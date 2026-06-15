Racing Stars Unite to support veterans and children as the 2026 Elkhart Lake Welcome Party returns to Siebkens

INDYCAR personalities headline fan-favorite charity event benefiting Racing for Kids and The American Legion on June 18

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — June 15, 2026 — Some of the biggest names in motorsports will trade their race suits for bar aprons at the annual Elkhart Lake Welcome Party, which supports The American Legion, at the Siebkens Stop-Inn Tavern on Thursday, June 18.

Former Indianapolis 500 champions Dario Franchitti and Tony Kanaan will be among the celebrities participating in the beloved race-week tradition that features live music, classic cars and charitable giving. The event’s signature attraction, the INDYCAR Celebrity Bartender Challenge, raised more than $26,000 in 2025 and organizers are aiming even higher this year.

The concept is simple: racing celebrities step behind the bar and compete to raise the most money through tips and donations, with every dollar supporting Racing for Kids and The American Legion Veterans & Children Foundation.

Details:

What: Elkhart Lake Welcome Party

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 18

Where: Siebkens Stop-Inn Tavern, 284 South Lake Street. Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Admission: Free and open to the public

Highlights:

INDYCAR Celebrity Bartender Challenge, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live music on the outdoor bandstand

Classic car show

Racing celebrity appearances

Exclusive merchandise and charitable fundraising opportunities

“This party is one of my favorite stops of the entire season,” said James Hinchcliffe, six-time INDYCAR race winner and FOX Sports analyst. “There’s nothing quite like being behind the bar at Siebkens, surrounded by the best fans in racing, all while raising money for two incredible causes. Bring your friends, bring your family and don’t forget to tip your bartenders.”

“Racing For Kids®, a long-time partner with INDYCAR, is very pleased to again be a beneficiary of the popular Elkhart Lake Welcome Party,” said Pat Wright, CEO of Racing for Kids. “We are especially honored this year to be partnering with The American Legion during our country’s yearlong 250th birthday celebration. Nothing says America better than caring for our sick and hospitalized children as well as our veterans in need.”

Funds raised through the Celebrity Bartender Challenge will support Racing for Kids and The American Legion. Racing for Kids uses the popularity of motorsports to raise awareness and funding for children’s healthcare initiatives, while The American Legion’s Veterans & Children Foundation provides services for disabled veterans and grants for military families in need.

“We are pleased that INDYCAR and others are supporting The American Legion through this initiative,” said American Legion Marketing Commission Chairman Paul Evenson. “This is a fun way to support our nation’s veterans and children, as well as celebrating 250 years of America. We are honored to be part of this.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy the festivities and tip generously during the Celebrity Bartender Challenge to help make 2026 the most successful fundraising year in the event’s history.

In addition to Franchitti, Kanaan and Hinchcliffe, this year’s celebrity lineup includes:

Jack Harvey – Indianapolis 500 veteran and FOX Sports pit reporter

Kevin Lee – Veteran motorsports broadcaster and FOX Sports pit reporter

Michael Shank – Co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing and winning team owner of the 2026 Indianapolis 500

Louis Foster – 2025 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver

Rinus VeeKay – INDYCAR driver, Juncos Hollinger Racing

David Hobbs – Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee, former Formula 1 and IndyCar driver, longtime television commentator, and proud Elkhart Lake resident.

Augie Pabst Jr. – Owner, Pabst Racing

Bryce Aron, Carson Etter and James Roe – Rising INDY NXT stars

Hunter McElrea – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver and former INDY NXT competitor

For more event information, please go to here

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans service organization with 1.4 million members in more than 11,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating for veterans’ health care and other benefits, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

About Racing for Kids

Racing For Kids® was founded at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan in 1989 by pediatric cardiologist William Pinsky, MD, with INDYCAR racer Robbie Buhl and award winning journalist J. Patrick Wright. Racing For Kids is a Detroit-based national charity that uses the popularity of motorsports to focus public awareness and funding on the health care needs of children. Over the past 37 years, Racing For Kids has visited more than 45,000 children in more than 750 children’s hospital visits in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico. It has raised $8.5 million for the hospitals visited and other children’s health institutions.

Major sponsors of Racing For Kids include Douglas E. Fregin, Benson Ford, Jr., Benson and Edith Ford Fund, Michael B. McCallister and the Bridgestone Firestone Trust Fund. Racing For Kids is a charity partner of the IndyCar Series. Since 2018 the Elkhart Lake Welcome Party proceeds have benefitted the Racing For Kids’ hospital visit program, Kids At The Track events and Children’s Hospitals grants for playroom development.

For more information visit: www.racingforkids.org

About Siebkens Resort

Good Times Are Our Heritage

Siebkens Resort has been home to welcoming hospitality for nearly 110 years. Family-owned since its founding and stewarded through five generations and two families, we believe in the value of community, lasting relationships, and welcoming guests as friends.

Our charming, turn-of-the-century gem, now on the National Register of Historic Places, blends historic character with modern comforts, all wrapped in a laid-back, welcoming vibe. Whether you’re here for a stay in our inviting hotel rooms, an inventive dinner in PAM’S, or a lively visit to the Stop-Inn Tavern, Siebkens promises a one-of-a-kind experience where the good times roll and the memories last.