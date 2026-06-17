Magnus Racing, Mario Farnbacher Re-Unite for Watkins Glen Return

SALT LAKE CITY (June 17, 2026) – Six months after a controversial runner-up finish during January’s 64th running of The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Magnus Racing will return to IMSA competition with victory as the lone goal. With the upcoming Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen serving as the last missing major milestone victory for the team, two-time series champion and team returnee Mario Farnbacher will return for the event.

“Mario is a great asset and proven winner to the team,” stated Magnus Racing team owner and driver John Potter. “Even though we’re on a limited schedule, we come to every race with the intention of winning, so when evaluating our options for Watkins Glen, Mario’s success and experience made sense. We’re happy to have him back.”

After winning successive IMSA GTD-category championships in 2019 and 2020, Mario actually drove with the team in 2021, taking part in The Rolex 24 at Daytona as the team’s fourth driver, where a series of issues would take the team just out of the top-10. Beyond championships, Mario has also won twice at Watkins Glen, including in an Aston Martin in 2024.

Heading to the upcoming “Six Hour,” despite tackling endurance victories at Daytona, Sebring, and twice winning the series endurance championship, a victory at Watkins Glen remains elusive. Driving the No. 44 Virtual Energy Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, Mario will be joined by team regulars John Potter and Spencer Pumpelly. With both Farnbacher and Pumpelly having previously taken Watkins Glen victories, the experience is there to add to the team’s success.

“It’s great to be back with everyone at Magnus Racing,” stated Farnbacher. “Our experience together in 2021 was a fun one, and I really appreciate being back in such a family atmosphere. The Aston Martin will hopefully be very competitive at Watkins Glen, just like it was the last time I drove it, but obviously it’s a new year and a new challenge. With John and Spencer we have great potential, we’ll see how the weekend goes.”

For Spencer Pumpelly, a similar sentiment is shared.

“After Daytona we’re more motivated than ever,” stated Pumpelly. “We obviously proved we’re still a competitive team with plenty of potential to win, so we just need to perform exactly like we did there and we’ll be in great shape.”

Official practice for this year’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen begins on Friday, June 26, with the race taking place on Sunday, June 28. Live coverage begins at 12PM ET on Peacock.