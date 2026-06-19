TPC Racing Brings Four Drivers and Three Cars for Porsche Sprint Challenge and Mustang Cup to VIRginia

Evan Hinkle in the No. 277 TPC Racing/Monoflo International Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and Shaun McKaigue in the No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Run TPC Racing’s First Dual Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Race Weekend of the Year in VIR Porsche Sprint Challenge Doubleheader

Michael Levitas and His Son Harris Levitas Celebrate Father’s Day Sharing the No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R in the Weekend’s Mustang Cup Doubleheader

ALTON, Virginia (June 19, 2026) – TPC Racing, the Maryland-based championship winning sports car racing powerhouse, is set for a high-speed Father’s Day celebration at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) this weekend as the team fields four drivers and three cars in four different classes across a pair of USAC sports car racing series. Just one state and a short trip through the District of Columbia away, TPC Racing considers any race at VIR a “home game” and is always ready and right at home on the 3.27-mile circuit Southern Virginia Circuit.

The team will contest a doubleheader schedule of races in both USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and USAC Mustang Cup, with a diverse driver lineup that includes team leadership, a Virginia native and two drivers coming off career-best performances.

TPC Racing doubles up on a dual Porsche 992 GT3 Cup entries at VIR for the first time this season.

Evan Hinkle returns to the Porsche Sprint Challenge cockpit for his second start of the year in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GT3 Pro-Am class in the No. 277 TPC Racing/Monoflo International Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Growing up in Winchester, Virginia, Hinkle shares the team’s affinity for VIR, calling the track his home circuit. Hinkle previously competed at Barber Motorsports Park earlier this season, making this weekend the first time Hinkle runs at VIR with TPC when it will not be his first race of the year.

Hinkle’s career-best showing with TPC Racing at VIR came just last year when he secured twin third-place Pro-Am finishes in his Porsche GT3 Cup competition debut.

Shaun McKaigue pilots the No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the Masters class. He arrives at VIR with significant momentum after scoring a career-best sixth-place Masters class finish one race ago at Sonoma Raceway, topping his previous high-water mark of 10th place last year at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The top Sonoma result followed a lead-lap finish just shy of the top-10 in the stacked Masters Class at the season-opening weekend at Sebring. McKaigue has previous experience at VIR with TPC Racing and aims to continue his upward trajectory.

The team’s Mustang Cup effort centers on the No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R, which will be shared by family duo of Michael Levitas and his son Harris Levitas across the weekend’s twin sprints. Harris Levitas, who also serves as TPC Racing’s Director of Race Operations, is the only team driver to have run a full season this year in USAC competition. His results, in his first season driving in competition in years, have been impressive, and the younger Levitas is in contention for the top-tier Dark Horse class championship in the Parnelli Cup division. He races on Sunday after his father drives the No. 36 in the opening Miles Cup race on Saturday.

The senior Levitas was forced to miss the most recent Mustang Cup round in Texas but looks forward to returning this weekend. He secured a top-three podium finish in his series debut in March at Sebring.

Following practice for all racing series on Friday and Saturday morning qualifying, racing gets underway Saturday afternoon with the Miles Cup Mustang race at 12:45 p.m. EDT. Sunday’s Parnelli Cup race takes an early start at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The first Porsche GT3 Cup race is scheduled to start Saturday at 3:50 p.m. EDT while Sunday’s final 40-minute sprint race closes out the VIR weekend with a 12:55 p.m. green flag.

The Mustang Cup races can be viewed through livestream coverage on the Ford Racing YouTube Channel while the Porsche rounds will air via livestream coverage on the Porsche Motorsport North America YouTube Channel.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations; Driver – No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to VIR this weekend. It’s a track that feels like home for our entire team. Evan and Shaun have been on the pace and competitive in their Porsches at VIR before and both love racing here. It will also be so nice to share the Mustang with my Dad on Father’s Day weekend, which makes it even more special. Both Evan and Shaun are primed for their best results of the year in Porsche Sprint Challenge, and we’ve had a strong season that will continue in Mustang Cup competition. We’re ready to fight for wins all weekend.

Michael Levitas, Driver – No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R: “I do love racing at VIR. It has the rhythm and the flow, and it is all about the chassis and putting it all together. It’s the real deal. I am really excited for Shaun and Evan and the Monoflo International guys. Evan is killer at VIR and Shaun is going to do great again well. This is his kind of track. Harris is getting faster every race, I am having more fun at races just having fun with him, and to put it all together on Father’s Day is like the perfect present for a Father. This Ford program has been fantastic, and it has been really good for TPC Racing and DSC Sport. We also have Mike Skeen with us again and he has been an amazing coach.

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.

About DSC Sport: Founded in 2011, DSC Sport quickly established itself as an industry leader in dynamic suspension control, developing and offering best in class suspension solutions for a wide range of luxury and performance vehicles. The company designs and manufactures advanced controller units that enhance the performance and handling of sports cars, luxury sedans and lightweight trucks for both track and road use. The company frequently works with the affiliated TPC Racing, a race-winning and multiple championship-winning sports car racing team, to gather data and learnings from a race weekend environment that directly are used in the company’s ongoing development of performance hardware and software solutions for track and street vehicle applications. Learn more at www.DSCsport.com.