GMG Racing Extends GT World Challenge Points Lead and Secures First Overall McLaren Trophy Win of The Season at Road Atlanta

Kyle Washington, Tom Sargent and the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo Team Build GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Pro-Am Driver and Team Championship Leads With Third-Place Pro-Am Finish

GMG Racing Builds McLaren Trophy America Team Championship Points Lead with First Overall Win of the Season with Deniz Teoman and Jeff Cook in the No. 5 GMG Racing McLaren Artura Trophy.

Randy Highland Remains Podium Perfect for the Season With a Pair of McLaren Trophy America Pro-Am P3 Finishes with Co-Driver Michael O’Brien in the No. 7 GMG Racing McLaren Artura Trophy.

BRASELTON, Georgia (June 17, 2026) – GMG Racing closed out the first half of the 2026 SRO America racing season the same way it started with an overall race win and a string of podium finishes that bolstered the points leads in more than one series championship after a competitive performance at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta last weekend.

The GMG Racing team and its formidable driver lineup went into SRO’s first appearance at Road Atlanta in 11 years leading five championships across three different SRO America racing series. The team and drivers left the 2.254 circuit just North of Atlanta successfully defending or extending points leads in all.

Longtime team driver Kyle Washington and his third-year co-driver Tom Sargent powered through the weekend’s featured three-hour GT World Challenge America powered by AWS race on Sunday that was a wet, hot and harried battle from the start to the checkered flag. Starting driver Washington and race closer Sargent fought to the finish in the No. 32 to secure their third podium finish in the year’s first three races, a class-leading streak that includes a pair of Pro-Am wins at Sonoma Raceway and Sebring International Raceway.

Coming into the race leading the GT World Challenge America driver and team championships by seven points, Washington, Sargent and the No. 32 team now have a season-high 12 point lead heading into a more than two month mid-season break in the SRO America schedule.

“The effort and drive from everybody at GMG Racing has been non-stop from the beginning of the year and months before the first race weekend of the season at Sonoma in March,” said GMG Racing Founder and Principal James Sofronas. “The preparation back at our headquarters operation at The Thermal Club, and the incredible commitment from our great drivers and amazing crew and engineers, is incredible. I am not surprised, honestly, to be in the position that we are at the mid-year break, and I have no doubts this amazing effort and focused discipline from all on the GMG Racing team will continue all season.”

Washington, who also contested the weekend’s GT America sprint race doubleheader, continues to deliver career-best driving stints as the starter in GT World Challenge America. The weekend’s hot and humid conditions provided another challenge he once again overcame.

“I overheated in the GT America race and we were just hoping to get my stint done in the endurance race,” Washington said. “So, with the team’s help and Tom’s driving, we were thrilled to make it to third on the podium. Rain before the main race cooled things down, but what really helped my stint was the caution near the end. With 20 minutes to go it was, well, a nice caution for me but not the two poor guys involved, but it really helped me with the heat.”

Sargent pressured the second place competitor to the checkered flag but ultimately settled for the final podium spot in third with an eye on the big picture.

“We had never been to Road Atlanta before, and Sonoma and Sebring have generally been our worst rounds, so it’s nice to check those three rounds off with huge success,” Sargent said. “Coming up, we are very fast when we go to Road America and even faster when we go to Barber Motorsports Park. It is kind of exciting knowing they are the next two rounds coming up after the big break, and obviously the end of the year at Indianapolis is always great. Still, a fair amount of rounds to go, and Indy is double points, but it is a good position to be in for sure, and a good thing for Kyle to see and be a main part of the great results. Two full years in the series now, going in our third year, and to see the results after the time, effort and money that has been put into it come back with this kind of performance makes everyone see the value and just push a little bit harder.”

The Road Atlanta weekend’s overall triumph was delivered by first-year GMG Racing McLaren Trophy America drivers Deniz Teoman and Jeff Cook who built on the momentum of their first Am-class win one race ago in Miami to secure the outright win in Sunday morning’s second and final race. Shaking off a narrowly called race start procedure penalty that took away any chance at victory on Saturday, Teoman and Cook rebounded with a pair of season-best stints from relatively deep on the grid on Sunday.

Cook took over from Teoman in a perfectly timed pit stop and driver change by the GMG Racing crew and went on to take the lead and outright victory. The overall win was the first for GMG Racing in McLaren Trophy since a dual one-two overall sweep by both GMG Racing entries last year at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

Randy Highland also added to his and the team’s first-half season success as the only GMG Racing driver in SRO America competition to remain podium perfect this year. A pair of third-place Pro-Am finishes with co-driver Michael O’Brien in the No. 7 GMG Racing McLaren Artura Trophy at Road Atlanta have Highland a perfect five-for-five in victory lane visits this year.

“This was my first time at Road Atlanta,” Highland said. “What a great, great track. It’s very exciting to drive. Michael had great stints and I tried to keep as close as I could. The car felt really great.

A multiple championship winner in McLarens overseas, British driver O’Brien joined Highland one race ago at Miami and was also making his Road Atlanta debut.

“We kept the podium streak going and had lots of positives from Saturday’s race we took into Sunday,” O’Brien said. “Randy had a good start taking the green on Saturday and handed me the car in great condition. We just clicked off the laps and had a really solid drive.”

Next up for GMG Racing in SRO America competition is the Road America race weekend in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 28 – 30.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.