NHRA ON FOX, NHRA SOCIAL TEAMS EARN SIX TELLY AWARDS FOR TELEVISION VIDEO EXCELLENCE

INDIANAPOLIS (June 23, 2026) – The NHRA announced today that its broadcasting team has been honored with six prestigious Telly Awards, including a Gold Telly award for its Chasing Speed documentary.

The six overall Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens, mark another stellar achievement for the broadcasting team and add to an impressive milestone total. The team has now received more than 50 Telly Awards over the past decade.

This year’s total includes one Gold Telly for the NHRA Chasing Speed and five Bronze Tellys.

“Earning six Telly Awards, including a Gold Telly for Chasing Speed, is an incredible achievement for our teams,” NHRA Vice President of Broadcasting Steve Reintjes said. “Their commitment to delivering compelling content and innovative storytelling continues to elevate how fans experience NHRA across every platform. We’re honored to receive this recognition and proud of the work our teams produce throughout the year.”

NHRA’s highly successful Chasing Speed documentary premiered this season on Vice, spotlighting some of the sport’s biggest names and brightest future stars. Episode 106, which focused on motorsports legend and NHRA Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart and his wife, Leah Pruett, earned a Gold Telly in the General Sports category, while also earning a Bronze Telly in the General Documentary: Long Form category.

NHRA also earned Bronze Telly Awards in the General Sports category, including honors for coverage of the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, the Texas NHRA FallNationals in Dallas, and its Chasing Speed promotional video.

For the first time, NHRA received a Telly Award for its social media video series NHRA Driven, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of NHRA drivers at the racetrack. The Bronze Telly was given for a Driven highlighting two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards were created to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. With the recent evolution and rise of digital video (web series, VR, 360, and beyond), the Telly Awards today also reflects and celebrates this exciting new era of the moving image online and offline.

The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving tens of thousands of entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.