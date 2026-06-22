African American Automotive Association Announces Landmark 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Inductees Randy Parker, Nelson “Jack” Edwards, Dystany Spurlock, Aicha Evans, and Cornelius Coffey honored for excellence and leadership in labor, technology, aviation, and mobility.

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The African American Automotive Association (AAAA) is incredibly proud to announce the latest historic group of trailblazers to be inducted into the AAAA Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees have paved the roads, cleared the skies, and programmed the future, and their legacies will inspire generations of mobility pioneers to come. They are: Randy Parker, Nelson “Jack” Edwards, Dystany Spurlock, Aicha Evans, and Cornelius Coffey.

Since the AAAA’s inception, its mission has been to preserve, celebrate, and elevate Black excellence within the automotive industry and motorsports. This year, it is taking a monumental step forward.

The 2026 Induction Class marks an expansion of the AAAA’s scope from traditional automotive and racing sectors into the broader realm of global mobility. From the factory floors of Detroit and the high-speed banks of modern race tracks to the futuristic world of artificial intelligence and the boundless skies of aviation—this class proves that Black innovation has continuously moved the world forward.

“Whether it is planes, trains, automobiles, or autonomous tech, the 2026 inductees represent the past, present, and ultimate future of global mobility,” said Chris Harris, founder of the AAAA.

It’s an honor to recognize the visionary leadership, raw talent, and relentless grit of the 2026 AAAA Hall of Fame Inductees:

1. Randy Parker

Category: The Corporate C-Suite & OEM Leadership

The Corporate C-Suite & OEM Leadership Title: First African American CEO of a Major Automaker’s North American Division

First African American CEO of a Major Automaker’s North American Division Bio: Randy Parker shattered one of the highest glass ceilings in the global automotive industry when he was appointed President and CEO of Hyundai Motor America. With over three decades of distinguished automotive experience, Parker’s journey to the top of the industry is a masterclass in executive excellence. Before making history at Hyundai, he climbed the ranks through vital leadership roles at General Motors, GMAC, and Nissan, where he served as Vice President of Sales. Upon taking the helm at Hyundai, Parker became the first African American to lead a major automotive manufacturer’s North American regional division. His tenure has been defined by revolutionary market growth, spearheading record-breaking sales volumes and driving the brand’s aggressive, award-winning push into mass-market electrification. Parker is being inducted not only for his profound commercial impact on the global market but for serving as a vanguard for Black executive representation at the absolute pinnacle of corporate automotive leadership.

2. Nelson “Jack” Edwards

Category: Labor Foundation & Autoworker Rights

Labor Foundation & Autoworker Rights Title: Trailblazing UAW Vice President & Civil Rights Advocate

Trailblazing UAW Vice President & Civil Rights Advocate Bio: While engineers design cars and drivers race them, Nelson “Jack” Edwards protected the Black hands that built them. Leaving Alabama for Detroit in 1937 during the Great Migration, Edwards immediately entered the grueling forge and foundry plants of Chrysler and later the Ford Lincoln plant (Local 900). Facing systemic Jim Crow-era discrimination inside the factories, he dedicated his life to organizing and protecting workers. In 1962, Edwards made history as the first African American elected to the UAW’s International Executive Board, and in 1970, he shattered the ultimate labor ceiling by becoming the first Black Vice President of the UAW. Edwards fundamentally changed what it meant to be an American industrial worker. He championed the legendary “25 and Out” pension plan, which allowed foundry and forge workers—who faced toxic dust and extreme heat—to retire with full benefits after 25 years. He also secured company-funded medical exams and standardized paid time off. Beyond the shop floor, UAW President Walter Reuther sent Edwards directly to Birmingham in 1963 to stand alongside Dr. King in the Civil Rights fight, and Edwards later co-founded the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU). Edwards is inducted posthumously for establishing the very human foundation upon which American automotive prosperity was built.

