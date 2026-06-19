Hannah Bell, Performance Vehicle Works Racing Return to Tri-County Speedway with Momentum on Their Side

GRANITE FALLS, N.C.: The change of scenery was exactly what the doctor ordered.

After a frustrating start to the season at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Hannah Bell and her Performance Vehicle Works Racing team elected to shake things up two weeks ago, hoping a trip to a different racetrack would provide a fresh start and spark the momentum they had been searching for.

It worked.

From the opening laps of practice through the checkered flag, Bell steadily regained her confidence, quickly reacclimated to the new surroundings, found speed, and made decisive passes that culminated in an encouraging eighth-place finish in the NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts competition.

In the immediate aftermath, there was plenty to celebrate. The team loaded a clean race car back into the trailer, the result was a step in the right direction and, perhaps most importantly, Bell climbed from the cockpit with a smile on her face.

But once the excitement faded, everyone’s attention quickly shifted to Saturday night’s next opportunity, determined to build on the momentum rather than simply be satisfied with it.

The challenge now is proving the recent performance wasn’t a one-off, but rather the beginning of a trend.

Armed with renewed confidence and a better understanding of what the team needs behind the wheel, Bell enters Saturday night’s event optimistic that another clean, competitive outing can continue moving the program in the right direction.

“The biggest thing for me was getting my confidence back,” Bell said.

﻿“We made progress every time we were on the track, and by the end of the night I felt comfortable racing around other cars and making moves when the opportunities were there. It wasn’t exactly where we want to be yet, but it definitely felt like a big step in the right direction.”

While the finishing position was encouraging, the biggest takeaway from the previous race wasn’t necessarily the result itself. It was the noticeable progress throughout the night — improved communication, increased comfort in traffic and the ability to race aggressively while maintaining composure.

Those are the building blocks the team has been working toward since the opening race of the season, and they provide plenty of reason for optimism heading into the weekend.

Every lap behind the wheel is another opportunity to gain experience and continue developing as both a driver and a team. With momentum finally on their side, Bell and the Performance Vehicle Works Racing crew are eager to capitalize on it and continue delivering results that matter.

If the last race was the reset they needed, Saturday night presents the perfect opportunity to show that the progress is real — and that the best is still ahead.

“We’re not putting any extra pressure on ourselves,” added Bell. “We just want to keep improving every time we unload and keep taking those small steps forward. If we do that, I really believe the results will take care of themselves. I’m excited to get back out there and see what we can accomplish.”

Like she has proven throughout her return to Late Model racing, Bell is intent on earning the respect of her competitors through her actions on the racetrack, not her words.

But make no mistake — she’s there to compete. Armed with a fast No. 05 Performance Vehicle Works Racing Chevrolet, Bell expects to be in the mix and isn’t afraid to race with confidence, make decisive moves and seize every opportunity to continue building her reputation.

“I want people to know they can race me clean and I’ll race them clean,” Bell said. “But at the same time, I’m not out there just to make laps. I’m here to compete, keep improving and put this team where it belongs. Every time I get in the car, I want to earn the respect of the people I’m racing against.”

The goal is still to return to Hickory (N.C.) eventually. Motor Speedway, but after finding renewed confidence and a much-needed spark elsewhere, Bell and the Performance Vehicle Works Racing team are content to continue building on their recent progress one race at a time.

“We’ve never lost confidence in Hannah or what she’s capable of behind the wheel,” said Performance Vehicle Works Racing owner and team manager Timmy McKichan.

“Our goal has always been to help her develop and put her in situations where she can be successful. Sometimes a change of scenery is exactly what you need, and I think the last race proved that. The biggest thing we saw wasn’t necessarily the finish—it was the confidence she showed throughout the night.

“She was comfortable, she was making smart decisions and she was racing the way we know she can. We’ll get back to Hickory eventually, but right now it’s about continuing to build confidence, gain experience and keep moving forward.”

As Bell prepares for another opportunity behind the wheel, she remains appreciative of every chance she gets to compete.

No matter what Saturday night holds, she is thankful for the opportunity to continue making laps, gaining experience and doing what she loves alongside the Performance Vehicle Works Racing team.

“At the end of the day, I’m just thankful to be here,” Bell said. “There are so many people who would love the opportunity to race, and I never take for granted the chance to get behind the wheel and do what I love. Racing is what I’ve always been passionate about, so every lap is a blessing.

“Of course, we want good finishes and we want to win races, but I also try to keep things in perspective. We’ve had our share of challenges this year, but I wouldn’t trade this journey for anything.

“I’m grateful for everyone who continues to believe in me, from my family and friends to our partners and the entire Performance Vehicle Works Racing team.

“They’ve all played a role in helping me chase this dream, and hopefully we can reward them with a strong run on Saturday night.”

Bell’s Limited Late Model schedule continues with support from her long-time partner, Alliance Packaging.

Racing begins at Tri-County Speedway on Saturday, June 20, 2026, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with coverage available on FloRacing.com.

For more on Hannah Bell, please like her on Facebook, follow her on Instagram (@Hgbell) and TikTok (@HannahBell05).