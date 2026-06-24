Sonoma Raceway Announces Golden State Warriors NBA Champion and Sports Analyst Festus Ezeli as Honorary Pace Car Driver For Toyota/Save Mart 350

SONOMA, Calif. (June 23, 2026) – Sonoma Raceway announced today that Golden State Warriors NBA Champion and sports analyst Festus Ezeli will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

As Honorary Pace Car Driver, Ezeli will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field around Sonoma Raceway’s iconic 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course prior to the green flag, helping launch Northern California’s premier NASCAR event.

A key member of the Golden State Warriors’ 2015 NBA Championship team, Ezeli played four seasons with the franchise and contributed to the organization’s emergence as an NBA powerhouse. Following his playing career, he transitioned into broadcasting and has become a respected sports analyst, providing insight and commentary on the Warriors, the NBA and the Bay Area sports landscape.

Known for his engaging personality and commitment to the community, Ezeli remains a respected figure throughout Northern California. His work in media has strengthened his connection with fans while allowing him to continue inspiring audiences on and off the court.

“We’re excited to welcome Festus Ezeli to Sonoma Raceway as our Honorary Pace Car Driver,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brian Flynn. “Festus is an NBA champion, a respected sports analyst and someone who has made a lasting impact on fans throughout the Bay Area. Having him lead the field to green is a fitting way to celebrate one of the region’s most recognizable sports figures while bringing together two passionate fan bases for one of the biggest sporting events of the summer.”

Ezeli said he is looking forward to experiencing NASCAR’s annual stop in Wine Country.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a historic event at Sonoma Raceway,” Ezeli said. “I’ve always admired the preparation, focus and determination it takes to compete at the highest level, and NASCAR drivers demonstrate those qualities every week. I’m excited to lead the field before the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and experience the energy and passion of the fans firsthand.”

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series battling on Sonoma Raceway’s challenging road course. The race is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. PT and will air live on TNT Sports.

For tickets and event information, visit SonomaRaceway.com.

Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course and quarter-mile dragstrip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.