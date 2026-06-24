Racing to End Alzheimer’s takes its advocacy mission to Watkins Glen this weekend

LOS ANGELES (June 24, 2026) – Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing head to Watkins Glen International this week for the second of two races the team will contest during the month of June – deemed “Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness” month.

Drivers Sean Quinlan and Greg Liefooghe will look to put the No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Ford Mustang GT4 onto the podium during Saturday’s LP Building Solutions 120, round five of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, as the team continues to bring awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease to the track via the bright purple and red color scheme that has carried the names of thousands of loved ones who have suffered from the disease since Racing to End Alzheimer’s inception.

For 10 years, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has focused on the exact mission exemplified in this month’s advocacy platform: driving awareness about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and raising money to help fund both research and care programs. To date, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has raised over $1 million, with every dollar going to its two beneficiaries.

Like Racing to End Alzheimer’s, Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month focuses on reducing the stigma surrounding dementia-based diseases, promotes proactive health measures to guard against these diseases as the population ages, supports caregivers, and looks at the ways in which a myriad of universities and research centers are making strides in treatment and prevention.

Often, people join the fight against Alzheimer’s after a loved one receives a diagnosis, which is the basis for many of the over 130 names on the No. 19 Ford Mustang so far this season. Most of those names belong to ordinary people, but some supporters have added a sports figure or celebrity, — someone who has inspired them by their fight against Alzheimer’s, including former golf writer and commentator Tim Rosaforte, Jim Nantz, Jr., the father of CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz, legendary motorsports writer Brock Yates, and actors Peter Falk, Rita Hayworth, Gene Hackman, and Jimmy Stewart.

“Over the years, many people in the entertainment and sports industries have fought the good fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Frengs. “They and their families have worked hard to bring awareness to this terrible disease, and to the advances that are being made in research and care – and we’re proud to be able to honor them by putting their names on the car, along with the other names of our donors’ loved ones. That’s a big part of our mission: to give families and friends a way to do something positive, to make a difference. We talk to so many people at the racetrack each weekend and they all say the same thing – it’s such a helpless feeling to watch your friend or family member endure this.

“The money we raise goes to help fund research that is making huge advances in understanding the disease,” said Frengs. “Treatments are already available and we’re even hoping to reach a cure. We also support one of the top programs in the country helping both caregivers and patients. Between those suffering from Alzheimer’s and those who care for them, over 20 million people in the United States are currently affected by the disease. Everyone we talk to at the track knows someone – a friend, a family member – who has dealt with it. So we’ll continue to have these conversations, to be a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on and do what we can to make a difference in this fight.”

Racing to End Alzheimer’s gives families the chance to honor loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For a $250 donation, the family member’s name and hometown is placed on both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Ford Mustang and the SRO GT4 America BMW M4, and the loved one’s photo can be posted on the Racing to End Alzheimer’s website’s tribute page. All donations are matched by Frengs’ company Legistics, with 100% going to the program’s two beneficiaries: the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, and the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

Donate now at this link.

The LP Building Solutions 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series – part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Sahlen’s Six hours of the Glen weekend – will take the green flag Saturday at 10:05 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock TV, and internationally on IMSA.TV and on IMSA’s YouTube channel – ad-free courtesy of Michelin.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’s late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s social media

Facebook: Racing to End Alzheimer’s

Instagram: @racing2endalz