RCR Race Preview: Naval Base Coronado

﻿A New Endeavor For NASCAR… NASCAR is set to make history this weekend for its first-of-its-kind street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. This weekend marks the first time NASCAR will compete on an active military base. Furthermore, Naval Base Coronado is the second street course to be run in NASCAR history, following the Chicago Street Course (2023-2025).

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Naval Base Coronado… Although the NASCAR Cup Series has yet to compete at Naval Base Coronado, Richard Childress Racing heads into the event weekend with a winning tradition in road/street course competition. RCR has racked up seven victories, 39 top-five and 82 top-10 finishes in road course competition in the Cup Series. Drivers who have earned road/street course victories for RCR include Tyler Reddick (Road America and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, both in 2022), Kevin Harvick (Watkins Glen International in 2006), Robby Gordon (Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International, both in 2003), Dale Earnhardt (Sonoma Raceway in 1995), and Ricky Rudd (Riverside International Raceway in 1983).

Celebrating History… RCR’s first Cup Series victory came on the road course in Riverside, California, in 1983 with Ricky Rudd behind the wheel of the No. 3 Piedmont Airlines Chevrolet. Rudd was just 26 years old and in his second full season for RCR, the eighth full season for the organization. Taking the checkered flag with a seven-second margin of victory over Bill Elliott, Rudd gave RCR the team’s first NASCAR premier series win in dominating fashion, leading 57 of the 95 laps. It was Childress’ first win in the Cup Series after 241 starts.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Naval Base Coronado… RCR has racked up five victories, 51 top-five and 92 top-10 finishes in road/street course competition in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Drivers tallying road/street course wins under the RCR banner include most recent Michael McDowell (Road America in 2016), Paul Menard (Road America in 2015), Brendan Gaughan (Road America in 2014) and Harvick (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International, both in 2007).

United Rentals Driven to Serve… United Rentals is proud to serve as the title sponsor of Saturday’s United Rentals Driven to Save 250, as part of the inaugural NASCAR San Diego weekend. United Rentals didn’t just put their name on the race. They partnered with NASCAR to help build it, by providing 110 generators, 300 pieces of heavy equipment, 700 portable toilets, 25 executive restrooms, and 2,000 tons of cooling.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 will be televised live on Saturday, June 20 at 5 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday’s practice session at 3:30 p.m. ET and Saturday qualifying session at 1 p.m. ET will be shown for free on The CW App.

Watch Us on Amazon Prime… The Cup Series’ Anduril 250 Race the Base at Naval Base Coronado will be televised live on Sunday, June 21, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, the fifth and final consecutive race this season that will air on the streaming service. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday’s practice session at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday’s qualifying session at 2:30 p.m. ET will both air on Amazon Prime. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet at Naval Base Coronado… This weekend marks the NASCAR Cup Series’ first appearance at Naval Base Coronado. Although Dillon has never raced at the track, he has spent several weeks preparing with his team by racing simulators. Dillon has 48 career road/street course starts to his credit in the Cup Series, including a pair of top-10 finishes at the Circuit of the Americas and the Charlotte ROVAL, both earned in 2022. This past May at Watkins Glen International, the 36-year-old captured a career-best road course finish of sixth.

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Welcome to Boot Barn… Dillon is scheduled to stop by Boot Barn’s Kearny Mesa store (4411 Mercury St. Ste 101A, San Diego, California 92111) on Friday, June 19 beginning at 6 p.m. for an autograph signing. Stop by to meet the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion and shop for Father’s Day gifts.

Tickets to the 2026 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand Are Available Now… The Carolina Cowboys, a professional team in the PBR Teams Series, recently hosted a training camp for their roster of riders as they get set to defend their PBR Teams Series Championship ahead of the 2026 season. Dillon, who serves as general manager of the team, has been instrumental in all facets of the team, including training camp. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2026 “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 18-20 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Meet Dillon… Fans will have two opportunities to see Dillon this weekend at Naval Base Coronado. On Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. Local Time, the six-time Cup Series winner is scheduled for a question-and-answer session at the Hangar Stage. On Sunday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs alongside his RCR teammate Austin Hill at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in Fan Zone 1. Stop by and visit Dillon before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

When you’ve done the sim for San Diego, what have you taken away from that, and what do you think the race quality’s going to be?

