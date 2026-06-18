Country band Old Dominion and hip-hop star Busta Rhymes will headline fifth annual Confluence Music Festival

The Blues Brothers & The Sacred Hearts and Dasha are among more than 30 acts performing Sept. 11-13 as part of NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

MADISON, Ill. (June 18, 2026) — Country band Old Dominion and hip-hop star Busta Rhymes will headline the fifth annual Confluence Music Festival when the event returns to the St. Louis region Sept. 11-13 as part of NASCAR Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The event will feature more than 30 national and local acts, including Busta Rhymes, Ying Yang Twins and a special guest, who will perform prior to the 225-mile Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Old Dominion and The Blues Brothers & The Sacred Hearts, who will perform as part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Chase event on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Old Dominion, the award-winning country band known for its signature blend of clever songwriting, warm harmonies and contemporary country sound, has become one of the genre’s most successful groups. The band has earned numerous No. 1 hits, including the multiplatinum “One Man Band,” “Break Up With Him” and “Hotel Key,” along with fan favorites such as “Memory Lane” and “Written in the Sand.” Celebrated for chart-topping recordings and dynamic live performances, Old Dominion has helped redefine modern country music while maintaining a strong connection to its storytelling roots.

Busta Rhymes, the Brooklyn-born hip-hop icon and Grammy-nominated artist, has remained one of rap’s most influential and energetic performers for more than three decades. Known for his rapid-fire delivery, larger-than-life personality and innovative music videos, he has earned numerous chart-topping hits including “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “Break Ya Neck”. A celebrated rapper, songwriter and actor, Busta Rhymes has collaborated with some of music’s biggest names and is widely recognized for pushing the boundaries of hip-hop while maintaining a lasting impact on the culture.

Confluence Music Festival acts from across the region include DJ Rashida, Tim Dugger, Blackwater Acoustic, Cardboard Dale, DJ Big D, DJ Mahf, Dr. Zhivegas, Emily Wallace Trio, Ethan Carl, Jonny Lackey & The Pocket Aces, Lamar Harris, Malena Smith, Macalester Dose & The Rebels, Monte Cristo, Phillip Graves, Red and Black Brass Band, and more.

The Confluence Music Festival is a showcase of innovation, talent and live entertainment. The festival attracts fans from across the country in welcoming NASCAR, the premiere form of motorsports in the United States, to WWTR.

“Fueled by the support and vision of Dave Steward, the Steward Family Foundation and World Wide Technology, NASCAR weekend continues to bring a dynamic lineup of world-class musical talent alongside the thrill of on-track competition,” said Curtis Francois, owner and president of World Wide Technology Raceway. “The Confluence Festival has earned a reputation across the sports and entertainment industry as a premier celebration of the powerful connection between music, motorsports and our community.”

A race ticket includes access to the Confluence Music Festival post-race concert and midway concerts. For closer viewing of the pre-race infield concerts, an upgrade to the Infield Fan Zone is required. In addition to racing and music, the weekend features interactive entertainment displays, a STEM education showcase, car displays, autograph sessions, and live interviews with NASCAR drivers and St. Louis-area sports legends.

On-track action begins Saturday, Sept. 12, with NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice at noon CT, followed by qualifying at 1:05 p.m. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog, or the 225-mile, 180-lap event, will begin at 6:30 p.m. for the second of the nine NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase races.

The NASCAR Cup Series stars also will be on track that day with practice at 2:30 p.m. and qualifying at 3:40 p.m.

The weekend will be highlighted by the fifth annual Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Sept. 13, beginning at 2 p.m. The 300-mile, 240-lap feature will serve as the second of 10 races in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase format.

The weekend’s events get started Sept. 11 with a Runway to Raceway fashion show, presented by Neiman Marcus. Festivities on the campgrounds kick off Sept. 11.

Nearly 75,000 fans from 48 states, four Canadian provinces and more than 30 countries attended the festival and race in 2025.

Confluence Music Festival upgrade packages include Gateway Garage/Fan Zone access with front-of-stage viewing for Sunday’s prerace driver introductions, celebrity red carpet walk and Old Dominion post-race concert. Adult Sunday ticket packages start at just $69.

“On the fifth anniversary of Confluence Music Festival, we’re proud to continue the tradition of bringing exceptional live entertainment to this one-of-a-kind event, creating a vibrant destination weekend with something for the whole family,” said Kwofe Coleman, executive producer for the festival. Coleman also is president & CEO of The Muny, which supports production of Confluence Music Festival. “From the ‘Runway to Raceway’ kickoff to the finale concert, Confluence Music Festival is committed to connecting people through music, racing and culture. And we couldn’t do any of it without the support of Dave Steward, World Wide Technology, the Steward Family Foundation and our generous sponsors who continue to invest in this mission.”

More Confluence Music Festival entertainment acts and a schedule with performance times will be announced.

For tickets and more information, call World Wide Technology Raceway at (618) 215-8888 ext. 1, visit WWTRaceway.com, or follow @WWTRaceway and @ConfluenceMusicFestival on social media.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

About The Muny

Now in its 108th season in St. Louis, The Muny — the recipient of the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award — is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to producing exceptional musical theatre that is accessible to all, continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny welcomes more than 300,000 patrons each summer for seven world-class productions, each built from the ground up in St. Louis. Learn more at muny.org, and follow along at , instagram.com/themuny and youtube.com/themunytv.