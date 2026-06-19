Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Kyle Larson Revealed as Cover Driver for NASCAR 26 During Live USS Midway Event in San Diego

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

SAN DIEGO, Cal. (June 19, 2026) — NASCAR and iRacing Studios unveiled NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson as the cover driver for NASCAR 26 during a live event Thursday evening aboard the historic USS Midway in downtown San Diego.

The event served as both the official cover reveal for NASCAR 26 and a media kickoff ahead of NASCAR San Diego Race Weekend at Naval Base Coronado.

Following remarks from NASCAR Vice President of Interactive & Emerging Platforms Nick Rend and iRacing Studios Vice President and Senior Producer Matt Lewis, attendees received new details about NASCAR 26, including confirmation that the Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado will be featured in the game.

The evening’s signature moment came when Larson made a surprise entrance aboard the USS Midway flight deck in the NASCAR 26 cover car, performing a series of burnouts before joining Lewis on stage for the official reveal of the game’s cover art.

During the program, Larson discussed being selected as the face of NASCAR 26, the role gaming plays in growing the sport, and the upcoming NASCAR San Diego Race Weekend.

The event concluded with NASCAR presenting a donation in support of Freedom Park and the USS Midway Museum, recognizing the organizations’ contributions to preserving the stories of military service and leadership in the San Diego community.

Developed by iRacing Studios, NASCAR 26 is scheduled to launch in September 2026.

Additional assets, including event photos and NASCAR 26 cover art, can be found here.

About iRacing
The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2003 by Dave Kaemmer, co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, and John Henry, principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club and co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world, including with NASCAR, INDYCAR, the FIA, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and numerous other car manufacturers, tracks, and racing series. Alongside its PC simulation, iRacing also produces the official console games of NASCAR (beginning in 2025) and the World of Outlaws, as well as the fantasy off-road racing game ExoCross. Learn more at www.iracing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
RFK Racing – San Diego Street Course Advance
RFK Racing – San Diego Street Course Advance
Next article
RCR Race Preview: Naval Base Coronado
RCR Race Preview: Naval Base Coronado

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado Outlook and Picks
01:43
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier wins chaotic O’Reilly Series race at Pocono
02:26
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Race Winner Corey Heim Post Race Q&A
04:31

Latest articles

DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS SET TO DELIVER EPIC WEEKEND AT SONOMA RACEWAY

Official Release -
The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge is one of the marquee events on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour and this year’s race, which takes place July 17-19 at Sonoma Raceway
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Naval Base Coronado

Official Release -
NASCAR is set to make history this weekend for its first-of-its-kind street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.
Read more

TPC Racing Brings Four Drivers and Three Cars for Porsche Sprint Challenge and Mustang...

Official Release -
TPC Racing, the Maryland-based championship winning sports car racing powerhouse, is set for a high-speed Father's Day celebration at Virginia International Raceway (VIR)
Read more

RFK Racing – San Diego Street Course Advance

Official Release -
Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, known as The Navy’s Team, is bringing its submarine star power to the streets of San Diego this weekend.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos