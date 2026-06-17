Tim Dugger headlines Fan Zone entertainment for Atlanta’s Night Race

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 17, 2026) – American country singer and songwriter Tim Dugger will get fans revved up for 400 miles of NASCAR action with a pre-race concert on Sunday evening, July 12.

Fans will enjoy Dugger’s tunes at the Cracker Barrel Fan Stage before NASCAR drivers hit EchoPark Speedway’s high banks for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. Dugger’s concert will be free to attend for all fans attending Atlanta’s Night Race.

Tim Dugger’s concert will headline a weekend full of great entertainment and activities fans will find in the EchoPark Speedway Fan Zone in July.

Trackside Live on the Cracker Barrel Fan Stage

Before they hit the track for 400 miles of racing, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will join Kenny Wallace, John Roberts, and Jose Castillo for Trackside Live at the Cracker Barrel Fan Stage. This fan-favorite program is a must-see for gearheads and new fans alike, with a blend of in-depth racing chatter and casual banter that only Trackside Live can deliver.

Live Entertainment and Activities

The EchoPark Speedway Fan Zone is full of fun things to see, from dogs performing amazing tricks in the Canine Stars to live wrestling matches. There’s also a lot of free interactive exhibits to enjoy, like American Axes ax-throwing, golf and racing simulators, and youth-centered activities in the Kids Zone. Altogether, the Fan Zone has something that will satisfy fans of all ages.

Driver Souvenir Haulers

Race fans love donning the colors and iconography of their favorite track, teams, and drivers. All of that can be found at the souvenir haulers in the EchoPark Speedway Fan Zone. Better yet, each race weekend these haulers offer fans great autograph opportunities from the stars of NASCAR.

More information on the EchoPark Speedway Fan Zone and race day entertainment can be found at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com. Tickets and camping accommodations for the July 11-12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart are still available to purchase online or by calling 770-946-4211.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 12, 2026. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series bring the action Saturday night in the Focused Health 250 on July 11. Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. Eight of NASCAR’s stars will compete head-to-head in the bracket-style elimination tournament – four will leave EchoPark Speedway with a chance to claim the $1 million prize.

More information on the July 11–12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.