3. Dystany Spurlock

Category: Motorsports

Motorsports Title: Record-Breaking Drag Racer & Historic NASCAR Pioneer

Record-Breaking Drag Racer & Historic NASCAR Pioneer Bio: Dystany Spurlock is actively rewriting the history books across multiple racing disciplines, demonstrating a remarkable level of versatility in modern motorsports. She initially established her legacy on two wheels, showcasing elite precision on the drag strip to set multiple world records in motorcycle drag racing. Building on those achievements, Spurlock made history in 2025 by becoming only the second Black woman to compete in the prestigious NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle class. In 2026, Spurlock transitioned into four-wheel stock car racing, demonstrating an impressive adaptability across distinct motorsport formats. She broke monumental ground by becoming the first Black woman to compete on the ARCA Menards Series platform. Continuing her rapid ascent, she reached the national touring level by becoming the first Black woman to qualify and race in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event. While Spurlock continues to write her story, she has shattered one of the final remaining “firsts” in American motorsports history, cementing her place as a historic pioneer for the next generation of drivers.

4. Aicha Evans

Category: Technology

Technology Title: CEO of Zoox & Pioneer in Self-Driving Mobility

CEO of Zoox & Pioneer in Self-Driving Mobility Bio: Aicha Evans perfectly embodies the reality that tech is the new horsepower. Before entering the automotive landscape, Evans spent over a decade as a powerhouse executive at Intel, rising to Chief Strategy Officer and managing global wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G. In 2019, she made a historic transition to the automotive sector as the CEO of Zoox (later acquired by Amazon), becoming the first African American woman to lead an autonomous vehicle company. Crucially, Evans is not just developing software; she is running a full-scale automotive OEM. Under her leadership, Zoox designed, engineered, and manufactured a brand-new, ground-up, highway-capable electric vehicle. This symmetrical robotaxi features no steering wheel or pedals, builds in four-wheel steering, and has been rigorously crash-tested to meet federal automotive safety standards. Evans is being inducted for bridging Silicon Valley innovation with automotive manufacturing, proving that the future of the car belongs to software-defined mobility.

5. Cornelius Coffey

Category: The Horizon: Automotive & Aviation Bridging

The Horizon: Automotive & Aviation Bridging Title: Master Auto Mechanic Turned Historic Aviation Pioneer

Master Auto Mechanic Turned Historic Aviation Pioneer Bio: Cornelius Coffey’s legendary career is the ultimate proof that automotive mastery is the foundational springboard for all global mobility. Long before conquering the skies, Coffey graduated at the top of his class from the Chicago School of Automotive Engineering and spent years working as a certified Auto Master Mechanic at a prominent Chevrolet dealership. When systemic racism blocked him from commercial flight schools, Coffey used his deep automotive expertise to build his first aircraft by hand, powering it with a motorcycle engine. Furthermore, it was his employer at the Chevrolet dealership who legally championed Coffey’s right to enter aviation school. Coffey went on to become the first African American to hold both a pilot’s and aircraft mechanic’s license, founding the first Black-owned certified flight school in the U.S. and training the legendary Tuskegee Airmen—a historic legacy built entirely on an automotive foundation.

Established by Harris in 2023, the AAAA is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of automotive professionals by offering hands-on learning experiences, industry exposure, and partnerships with key stakeholders. In 2025, the organization was integrated into the Foxxtecca brand, co-founded by Harris and Kellie Crawford, whose mission is to bridge the gap between automotive innovation and cultural expression.

The AAAA Hall of Fame honors the remarkable achievements of Black individuals in the automotive, transportation, and motorsports industries. To learn more about the Hall of Fame and its inductees, visit aaaassoc.com/hall-of-fame.

About the African American Automotive Association

The African American Automotive Association (AAAA) is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within the automotive industry through education, empowerment, and community engagement. Its mission is to bridge the gap between underserved communities and the automotive world by providing access to innovative STEAM-based programs, mentorship, and career development opportunities.

About Foxxtecca

Foxxtecca is a Detroit-based experiential events and media company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. Co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca amplifies underrepresented voices in the mobility and technology industries through motorsports, education, and culturally driven experiences.