith started fifth and finished fourth in the inaugural event.

Hard Rock Casino Tejon will be the primary partner on the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Friday’s event. Recently opened as a new entertainment destination in Mettler, California, Hard Rock Casino Tejon is the California home for gaming, entertainment, and dining, including the famous Hard Rock Cafe and the Rock Shop. Hard Rock Casino Tejon features a 150,000-square-foot casino with over 2,100 slot machines and over 60 table games. It is the home for entertainment and gaming for those in Southern California and the Central Valley.

The famous Hard Rock Cafe, with a location inside the Hard Rock Casino Tejon, will also be a major associate partner on the No. 38 Ford F-150 during the Navy 250.

“Getting the opportunity to debut the Hard Rock Casino Tejon and Hard Rock Cafe livery first on the track is a privilege, and I hope to keep the momentum of firsts going for this amazing group as we bring them to victory lane in San Diego,” said Smith. “Our organization is building great momentum across the board and having new partners join us alongside that growth is something that truly gets me excited!”

“I can’t put in the words how excited I am to get out there to Coronado and put on a show for our Navy,” added Smith. “Shout-out to NASCAR for getting this put together and allowing the CRAFTSMAN Trucks Series to be a part of it. I’m encouraged by how the FRM road-course program has performed this season so far, it would be really cool to be the guy to win the first ever NASCAR race on a military base.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Hometown: Vinton, Iowa

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Hometown: Panama, New York

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Shane Perry

Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio

ABOUT MATTERMOST

Mattermost is an open-source, self-hostable collaboration platform built for mission-critical environments. Trusted by the world’s leading military and security organizations worldwide, public sector organizations, and technology enterprises, Mattermost enables secure, compliant, and extensible team communication at scale. Learn more at mattermost.com.

ABOUT HARD ROCK

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.