“It’s a really cool track. It’s hard to predict what the race quality is going to be. A lot of interesting corners, some things that remind me of the Chicago Street Course with how tight some of the corners are and just the grip level, so I’m really excited to see the grip level more than anything, than you can predict the race. But I think there is going to be a lot of potential with the track and people are going to be seconds apart of each other and that will be fun to close the gaps.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at Naval Base Coronado… Austin Hill will make his inaugural Cup Series start at Naval Base Coronado this Sunday. The Winston, Georgia native will turn his first laps at the military base during Friday’s practice. The 32-year-old has previously driven two road/street courses in his Cup Series career (Charlotte ROVAL in 2023, Chicago Street Course in 2025).

Seventh Cup Series Start of 2026… This weekend marks Hill’s seventh start of the 2026 Cup Series season. Last week, at Pocono Raceway, the veteran racer earned a season-best starting position of 14th and followed it up with a consistent afternoon to secure a season-best 18th-place finish.

Did You Know… Hill has one career Cup Series top-10 result which came in the 2025 edition of the Chicago Street Race, crossing the finish line in the ninth position. During the premier series event, the Hill made 55 green flag passes – the most of any driver in the field.

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Meet Hill… Fans will have an opportunity to meet Hill this weekend at Naval Base Coronado. On Sunday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m. Local Time, the veteran racer is scheduled to sign autographs alongside his RCR teammate Dillon at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in Fan Zone 1.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What are your expectations for this weekend’s inaugural race at the Naval Base Coronado?

“I’m looking forward to racing at Naval Base Coronado. It’s going to be a new challenge for everyone in the field, and there are a lot of unknowns. Even with that though, we have put a lot of work and time into prep for this weekend. One of the biggest things will be deciding how good you want to be in the fast sections compared to the slow sections. You are not going to be good in both, so you’ll have to give up in high speed sections or give up in low speed sections. There may be different thoughts of what is most important throughout the field.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 DWC Chevrolet at Naval Base Coronado… Jesse Love will make his inaugural start at Naval Base Coronado this Saturday. The Menlo Park, California native has never been to the San Diego street course, so Friday’s practice will mark his first laps on the street course. In preparation for this weekend, Love spent hours on the simulator preparing.

Road Courses in 2026… The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has had two road course events so far in the 2026 campaign, taking place at Circuit of The Americas in February and Watkins Glen International in May. Love finished fourth at COTA and nearly secured his first career win on a road course at Watkins Glen International, finishing runner-up.

Get to the Points… Love remains second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 250 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and 17 points ahead of third-place Corey Day.

Meet Love… On Friday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to participate in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Autograph Session in the Fan Zone Stage. Stop by and meet the young gun on Friday.

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JESSE LOVE QUOTES:

What is your synopsis of your season so far?

“We’ve been so good this year at so many different venues. There are five or six races that we could have won but just had uncontrollable things take us out of it. For me, I have enough motivation to keep the speed that we have and execute those races. From there, I think we can win, and win multiple races, as long as we can execute.”

How crazy would it be to win over one of these next two weekends when you are in your home state, racing at the San Diego Street Course and Sonoma Raceway?

“I hope it goes well. Last year, I thought we were one of the cars to beat at Sonoma Raceway. I thought we were really competitive compared to Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen. We were running third at Sonoma and had an axle break. I just want nothing to go wrong at San Diego and Sonoma. And, if nothing goes wrong then we have a shot to win both of those races.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet at Naval Base Coronado… Saturday’s race at Naval Base Coronado will be Austin Hill’s first race at the San Diego street course. The veteran racer hopes to achieve his first win on a road/street course.

Chasing a Road Course W… Hill continues the search for his first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series road/street course victory – the only style of track that the veteran racer has not won at thus far into his series career. In seven road course events in 2025, Hill earned five top-five finishes. In two road course events in 2026, the 32-year-old finished runner-up at Circuit of the Americas in February and 11th at Watkins Glen International in May.

Get to the Points… Hill is tied sixth with Carson Kvapil in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship standings. The 15-time Series winner is 319 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and 24 points behind fifth-place Brandon Jones.

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Meet Hill… On Friday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to join his fellow competitors for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series autograph session at the Fan Zone Stage at Naval Base Coronado. Stop by to meet Hill before on-track activity begins.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What work have you done to prepare for this weekend’s inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado?

“A lot of time on the simulator. I’ve completed laps on the GM simulator in both the O’Reilly car and the Cup car, on our static sim at the shop, and on the iRacing rig. And same with all road courses, especially new ones, I have memorized the track layout so I can know what is coming next without thinking about it while in the car. We’ve put a lot of effort into this weekend and hopefully it pays off.”